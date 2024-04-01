Former NFL Star Vontae Davis Dead at 35

Watch : Eli Manning & NFL Stars Face Off in 2023 Sunday Easter Egg Hunt

The sports community is mourning the loss of a decorated football star.

Vontae Davis, a former NFL cornerback, was found dead at his residence in South Florida on April 1, authorities have confirmed. He was 35.

While the investigation regarding Vontae's death is ongoing, Davie Police officers said in an April 1 statement to ESPN, "preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved."

The former cornerback played for the University of Illinois in college, before being selected in the first round for the 2009 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins. In 2012, he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts and played for the team for six seasons.

In 2018, Vontae made headlines when he ended his career on the Buffalo Bills during halftime of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers—adding that his choice was "no disrespect" to his teammates and coaches. At the time, Vontae was only two games into the season, and his tenure with the New York team, but was motivated by "multiple" surgeries and injuries to make his seemingly rash decision.