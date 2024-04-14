The Best Waterproof Products To Keep You Dry, From Rain Jackets To Rain Boots

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
April showers bring May flowers, as the saying goes, but for now, we'll have to settle for April showers while we wait for those May flowers. And while rainy weather is perfect for staying indoors and cuddling up on the couch to re-watch Harry Potter or read the latest installment of Crescent City, the truth is that some rain isn't a good enough reason to skip out on work or running errands. So, since you will likely have to venture out into a rainstorm this spring, you may as well make sure that you're prepared. To keep you and your belongings dry, we scoured the internet for the best waterproof products, because it's always one of those things you only think about once it's already started pouring.
You'll find everything from a pair of classic Hunter boots to rain jackets that are both fashionable and functional. You'll also find an umbrella with over 17,000 5-star Amazon ratings (because we know you've probably misplaced yours) and waterproof backpacks to keep your laptop safe during drizzly commutes. You may not one able to control the weather, but you can control how prepared you are for the next downpour. Stay dry and shop the best waterproof products for spring, from rain jackets to rain boots and everything in between.
The Best Rain Boots
Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots
Famously worn by Kate Moss at Glastonbury, Hunter boots are iconic (not to mention, super useful). Available in several colors, you can opt for the classic tall boots or the shorter ankle height ones.
Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots
Boasting 17,200+ 5-star ratings, these rain boots have the shape of a classic Chelsea boot, except these are waterproof. The rubber soles provide plenty of traction to prevent any slipping. Choose from 15 colors.
Sorel Brex Heel Chelsea Boots
All the fashionistas out there will love these stylish rain boots, which are made from waterproof leather and have rubber-wrapped heels. They're available in six stylish colorways.
The Best Rain Jackets
The North Face Antora Waterproof Rain Jacket
Made from water-repellent nylon, this hooded rain jacket has an elastic hem and cuffs and a drawstring hood that keeps out rain. It's lightweight, which makes it a perfect choice for spring. Choose from five colors.
SaphiRose Women's Long Hooded Rain Jacket
This popular rain jacket has a timeless, trench coat inspired silhouette that will always look good. It covers your butt (an added bonus) and has a drawstring waist and hood. Choose from 11 colors.
Free People Rains Long Jacket
Hitting just above the knee, this oversized rain jacket has a cool and casual feel that will layer perfectly over any outfit. It's got a hood and button up closure, too. It comes in six amazing colors.
The Best Umbrellas
Repel Umbrella The Original Portable Travel Umbrella
With its teflon coating that repels water and windproof construction, this umbrella will keep you dry with the click of a button, literally. Available in nine colors, this umbrella has 54,900+ 5-star ratings.
totes Women's Clear Bubble Umbrella
This old school bubble umbrella has an ultra-domed shape that makes raindrops roll right off and keeps the wind out of your face. Since its transparent, you'll be able to have a full vision of what's ahead of you. That's probably why it has 20,900+ 5-star ratings.
The Best Waterproof Bags
LOVEVOOK Laptop Backpack
Apart from the fact that this backpack has plenty of space to hold all of your office essentials (including your laptop) and has pockets to keep you organized, the best part about this stylish backpack is that it's waterproof to protect all of your things dry. It's available in 24 colors, five sizes, and has 16,200+ 5-star ratings.
VANKEAN 15.6 Inch Laptop Backpack
Available in four colors, this spacious backpack is made from water-resistant nylon which will keep all of your belongings dry. Plus, it comes in two different sizes.
Nite Ize RunOff Waterproof Toiletry Bag
If you don't feel the need for a waterproof backpack, you can opt for this waterproof toiletry bag to keep important items safe from water damage. It also comes in really handy when traveling.
You May Also Like
KIWI Boot Waterproofing Spray
Transform any leather or suede shoe into a waterproof pair with this spray, which distributes a silicone layer that allows water to roll right off your shoes. It's no wonder this spray has over 11,300 5-star ratings.
L’Oreal Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara
There's nothing worse than doing your makeup only for it to get smudged on your way to wherever you're going. That's why you need this waterproof mascara. Not only won't it smudge, but it also makes your lashes look thicker and fuller. It has over 74,900+ 5-star ratings.