The Best Waterproof Products To Keep You Dry, From Rain Jackets To Rain Boots

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

April showers bring May flowers, as the saying goes, but for now, we'll have to settle for April showers while we wait for those May flowers. And while rainy weather is perfect for staying indoors and cuddling up on the couch to re-watch Harry Potter or read the latest installment of Crescent City, the truth is that some rain isn't a good enough reason to skip out on work or running errands. So, since you will likely have to venture out into a rainstorm this spring, you may as well make sure that you're prepared. To keep you and your belongings dry, we scoured the internet for the best waterproof products, because it's always one of those things you only think about once it's already started pouring.

You'll find everything from a pair of classic Hunter boots to rain jackets that are both fashionable and functional. You'll also find an umbrella with over 17,000 5-star Amazon ratings (because we know you've probably misplaced yours) and waterproof backpacks to keep your laptop safe during drizzly commutes. You may not one able to control the weather, but you can control how prepared you are for the next downpour. Stay dry and shop the best waterproof products for spring, from rain jackets to rain boots and everything in between.