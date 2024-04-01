Billie Eilish Reacts to Backlash After Comments About Artists Releasing "Wasteful" Vinyls

Watch : Billie Eilish and Finneas Reveal Why They’re NERVOUS to Release Their Next Album!

Billie Eilish isn't trying to make anyone out to be a bad guy.

In fact, the nine-time Grammy winner was speaking generally about the music business when she recently pointed out how "wasteful" it is for artists to sell different packaging and vinyl pressings of the same album.

"I wasn't singling anyone out, these are industrywide systemic issues," she wrote on Instagram Stories March 31, amid online speculation that she was throwing shade at her fellow singers. "& when it comes to variants, so many artists release them—including ME!"

Billie continued, "the climate crisis is now and its about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better."

In her post, the 22-year-old also urged people to "stop putting words in my mouth and actually read what i said" about sustainability the original article where her now-viral comments came from.

Billie added, "sheesh."

The "What Was I Made For?" artist previously called out the common industry practice of releasing variants of the same album to increase sales in joint interview with her mom Maggie Baird about eco-friendly initiatives. "We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it's very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging," she told Billboard. "I can't even express to you how wasteful it is."