Billie Eilish Reacts to Backlash After Comments About Artists Releasing "Wasteful" Vinyls

Billie Eilish isn't trying to make anyone out to be a bad guy.
In fact, the nine-time Grammy winner was speaking generally about the music business when she recently pointed out how "wasteful" it is for artists to sell different packaging and vinyl pressings of the same album.
"I wasn't singling anyone out, these are industrywide systemic issues," she wrote on Instagram Stories March 31, amid online speculation that she was throwing shade at her fellow singers. "& when it comes to variants, so many artists release them—including ME!"
Billie continued, "the climate crisis is now and its about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better."
In her post, the 22-year-old also urged people to "stop putting words in my mouth and actually read what i said" about sustainability the original article where her now-viral comments came from.
Billie added, "sheesh."
The "What Was I Made For?" artist previously called out the common industry practice of releasing variants of the same album to increase sales in joint interview with her mom Maggie Baird about eco-friendly initiatives. "We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it's very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging," she told Billboard. "I can't even express to you how wasteful it is."
She continued, "It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable—and then it's some of the biggest artists in the world making f--king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more."
At the time, Billie called the trend "irritating" but acknowledged that many artists—including herself—release variants to keep up with industry standard. However, she noted that she is more mindful of creating merchandise these days, including making sure that her clothes are "being made well and ethically and with good materials."
"It's going to be more expensive and that's the thing: People can be upset by that. But I'm trying to pick one of two evils," she added. "It's a never-ending f--king fight."
