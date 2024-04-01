Kylie Kelce Weighs in on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s “Amazing” Relationship

Watch : Kylie Kelce Reacts to Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Romance

When Travis Kelce falls in love, his family is in full support.

At least, that's the message Kylie Kelce—who married the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's brother Jason Kelce in 2018—shared when asked about her brother-in-law's relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we're happy," Kylie said during an April 1 interview with TODAY cohosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It's such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field."

And while Kylie—who shares kids Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 12 months, with Jason—kept mostly tight-lipped about Travis and Taylor's romance, she revealed that, so far, their relationship has been "amazing."

And the 31-year-old isn't the only Kelce family member to weigh in on the love story between Travis and Taylor, who first confirmed their romance back in September 2023. In fact, the NFL star's dad, Ed Kelce, also praised his son's new girlfriend, saying he was particularly impressed by how "down to earth" and "genuine" the "Anti-Hero" singer is.