Kylie Kelce Weighs in on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s “Amazing” Relationship

When Travis Kelce falls in love, his family is in full support.
At least, that's the message Kylie Kelce—who married the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's brother Jason Kelce in 2018—shared when asked about her brother-in-law's relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift.
"Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we're happy," Kylie said during an April 1 interview with TODAY cohosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It's such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field."
And while Kylie—who shares kids Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 12 months, with Jason—kept mostly tight-lipped about Travis and Taylor's romance, she revealed that, so far, their relationship has been "amazing."
And the 31-year-old isn't the only Kelce family member to weigh in on the love story between Travis and Taylor, who first confirmed their romance back in September 2023. In fact, the NFL star's dad, Ed Kelce, also praised his son's new girlfriend, saying he was particularly impressed by how "down to earth" and "genuine" the "Anti-Hero" singer is.
"She doesn't put on airs or anything like that," Ed told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Oct. 23. "'Girl next door' is an overused term, but she really is."
The Kelce patriarch added, "I mean, she's been, you know, performing for huge crowds for over half her life. And for someone to be so grounded, and so normal—I mean, I hate to use that word. But other people aren't."
As for Taylor and Travis, the couple—who recently took the getaway car to the Bahamas to enjoy a PDA-filled vacation—have agreed not to let any of the talk surrounding their relationship get to them.
"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Travis explained in a press conference Jan. 26. "That's all that matters."
Keep reading for a full breakdown of Travis and Taylor's whirlwind romance.
(E! News and TODAY are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)