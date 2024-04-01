Tori Spelling Says She’s “Never Felt More Alone” After Filing for Divorce From Dean McDermott

Watch : Tori Spelling Breaks Silence About Divorce With Vulnerable Debut Podcast

Tori Spelling is sharing her truth.

Days after filing for divorce, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum reflected on her life since splitting from estranged husband Dean McDermott after nearly 18 years of marriage.

"I've never felt more alone in 50 years," Tori admitted on the April 1 debut of her podcast misSPELLING. "I don't feel worth loving. That's the truth. And that's something that's just in you. It's not something I wanted or created."

The emotional episode began with the 50-year-old—who shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with Dean, 57—confirming that she had just filed for divorce. She also noted how complicated divorces can be, especially in the public eye.

"There's this weird thing that I didn't know about before that you have to be careful with your ex," Tori explained. "It's a he-said, she-said, who filed first. I had to file and go through the process and then once it was accepted and publicly posted, then I'm allowed to call and fill in my ex."