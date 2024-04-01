Tori Spelling Says She’s “Never Felt More Alone” After Filing for Divorce From Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling broke her silence after filing for divorce from estranged husband Dean McDermott, who she was married to for nearly 18 years: “I don’t feel worth loving.”

By Brahmjot Kaur Apr 01, 2024 6:48 PMTags
Watch: Tori Spelling Breaks Silence About Divorce With Vulnerable Debut Podcast

Tori Spelling is sharing her truth.

Days after filing for divorce, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum reflected on her life since splitting from estranged husband Dean McDermott after nearly 18 years of marriage.

"I've never felt more alone in 50 years," Tori admitted on the April 1 debut of her podcast misSPELLING. "I don't feel worth loving. That's the truth. And that's something that's just in you. It's not something I wanted or created."

The emotional episode began with the 50-year-old—who shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with Dean, 57—confirming that she had just filed for divorce. She also noted how complicated divorces can be, especially in the public eye.

"There's this weird thing that I didn't know about before that you have to be careful with your ex," Tori explained. "It's a he-said, she-said, who filed first. I had to file and go through the process and then once it was accepted and publicly posted, then I'm allowed to call and fill in my ex."

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

In court documents obtained by E! News March 29, Tori cited " irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and requested sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their kids.

The Scary Movie actress admitted that their marriage, which she described as a "fairytale romance" in the beginning, soured not long after. 

"We always say, ‘Hey, it made it 18 years,'" she reflected. "It shouldn't have made it 18 years. I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. It would have been over a lot sooner."

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images

But since they called it quits in June, both have moved on romantically. In November, Tori was seen sharing sweet kisses with Ryan Cramer at a night out, while Dean was spotted holding hands with girlfriend Lily Calo in October. 

Despite the split, Dean and Tori seem to be navigating their breakup well. "I'm blessed," he told Page Six earlier this month, "having everybody get along and come together for the greater good of the kids, I just, I'm so blessed. It's a beautiful thing."

Keep reading to relive Tori and Dean's family moments.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2017

Festive Fam

Tori and Dean's kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau enjoyed a visit to Santa's Secret Workshop in 2017.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Spooky Season

The family had a scary good time at a Halloween celebration in 2019.

Brian To/FilmMagic

Giddy Up

Tori and Dean took their daughter Stella and son Liam to the Bony Pony Ranch in California in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ice to Meet You

The family hit the ice rink in 2013.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Summer Squad

With school out at the time, Tori and Dean had some summer fun with their children at the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in 2018.

Getty Images

Story Time

Dean and Liam sat down to read Tori's Uncharted TerriTORI during its 2010 release.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Hit the Stage

Stella and Liam got a taste of the spotlight—literally!—when they joined their parents onstage at a Yo Gabba Gabba Live! show in 2011. 

Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Santa's Little Helpers

Tori and Dean brought their kids to meet Santa Claus in 2014.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2015

Blended Family

Dean's son Jack from his marriage to Mary Jo Eustace joined the family for Christmas celebrations in 2015.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Mediaplacement

Best Choice

The clan rolled up in style to the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in August 2019. 

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Welcome to Mommywood

Tori and Dean's oldest kids Liam and Stella were on hand to celebrate the release of the actress' Mommywood book 1in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

One Cool Baby

Little Hattie looked so cool in her shades at the release of her mom 2012 book celebraTORI.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for L.O.L. Surprise!

'Tis the Season

 Stella, Beau and Hattie helped spread holiday cheer with their parents at a disco-themed Christmas party in 2019.

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images

Next Level Outing

The family attends the Hollywood premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in2019. 

