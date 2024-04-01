Tori Spelling Says She’s “Never Felt More Alone” After Filing for Divorce From Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is sharing her truth.
Days after filing for divorce, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum reflected on her life since splitting from estranged husband Dean McDermott after nearly 18 years of marriage.
"I've never felt more alone in 50 years," Tori admitted on the April 1 debut of her podcast misSPELLING. "I don't feel worth loving. That's the truth. And that's something that's just in you. It's not something I wanted or created."
The emotional episode began with the 50-year-old—who shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with Dean, 57—confirming that she had just filed for divorce. She also noted how complicated divorces can be, especially in the public eye.
"There's this weird thing that I didn't know about before that you have to be careful with your ex," Tori explained. "It's a he-said, she-said, who filed first. I had to file and go through the process and then once it was accepted and publicly posted, then I'm allowed to call and fill in my ex."
In court documents obtained by E! News March 29, Tori cited " irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and requested sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their kids.
The Scary Movie actress admitted that their marriage, which she described as a "fairytale romance" in the beginning, soured not long after.
"We always say, ‘Hey, it made it 18 years,'" she reflected. "It shouldn't have made it 18 years. I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. It would have been over a lot sooner."
But since they called it quits in June, both have moved on romantically. In November, Tori was seen sharing sweet kisses with Ryan Cramer at a night out, while Dean was spotted holding hands with girlfriend Lily Calo in October.
Despite the split, Dean and Tori seem to be navigating their breakup well. "I'm blessed," he told Page Six earlier this month, "having everybody get along and come together for the greater good of the kids, I just, I'm so blessed. It's a beautiful thing."
