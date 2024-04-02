What Exactly Is Going on With Sean "Diddy" Combs' Complicated Legal Woes

Watch : Sean “Diddy” Combs Shares First Social Media Post Amid Federal Investigation

When Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie accused him of sexual assault, battery and sex trafficking in a Nov. 16 lawsuit, his lawyer said the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul "vehemently denied" her "offensive and outrageous allegations."

They reached a settlement the next day. The singer born Cassandra Ventura, who dated Combs for the better part of a decade until their 2018 breakup, stated she'd chosen to resolve the matter "amicably on terms that I have some level of control." Combs' attorney said the settlement was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

But that was only the beginning of Combs' current slew of legal woes.

In a lawsuit filed Nov. 23, Joi Dickerson-Neal accused Combs of drugging and assaulting her when she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991, stating in court documents, per NBC News, that Cassie's lawsuit "forced her to face his assault again."

A spokesperson for Combs told E! News at the time that Dickerson-Neal's story was "made up and not credible."