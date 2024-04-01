Upgrade Your Closet With These Cool & Trendy Spring Street Style Essentials

From basic graphic tees and hoodies to sporty sunglasses, retro-chic sneakers, and sleek dresses, these picks will have you at the top of your style game all season long.

By Jenny Lee Apr 01, 2024 11:40 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
Shop Spring StreetwearPhoto Courtesy of Getty Images - Iuliia Bondar

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With the start of April, there's no denying we're in full spring mode right now. From giving our homes a deep clean from top to bottom to revamping our wardrobes for the warmer months ahead, there's no shortage of items to check off our to-do list. Speaking of the latter, if you're currently looking to give your closet a spring refresh, there are so many cool trends on our radar — whether you're in your coastal cowgirl era, urban aunt era, or ballerina era. Of course, if we're talking spring fashion, we can't forget about the ever-classic spring street style.

As the winter coats come off, we have so much more possibilities to style and accessorize our 'fits (without worrying about heavy rain & snow). Spring street style can include everything from elevated basics like crop tops & hoodies to statement pieces like retro sneakers & sleek dresses. Of course, the angel is in the (accessorizing) details — we've also rounded up sporty sunglasses, eye-catching earrings, and understated handbags.

So, take a look and get ready to stun this season!

Organic Basics Core Baby Tee

Baby tees are the ultimate spring wardrobe essential — they're great for light layering and look so chic even when paired with just wide leg jeans and casual sneakers. I'm obsessed with the way this cropped tee fits and feels (and I have three). It's made from oh-so-soft organic cotton, is super stretchy, and skims your figure in a totally flattering way. Plus, the waist-grazing length is just perfect!

$24
Organic Basics

UNIQLO Andy Warhol’s Collages Oversized Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt

FYI, if you're looking for oversized graphic tees that give off an "effortlessly cool" vibe, UNIQLO is the place to go. The brand has an impressive collection of graphic tee collabs with different shows, characters, artists & more. Take, for instance, this Andy Warhol collage tee, featuring vibrant colors & bold patterns set across a sleek black background.

$24.90
UNIQLO

HOUSE iD Sweat Short

Keep it cool and casual with this sweat short that pairs pairs perfectly with everything from a small crop top to an oversized graphic tee. It's crafted from 100% heavyweight cotton and enzyme washed for added durability & softness.

$108
$54
HOUSE iD

PUMA Easy Rider Vintage Sneakers

Sleek, low-rise, retro sneakers have been a spring street style staple for a couple years now, and it looks like they're back for another style round this season. PUMA's cult-fave Easy Rider shoes are back, and they're the perfect finish for achieving that cool & effortless "model-off-duty" vibe.

$90
PUMA

Giant Vintage SKRT Sports Shield Sunglasses

Sporty and modern, these trendy sunglasses will give your look that final oomph that just makes everything pop. They feature a wraparound style frame with RV lenses that offer full UV protection.

$30
Giant Vintage

Garage Skater Jort

Throw it back to the '90s with these top-rated skater jorts that go perfectly with a darling baby tee. The shorts feature five-pocket styling, zip-fly with button closure, and distressed detailing throughout.

$54.95
Garage Clothing

The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top-Handle Bag

Chic and versatile, this dual-tone bag will be one you're reaching for in heavy rotation all spring long. The natural straw finish adds an air of femininity to the bag, while the leather handle and ruched silhouette give off a more modern-chic vibe.

$39.90
Amazon
read
Save 70% on These Hidden Deals From Free People and Elevate Your Wardrobe

Joah Brown Slip Dress

No spring/summer wardrobe is complete without a casual dress you can throw on & go, and this one from cult-fave brand Joah Brown is one that will look as amazing as it feels. The tight-knit ribbed fabric is designed to stretch and move with your body, and it's also available in black (it's already sold out in clay at this time).

$108
Joah Brown

Thorne Dynasty Forbidden Truths Double Drop Earrings

Bold, edgy, and feminine, these double drop earrings will turn your clothes into an Insta-worthy OOTD. Designed with a balance of delicate crystal pearls and barbed wire, the earrings are also available in gold.

$50
Thorne Dynasty

Psycho Bunny Mens Stanford Flocking Hoodie

Cool, understated hoodies are a spring street style essential (especially for all my comfy girlies out there). This bestselling pick from Psycho Bunny will be your favorite hoodie ever, featuring tonal high-pile flocking logos and peach-soft fabric. It's even available in a deep purple color that also happens to be on sale for 55% off!

$165
$75
Psycho Bunny

New Balance 550

White sneakers are a spring street style classic, and these iconic New Balance 550s deliver an updated, trendier take. The shoes are outfitted with an adjustable lace closure, rubber outsole for added traction, and premium suede & leather construction that's as durable as it is aesthetically pleasing.

$110
$99.99
Champs Sports

lululemon Lightweight Oversized Coaches Jacket

Elevated & casual, this oversized coaches jacket is made to keep up with all of your adventures. It's crafted with waterproof & windproof fabric and is equipped with multiple pockets and a cinchable hem for an adjustable fit.

$228
$169
lululemon

Pit Viper Stepdad Hat

Add the finishing touch to your outfit with this Pit Viper (step)dad hat. The hat is made from durable fabric and features neon yellow accents that will unexpectedly add a small pop with your outfits.

$29.69
Pit Viper

BDG Jess Nylon Track Pant

Your classic track pants, but so much cooler than your old, ratty P.E. uniform. They feature an easy fit with a relaxed straight leg and contrast piping at the sides, and they're available in a wide range of colors.

Right now, Urban Outfitters is holding its "Made You Look" sale, which includes 30% off your entire purchase (discount automatically applied when you add to cart).

$49
$34.30
Urban Outfitters

RSQ Womens France Baby Tee

Blokette-core is having a bit of a moment right now, and this sporty baby tee is an easy way to incorporate the trend into your 'fit. It's styled with a contrast neckline & sleeves, and it's topped off with a touch of international flair embroidered on the front.

$24.99
$19.99
Tillys

Looking to shop more must-have spring fashion? Check out these cute festival tops to wear at Coachella & Stagecoach that will help you beat the heat.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!