Upgrade Your Closet With These Cool & Trendy Spring Street Style Essentials

With the start of April, there's no denying we're in full spring mode right now. From giving our homes a deep clean from top to bottom to revamping our wardrobes for the warmer months ahead, there's no shortage of items to check off our to-do list. Speaking of the latter, if you're currently looking to give your closet a spring refresh, there are so many cool trends on our radar — whether you're in your coastal cowgirl era, urban aunt era, or ballerina era. Of course, if we're talking spring fashion, we can't forget about the ever-classic spring street style.
As the winter coats come off, we have so much more possibilities to style and accessorize our 'fits (without worrying about heavy rain & snow). Spring street style can include everything from elevated basics like crop tops & hoodies to statement pieces like retro sneakers & sleek dresses. Of course, the angel is in the (accessorizing) details — we've also rounded up sporty sunglasses, eye-catching earrings, and understated handbags.
So, take a look and get ready to stun this season!
Organic Basics Core Baby Tee
Baby tees are the ultimate spring wardrobe essential — they're great for light layering and look so chic even when paired with just wide leg jeans and casual sneakers. I'm obsessed with the way this cropped tee fits and feels (and I have three). It's made from oh-so-soft organic cotton, is super stretchy, and skims your figure in a totally flattering way. Plus, the waist-grazing length is just perfect!
UNIQLO Andy Warhol’s Collages Oversized Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
FYI, if you're looking for oversized graphic tees that give off an "effortlessly cool" vibe, UNIQLO is the place to go. The brand has an impressive collection of graphic tee collabs with different shows, characters, artists & more. Take, for instance, this Andy Warhol collage tee, featuring vibrant colors & bold patterns set across a sleek black background.
HOUSE iD Sweat Short
Keep it cool and casual with this sweat short that pairs pairs perfectly with everything from a small crop top to an oversized graphic tee. It's crafted from 100% heavyweight cotton and enzyme washed for added durability & softness.
PUMA Easy Rider Vintage Sneakers
Sleek, low-rise, retro sneakers have been a spring street style staple for a couple years now, and it looks like they're back for another style round this season. PUMA's cult-fave Easy Rider shoes are back, and they're the perfect finish for achieving that cool & effortless "model-off-duty" vibe.
Giant Vintage SKRT Sports Shield Sunglasses
Sporty and modern, these trendy sunglasses will give your look that final oomph that just makes everything pop. They feature a wraparound style frame with RV lenses that offer full UV protection.
Garage Skater Jort
Throw it back to the '90s with these top-rated skater jorts that go perfectly with a darling baby tee. The shorts feature five-pocket styling, zip-fly with button closure, and distressed detailing throughout.
The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top-Handle Bag
Chic and versatile, this dual-tone bag will be one you're reaching for in heavy rotation all spring long. The natural straw finish adds an air of femininity to the bag, while the leather handle and ruched silhouette give off a more modern-chic vibe.
Joah Brown Slip Dress
No spring/summer wardrobe is complete without a casual dress you can throw on & go, and this one from cult-fave brand Joah Brown is one that will look as amazing as it feels. The tight-knit ribbed fabric is designed to stretch and move with your body, and it's also available in black (it's already sold out in clay at this time).
Thorne Dynasty Forbidden Truths Double Drop Earrings
Bold, edgy, and feminine, these double drop earrings will turn your clothes into an Insta-worthy OOTD. Designed with a balance of delicate crystal pearls and barbed wire, the earrings are also available in gold.
Psycho Bunny Mens Stanford Flocking Hoodie
Cool, understated hoodies are a spring street style essential (especially for all my comfy girlies out there). This bestselling pick from Psycho Bunny will be your favorite hoodie ever, featuring tonal high-pile flocking logos and peach-soft fabric. It's even available in a deep purple color that also happens to be on sale for 55% off!
New Balance 550
White sneakers are a spring street style classic, and these iconic New Balance 550s deliver an updated, trendier take. The shoes are outfitted with an adjustable lace closure, rubber outsole for added traction, and premium suede & leather construction that's as durable as it is aesthetically pleasing.
lululemon Lightweight Oversized Coaches Jacket
Elevated & casual, this oversized coaches jacket is made to keep up with all of your adventures. It's crafted with waterproof & windproof fabric and is equipped with multiple pockets and a cinchable hem for an adjustable fit.
Pit Viper Stepdad Hat
Add the finishing touch to your outfit with this Pit Viper (step)dad hat. The hat is made from durable fabric and features neon yellow accents that will unexpectedly add a small pop with your outfits.
BDG Jess Nylon Track Pant
Your classic track pants, but so much cooler than your old, ratty P.E. uniform. They feature an easy fit with a relaxed straight leg and contrast piping at the sides, and they're available in a wide range of colors.
Right now, Urban Outfitters is holding its "Made You Look" sale, which includes 30% off your entire purchase (discount automatically applied when you add to cart).
RSQ Womens France Baby Tee
Blokette-core is having a bit of a moment right now, and this sporty baby tee is an easy way to incorporate the trend into your 'fit. It's styled with a contrast neckline & sleeves, and it's topped off with a touch of international flair embroidered on the front.
