Upgrade Your Closet With These Cool & Trendy Spring Street Style Essentials

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With the start of April, there's no denying we're in full spring mode right now. From giving our homes a deep clean from top to bottom to revamping our wardrobes for the warmer months ahead, there's no shortage of items to check off our to-do list. Speaking of the latter, if you're currently looking to give your closet a spring refresh, there are so many cool trends on our radar — whether you're in your coastal cowgirl era, urban aunt era, or ballerina era. Of course, if we're talking spring fashion, we can't forget about the ever-classic spring street style.

As the winter coats come off, we have so much more possibilities to style and accessorize our 'fits (without worrying about heavy rain & snow). Spring street style can include everything from elevated basics like crop tops & hoodies to statement pieces like retro sneakers & sleek dresses. Of course, the angel is in the (accessorizing) details — we've also rounded up sporty sunglasses, eye-catching earrings, and understated handbags.

So, take a look and get ready to stun this season!