How to View the April 2024 Solar Eclipse Safely: Glasses, Phone Filters and More

As the eagerly anticipated 2024 Total Solar Eclipse draws near, it's time to prepare for this extraordinary celestial event. From protective glasses to specialized filters for your phone, we've curated a comprehensive list of items to ensure you're ready to witness the magic of the eclipse.
In addition to safety gear, there's an array of fun and festive items to help you immerse yourself fully in the spirit of the solar eclipse. Whether it's commemorative shirts, collectible pins, or temporary tattoos, there's something to suit every eclipse enthusiast. With the next solar eclipse not slated to occur until 2044, now is the time to seize the moment and make the most of this rare cosmic occurrence.
VisiSolar Smartphone Solar Imaging Enhancing Photo Lens
Capture the awe-inspiring beauty of the upcoming solar eclipse with this smartphone photo lens. Designed to enhance and protect your smartphone camera, this filter ensures precise imaging of every phase of the eclipse, from the partial stages to the breathtaking totality.
Soluna Solar Eclipse Glasses (10 Pack) - AAS Approved 2024 and ISO Certified
Experience the upcoming solar eclipse safely and vividly with Soluna Solar Eclipse Glasses. These glasses deliver unparalleled protection while allowing you to witness the celestial event in stunning detail. Shoppers gave these 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Medical King Solar Eclipse Glasses (Set of 2)- AAS Approved 2024 & ISO Certified
Ensure your eyes are protected during the solar eclipse with glasses that are ISO certified and CE approved for safe solar viewing. These come in sets of 2, 8, 18, 48, and 100. Shoppers purchased 10,000+ of these in the past month.
Solar Eclipse 2024 Totality T-Shirt
Get ready for the solar eclipse on April 8th, 2024, with a Vincent van Gogh-inspired shirt, which comes in men's, women's, plus, and kids' sizes. Choose from 10 colors.
Pragmassist Solar Eclipse Viewing Pendant
Elevate your style while celebrating the beauty of the cosmos with a solar viewing pendant that you can use to safely observe the solar eclipse. It also works as a a camera filter for capturing footage with your phone.
Rebel Tattoos Shinny Silver Transferable Tattoo Freckles
If you're someone who loves going all out with a theme, these eclipse-inspired temporary freckles will complete your look.
Sniggle Sloth Solar Eclipse Sun Moon Temporary Tattoos
These temporary tattoos are a fun way to celebrate the eclipse, especially if you'll be at an event with friends.
I Saw the 2024 Eclipse Sticker
Turn anything you have into an eclipse souvenir with this sticker that looks great on your laptop, notebook, or water bottle.
Nerdshizzle Tees Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Tour of America 04.08.24 T-Shirt
Get ready to commemorate the total solar eclipse with a shirt that features some of the cities that fall upon the path of totality in a cool tour-inspired design.
Button Deli Solar Eclipse 2024 Buttons 5-Pack
Never forget your fun memories viewing the solar eclipse with these pins you can put on your bag or jacket.
Hello Darkness Funny Solar Eclipse April 08, 2024 T-Shirt
Embrace the cosmic symphony with the Hello Darkness Solar Eclipse 2024 T-Shirt with a design that resonates with the rhythm of the cosmos. Choose from men's, women's, plus, and kids' sizes.
Your Complete Guide to the 2024 Solar Eclipse by D. Walter Stuart
Make sure you're prepared to make the most out of this rare event with a helpful guide book.
2024 Science Guide: The Complete Kids' Solar Eclipse Activity Book with Fun & Games
If you want to enjoy the eclipse as a family, this kids' guide is the perfect aid to explain the special event.
Helioclipse Solar Eclipse DIY Painting Set With Bonus Glasses
This set has everything you need for a fun eclipse-inspired painting craft. It even has eclipse-viewing glasses.
Cat Wearing Solar Eclipse Glasses T-Shirt
If you're a cat person who has been geeking out over this eclipse, this is your purrrrrfect shirt.
Total Solar Eclipse Shirt 2024 Shirt
This shirt combines a vintage aesthetic with a solar phenomenon. You'll keep reaching for this one over and over again.
What is a solar eclipse?
A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, obscuring the view of the sun from a small part of Earth, according to NASA.
When is the next solar eclipse?
The April 8, 2024, the total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean and will cross North America, passing over Mexico, United States, and Canada, per NASA. Weather permitting, the first location that will experience totality is the Mexico Pacific coast at approximately 11:07 a.m. PDT. This table provides the estimated time that totality begins in some major U.S. cities in the path of totality.
When is the next solar eclipse after 2024?
After the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, the next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the contiguous United States will be on Aug. 23, 2044, per NASA.
Where can I see the 2024 solar eclipse?
The 2024 eclipse can be viewed from Dallas, Little Rock, and Buffalo among other locations. This table provides the estimated time that totality begins in some major U.S. cities in the path of totality.
Can you look straight at a solar eclipse?
It is not safe to look directly at the sun without protective eyewear designed for solar viewing, except during the brief total phase of the eclipse, per NASA. Viewing any part of the bright sun without protective measures can cause severe injuries.