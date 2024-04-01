Why Kate Middleton's Video Sharing Cancer Diagnosis Was Flagged With Editor's Note by Photo Agency

Watch : Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health Journey, Shares She's Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Getty Images is providing additional context about a recent video of Kate Middleton.

After Kensington Palace released a recorded video of the Princess of Wales sharing her cancer diagnosis, the media agency added an editor's note to the footage.

"This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization," the message read, "and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy."

As for why Getty Images flagged the clip, the company told E! it "includes a standard editors note to handout content provided by third-party organizations."

The Palace previously shared that BBC Studios filmed the video of Kate revealing her cancer diagnosis to the world on March 20, two days before it was released.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Kate explained. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."