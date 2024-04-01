Why Kate Middleton's Video Sharing Cancer Diagnosis Was Flagged With Editor's Note by Photo Agency

More than a week after Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis in a recorded video, the media company Getty Images noted the footage "may not adhere" to its standards.

Getty Images is providing additional context about a recent video of Kate Middleton.   

After Kensington Palace released a recorded video of the Princess of Wales sharing her cancer diagnosis, the media agency added an editor's note to the footage. 

"This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization," the message read, "and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy."

As for why Getty Images flagged the clip, the company told E! it "includes a standard editors note to handout content provided by third-party organizations."

The Palace previously shared that BBC Studios filmed the video of Kate revealing her cancer diagnosis to the world on March 20, two days before it was released.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Kate explained. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

A Palace spokesperson said the Princess—who shares kids Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William—"wanted to share this information when she and The Prince felt it was right for them as a family."

BBC Studios

But before she spoke out, there had been speculation about Kate's whereabouts amid her recovery from surgery. This was only compounded by the controversy over her U.K. Mother's Day photo with her three kids, which was pulled from photo agencies like Agence France-Presse and the Associated Press, with the latter noting the image appeared to have been manipulated.

In fact, AFP's news director Phil Chetwynd told E! News the organization's "trust in handout pictures from the [Kensington] Palace has been compromised" but added AFP hoped to rebuild that trust over time.

The outcry over the photos ultimately led to Kate addressing the picture and taking responsibility for the Photoshop errors.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

However, this wasn't the only picture to draw attention. Getty Images also flagged a snap Kate had taken of the late Queen Elizabeth II alongside her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the summer of 2022, adding an editor's note that said this photo "has been digitally enhanced at source."

To review more royal news from this year—including King Charles III and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York's health battles—keep reading.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Attends Royal Maundy Service

The queen consort attended the Royal Maundy Service on March 28 in place of King Charles III, making her the first spouse of the Monarch to continue the ancient tradition.

BBC Studios

Kate Middleton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

In a March 22 video message, the Princess of Wales shared that she'd been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

"It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," she said before noting that tests after the operation found cancer had been present. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

After photo agencies pulled the picture Kensington Palace shared of Kate since having her abdominal surgery on March 10, the Princess of Wales addressed claims the photo was doctored. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer Privately Welcomes Baby

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband Michael Lewis privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

