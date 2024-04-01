I Shop Every Single SKIMS Drop, Here Are the Styles I Think Will Sell Out This Month

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As an E! Shopping Editor and devoted SKIMS enthusiast, I have been "keeping up with" every drop since Kim Kardashian launched the brand. I love indulging in luxurious loungewear and game-changing shapewear solutions. Here's the the problem: I'm on a budget. I want all the SKIMS, but I need a larger shopping budget. That's why I make sure to shop smartly and prioritize buying the styles that I think will sell out first. Then, I stock up on my must-haves when I can comfortably spend the money.
I have honed my expertise in predicting which SKIMS items are destined to fly off the (virtual) shelves. Stick to your budget and make the smart choices to expand your wardrobe. Here are my top picks for the SKIMS styles that I predict will sell out this month.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Lace Tank & Soft Lounge Lace Short
I can't get enough of this super soft tank top in the limited edition floral print (it comes in cute solid colors too!). The rosette trim adds a touch of elegance that I adore. It's the perfect piece to elevate my loungewear game. Trust me, it pairs seamlessly with the matching shorts for a coordinated look that's both comfy and chic.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Logo Skort
Ace your tennis style with the first-ever tennis skirt from SKIMS. Available in four stunning colors, this skirt combines performance and fashion for the ultimate court-ready look.
SKIMS Stretch Satin Lace Cropped Corset
I'm absolutely loving this versatile piece that's perfect for both under clothes and as lingerie. Plus, it's a total showstopper for a girls' night out. Pair it with jeans for an effortlessly cute look that's sure to turn heads. Choose from 3 colors.
SKIMS Fits Everybody T-Shirt
The fabric is like nothing else I've ever felt. I cannot truly describe just how insanely soft and stretchy this is. Plus, it holds up well in the wash. I toss it in the machine on cold, hang it to dry, and voila – it comes out looking just as perfect as the day I bought it, no stretching or losing shape/softness. Trust me, once you try this shirt, you'll never want to wear anything else. Stock up now and thank me later!
SKIMS Outdoor Mid Thigh Onesie
This the epitome of comfort with its built-in bra for extra support. Getting dressed has never been easier thanks to this all-in-one outfit. Whether I wear it on its own or layer it under a cozy sweater, this onesie is my go-to for ultimate comfort and style. Choose from 7 colors.
SKIMS Outdoor Foldover Bootcut Legging & Outdoor Scoop Bralette
These foldover bootcut leggings are incredibly stretchy and comfy, perfect for all-day wear. Pairing them with the matching bralette completes the look. Choose from 3 colorways.
SKIMS Outdoor Skort
This skort is designed for movement, making it perfect for any activity. With built-in shorts, I never have to worry about feeling uncomfortable or exposed. Plus, the fabric is incredibly stretchy, ensuring maximum comfort and flexibility all day long. Choose from 3 colors.
SKIMS Track Woven Nylon Oversized Jacket, Racerback Bralette & SKIMS Track Woven Nylon Pant
Whether I'm headed to the gym or running errands, this jacket is my go-to choice for effortless style and versatility. Once you try it on, you'll never want to take it off. Plus, you can complete the look with the matching bralette and pants for a coordinated ensemble that's both chic and functional. Each piece comes in 3 colors.
Shopping Editor Tip: I typically size up for jackets and zip-ups because I have a larger chest, but I got this one in my typical shirt size and the oversize fit is perfect.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
This fabric is unbelievably soft, making it incredibly comfortable to wear all day long. It's the perfect combination of loungewear comfort and elevated style, so you'll feel effortlessly put together whether you're relaxing at home or out and about. Don't miss out on the limited edition colorways!
SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank 3-Pack
I've lost count of how many SKIMS Cotton Rib Tanks I have because I have purchased this in so many colors. I reach for it often and it's comfy enough to sleep in too! But here's the real game-changer: it's so comfy and supportive that I often wear it without a bra. I know, it sounds crazy, but somehow this tank gives just the right amount of lift and support, even though it's not a shapewear garment. P
SKIMS Fits Everybody Thong 5-Pack
Save money and stock up on these ultra-comfortable thongs. Plus, there are some limited-edition colors and prints you don't want to miss.
SKIMS Woven Shine Cami and Short Set
This silky soft set adds a touch of magic to my loungewear collection. Plus, the fabric feels incredibly luxurious against my skin. Slipping into this set is like wrapping myself in pure indulgence. It comes in white too.
SKIMS Satin Slipper
Putting on these slippers is like treating my feet to a spa day at home. The super soft satin feels incredibly indulgent against my feet, making every step feel like a dream. You can also get them in white.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Cami Bodysuit
Whether I'm dressing it up for a night out or keeping it casual with jeans, this bodysuit effortlessly transitions from day to night. Choose from 6 colors.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Scoop Bralette 2-Pack
The lace detailing on these bralettes adds a touch of elegance, while the scoop neckline offers a flattering fit. With two stunning colors included, it's a versatile addition to my lingerie collection. There are 3 limited-edition color combinations to choose from.
Where can I buy SKIMS?
The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS at Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter among other retailers.
How much is SKIMS shipping?
The cost of shipping depends on the shipping method you select, but shipping is free on all SKIMS orders over $75 in the U.S.
Does SKIMS have plus sizes?
All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. SKIMS Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H.
What should I buy from SKIMS?
SKIMS drops new styles and collections all the time, but you can't go wrong with the classics. The ten top-selling SKIMS styles are the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress, Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit, Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit, Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Cotton Rib Tank, Cotton Rib Boxer, Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette, and the Fits Everybody Thong.
What are the return and exchange policies for SKIMS?
SKIMS returns must be unworn and unwashed with all tags and liners attached. SKIMS has 30-day free returns for store credit on domestic orders. For a refund back to the original payment method, a $6 return shipping fee will apply. Items marked final sale are not eligible for return.
