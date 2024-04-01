Brittany Mahomes Shares Glimpse Inside Easter Celebration With Patrick and Their 2 Kids

Brittany Mahomes showed off how her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ kids Sterling and Bronze celebrated Easter, including some classic holiday fun.

By Brahmjot Kaur Apr 01, 2024 4:08 PMTags
The Mahomes family definitely had an egg-cellent Easter

Brittany Mahomes shared a glimpse into how she and Patrick Mahomes spent the holiday with their little ones Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15, months, which included spending time with their loved ones, dressing up in pastels and taking part in an egg hunt.

And they certainly dressed to impress for the occasion. Brittany donned a baby blue dress with white sandals, while the Kansas City Chiefs player wore a light blue polo t-shirt, white-washed jeans and white sneakers. As for their little ones, Sterling arrived in a baby blue gingham dress with her name in yellow embroidered on the front and Bronze wore a matching gingham shirt and shorts.

Alongside a series of sweet snaps of the family, she simply wrote, "Happy Easter."

Brittany also shared videos on her Instagram Story March 31 of Sterling dancing in a circle with her cousins singing "Ring around the Rosy." Later, Bronze and Sterling had some help from their parents while looking for colorful eggs during the annual Easter tradition.

"You found it," Brittany exclaimed when Bronze found a gold egg, "Put it in your bucket! Good job!"

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Stories

But the Mahomes quartet wasn't the only NFL family to highlight their Easter celebrations. In fact, Russell Wilson and Ciara also shared some family photos March 31 with kids Future Zahir, 9—whom Ciara shares with ex FutureSienna Princess, 6, and Win Harrison, 3, and Amora Princess, 3 months. The couple also posted videos of the kids running on a field during their egg hunt.

Brittany Mahomes

"Grateful for Family," Russell wrote on Instagram. "Jesus continues to amaze me! HIS Sacrifice for us all. His Grace & Love for us all is more than enough! Forever Grateful for our babies and His Endless Love!"

Keep reading to see how other celebrity families chose to celebrate Easter this year.

Instagram / Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum & Phoenix

Paris, who shares son Phoenix, 14 months (pictured) and daughter London, 4 months, with husband Carter Reum (pictured), shared this behind-the-scenes look at her family's Easter 2024 photo shoot.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs players and Sports Illustrated model spent the holiday with their little ones Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15, months, which included spending time with their loved ones, dressing up in pastels and taking part in an egg hunt.

Instahram / Mike Sorrentino

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

The Jersey Shore star shared this family photo of himself with wife Lauren and their kids Romeo Reign, 2, Mia Bella, 14 months, and Luna Lucia, three weeks.

"Situation Family of 5." Mike wrote on Instagram. "HAPPY EASTER."

Instagram / Russell Wilson

Ciara & Russell Wilson

The two appears with kids Future, 9, Sienna, 6, Win, 3, and Amora, 3 months, in this photo the football star shared on Instagram over Easter Weekend..

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Kardashian-Jenner Family

Chicago WestDream Kardashian and True Thompson appear in one of several photos Khloe Kardashian shared from mom Kris Jenner's Easter 2024 celebration.

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Oscar winner shared this pic of herself on vacation in Nashville with her and ex-husband Chris Martin's kids Apple, 19, and Moses.

Instagram / Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba

The Honest Company founder posted his photo of herself with husband Cash Warren and their kids Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6.

Instagram / Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon shared photos from multiple Easter 2024 celebrations with his children, including this one with him and eldest kids Moroccan and Monroe, his twins with ex Mariah Carey, taken on a visit to the Easter Egg-stravaganza at St. Mary's Hospital For Children in New York City in mid-March. The event was sponsored by his and Alyssa Scott's Zen's Light Foundation.

David Hartley/Shutterstock

King Charles III & Queen Camilla

The monarch appears with his wife at the Easter 2024 church service at Windsor Castle, which marked hiis first major public appearance since revealing his cancer diagnosis in February.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams

Victoria Beckham shared this photo of her family on a yacht over Easter 2024 weekend.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham & Nicola Peltz Beckham

Victoria and her daughter-in-law dance to the fashion designer's band the Spice Girls' "Say You'll Be There."

Instagram / Rachel Fuda

Rachel Fuda

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's daughter Giuliana and Gianella Fuda welcome the Easter bunny at their New Jersey home.

Instagram / Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder

The Vampire Diaries star wrote on Instagram, "Just a dude and a bunny….Happy happy. Like the rest of you, Im patiently waiting for @paulwesley’s comment."

Paul Wesley commented, "No comment."

