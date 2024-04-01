Brittany Mahomes Shares Glimpse Inside Easter Celebration With Patrick and Their 2 Kids

Watch : See How The Beckhams, the Kardashians, & More Stars Celebrated Their Easter!

The Mahomes family definitely had an egg-cellent Easter.

Brittany Mahomes shared a glimpse into how she and Patrick Mahomes spent the holiday with their little ones Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15, months, which included spending time with their loved ones, dressing up in pastels and taking part in an egg hunt.

And they certainly dressed to impress for the occasion. Brittany donned a baby blue dress with white sandals, while the Kansas City Chiefs player wore a light blue polo t-shirt, white-washed jeans and white sneakers. As for their little ones, Sterling arrived in a baby blue gingham dress with her name in yellow embroidered on the front and Bronze wore a matching gingham shirt and shorts.

Alongside a series of sweet snaps of the family, she simply wrote, "Happy Easter."

Brittany also shared videos on her Instagram Story March 31 of Sterling dancing in a circle with her cousins singing "Ring around the Rosy." Later, Bronze and Sterling had some help from their parents while looking for colorful eggs during the annual Easter tradition.