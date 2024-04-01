Cute Festival Tops To Wear at Coachella & Stagecoach That’ll Help You Beat the Heat

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's time to get excited besties because music festival season is finally upon us, and this year we're expecting fashion to take center stage at Coachella, Stagecoach, and beyond.
Once upon a time during our Tumblr era, flower crowns, fairy wings, and other cute floral pieces were what everyone wore to these long-awaited music festivals. But nowadays, floral is nowhere to be seen and it's all about new trends like Boho Chic, Retro, Space Cowboy (Thanks to our Queen Bee), and even Disco. So, if you're feeling stumped and have absolutely no clue where to even begin looking for music festival outfit inspo that will have you feeling as fierce as all the celebs attending, we've got you covered with our handy festival packing guides full of everything you need. Below, you can expect to find the trendiest and most comfortable tops perfect for everything from pool parties to waiting in long lines.
From flowy blouses with a retro-inspired design to comfortable t-shirts fit for any festival and more, this Coachella and Stagecoach roundup has all the looks you need to strut the festival grounds in style. Keep scrolling to shop our most-loved tops for the festival season.
Free People We The Free The Perfect Tee
If you're going for a cute and casual vibe for festival season this year, you need to get this "perfect" tee from Free People. You can pair the look with shorts, mini skirts, maxi skirts, cargo pants and more, and accessorize as you please.
H&M Chiffon Blouse with Flounces
This festival season, we're looking forward to seeing dreamy and airy designs, and sheer tops are a simple and stylish way to achieve the look. This flounce-trimmed chiffon blouse that ties at the front comes in a white or black colorway, with cute drawstring cuffs and a flouncy neckline. You can pair the look with cargo pants, slouchy denim jeans for a casual look or a slip skirt and some cowboy boots for a festival-perfect ensemble.
Nasty Gal Paisley Print Angel Sleeve Blouse
This angel sleeve crop top has the perfect exaggerated sleeves and a fun and flirty tie-front design. The Paisley print top would look stunning with a pair of low-rise jeans, a max skirt or parachute pants and some platform boots.
UO Sammi Brushed Shrug Sweater
This brushed shrug sweater comes in pink, ivory, or black, which would look super cute with a pair of jeans, cargo pants or even a micro mini skirt. The midriff-baring look is flirty and fun, but you can also layer it over a bodysuit for more coverage.
Eloquii Sequin Funnel Neck Top
This eye-catching sparkle mock neck top is the perfect playful piece for a music festival. You can pair it with cargo pants and platform boots for an edgier look or a denim maxi skirt and sneakers for a trendier vibe. Don't forget to add code EQHURRY for an extra discount!
Levi's Women's Daisy Denim Halter Top
This denim halter top is perfect for any music festival. You can pair it with a maxi skirt and cowboy boots for a Western-inspired look, or add a micro mini skirt, platform boots and statement sunnies for a Y2K vibe. Either way, you'll look so trendy.
Edikted Indigo Tie Front Mesh Crop Top
This tie front mesh crop top is a super trendy and edgy piece that you can style in so many ways for any festival. Pair it with the matching skirt, some cowboy boots and a fringe crossbody for a fun and flirty festival outfit.
Revolve Camila Coelho Kassiani Tie Front Top
This Kassiani tie front top from Revolve has the chicest silk-like material with a sexy midriff opening to keep you cool. It's flowy and beautiful, so you'll be comfortable and stylish while watching your favorite artists perform.
UO Out From Under Lost In A Dream Flyaway Cami
You can't go wrong with a light little cami for a music festival, which is why you need to add this yellow cropped tanked top with a ruffle trim to your outfit lineup for the weekend. You can wear it with maxi skirts, long oversized jorts for a more laidback look, and more.
Pointelle-knit Corset-style Top
Since crochet is always a beloved fashion trend for music festivals, this corset-style crochet top is a must-have for any venue you're attending. Pair the look with jeans, mini or maxi skirts, parachute pants, and more!
Getting ready for your next desert music festival? Make sure to pack these essentials.