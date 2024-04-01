Gen V’s Chance Perdomo Honored by Patrick Schwarzenegger and More Costars After His Death

After Chance Perdomo was killed in a motorcycle accident, his costars from The Boys spinoff Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina paid tribute to the late actor.

Chance Perdomo won't be forgotten.

Following the actor's death March 30, the 27-year-old's costars from The Boys spinoff Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina shared heartfelt tributes.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who starred alongside Chance in Amazon Prime's Gen V, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, March 30, "This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon." 

Chance, best known for his roles as Andre Anderson on Gen V and cousin Ambrose Spellman on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, died in a motorcycle accident, although no other individuals were involved, his family and reps confirmed to E! News March 30.

Lucy Davis, who played Aunt Hilda Spellman in the Netflix series, reflected on her last time with the After We Fell star.

"I saw Chance just before Christmas and, as usual, he had a beaming smile on his face, and was so happy with the work he was doing on Gen V," she wrote March 30. "Playing his aunt on sabrina was like I had a brother on set with me. He was so cheeky and joined me in all the prank playing."

"Although we laughed a lot, you could have really deep and soulful conversations with Chance. Wise beyond his years," Lucy continued. "So many of us Sabrina cast and crew have been talking and texting, confused and in shock by the suddenness of his loss. I can't even imagine what his family are going through. My heart breaks for them." 

Meanwhile, fellow Chilling Adventures star Skye P. Marshall also shared an emotional homage to Chance, remembering the kind of person he was.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

"Chance was my baby," she noted on March 30. "A kind, precious man who's extraordinarily gifted, very intelligent, loving hugger, energetic, radiant force of nature with a beautiful vibrant soul and a bright childlike smile, moving to the beat of his own drum. We'd both light up every single time we saw each other."

In the wake of Chance's death, production for season two of Gen V will be pushed back, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Keep reading to see who paid tribute to Chance following his passing.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

"This hurts," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, March 30. "A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance."

Skye P. Marshall

"Chance was my baby," she wrote on Instagram. "A kind, precious man who’s extraordinarily gifted, very intelligent, loving hugger, energetic, radiant force of nature with a beautiful vibrant soul and a bright childlike smile, moving to the beat of his own drum."

"The last communication we shared was last month, and my final words to him were, 'I love you!!' and he knew it," Skye continued. "I’m in a state of shock and devastation, as so many are. I’m not ready to process this pain."

Lucy Davis

"I saw Chance just before Christmas and, as usual, he had a beaming smile on his face, and was so happy with the work he was doing on Gen V," she shared on Instagram. "Playing his aunt on sabrina was like I had a brother on set with me. He was so cheeky and joined me in all the prank playing. And although we laughed a lot, you could have really deep and soulful conversations with Chance."

"I can’t believe I’m writing in the past tense," Lucy admitted. "So many of us Sabrina cast and crew have been talking and texting, confused and in shock by the suddenness of his loss."

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

"There aren’t a lot of words for news as shocking and devastating as this," the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator wrote on Instagram. "Besides being one of the most talented young actors I’ve ever had the privilege to work with, @chance_perdomo was, truly, a light."

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Oh, how I wish Aunt Zelda’s words were true today (and perhaps they are): 'There is no true death for witches, only transformation.' Rest in peace, Chance. We all loved you so, so much, cousin."

Em Haine

"Sweetest Chancey," the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress began on Instagram, "The lightest, realest, kindest amongst em. Always had words for me, the affirming and grounding kind. Always had laughs. Wish we had more time on this earth together brother."

Chizzy Akudolu

Chizzy, who starred in an episode of Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators with Chance in 2017, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "A gracious, talented actor. I saw him again a couple of years later and he was still humble. He had a beautiful light and it was gorgeous to see him thrive. Rest in perfect peace, Chance."

Producers of Gen V

"Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, and incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person," the producers of The Boys spinoff wrote on the official Instagram account. "We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague." 

