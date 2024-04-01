Gen V’s Chance Perdomo Honored by Patrick Schwarzenegger and More Costars After His Death

Watch : 'Gen V' Star Chance Perdomo Dead at 27

Chance Perdomo won't be forgotten.

Following the actor's death March 30, the 27-year-old's costars from The Boys spinoff Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina shared heartfelt tributes.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who starred alongside Chance in Amazon Prime's Gen V, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, March 30, "This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon."

Chance, best known for his roles as Andre Anderson on Gen V and cousin Ambrose Spellman on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, died in a motorcycle accident, although no other individuals were involved, his family and reps confirmed to E! News March 30.

Lucy Davis, who played Aunt Hilda Spellman in the Netflix series, reflected on her last time with the After We Fell star.

"I saw Chance just before Christmas and, as usual, he had a beaming smile on his face, and was so happy with the work he was doing on Gen V," she wrote March 30. "Playing his aunt on sabrina was like I had a brother on set with me. He was so cheeky and joined me in all the prank playing."