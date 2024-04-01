Sean “Diddy” Combs Celebrates Easter With Daughter Love in First Message After Raids

Sean "Diddy" Combs is making time for celebration amid his investigation.
Days after his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal agents, the rapper shared a glimpse into his Easter celebrations with his 15-month-old daughter, Love.
"HAPPY EASTER," Combs, who turned off his Instagram comments, wrote in a March 31 post alongside several photos of his youngest child. "From Baby Love."
In the collection of snaps, Love wears several different Easter dresses, including a pink floral dress with a matching purse and a pink peacoat. Meanwhile, Combs is not pictured in the post.
The 54-year-old shared the pics of Love—his seventh child whom he shares with model Dana Tran—shortly after his attorney, Aaron Dyer, released a statement maintaining the mogul's innocence.
"There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," Combs' lawyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."
The "I'll Be Missing You" singer—who is also father to Quincy, 32, Justin, 30, Christian, 25, Chance, and twins D'Lila and Jessie, 17—was not detained during the March 25 raids, and, according to his lawyer, "spoke and cooperated with authorities."
"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations," Dyer continued. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."
Still, the investigation of Combs is ongoing, and a source close to the situation told NBC News that the March 25 raids were connected to allegations of sex-trafficking and sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. Sources with knowledge told NBC News that firearms were found at both Combs' Miami and Los Angeles properties.
And while the investigation continues, Combs appears to be maintaining normalcy in his personal life. In addition to his Easter celebrations with his youngest daughter, he was also spotted having a family night out at Top Golf in Miami March 28 with daughters D'Lila and Jessie.
Read on for more information regarding the investigation.
