Sean “Diddy” Combs Celebrates Easter With Daughter Love in First Message After Raids

Watch : Sean “Diddy” Combs Seen for the First Time Since Federal Raids at His Homes

Sean "Diddy" Combs is making time for celebration amid his investigation.

Days after his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal agents, the rapper shared a glimpse into his Easter celebrations with his 15-month-old daughter, Love.

"HAPPY EASTER," Combs, who turned off his Instagram comments, wrote in a March 31 post alongside several photos of his youngest child. "From Baby Love."

In the collection of snaps, Love wears several different Easter dresses, including a pink floral dress with a matching purse and a pink peacoat. Meanwhile, Combs is not pictured in the post.

The 54-year-old shared the pics of Love—his seventh child whom he shares with model Dana Tran—shortly after his attorney, Aaron Dyer, released a statement maintaining the mogul's innocence.

"There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," Combs' lawyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."