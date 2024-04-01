Sean “Diddy” Combs Celebrates Easter With Daughter Love in First Message After Raids

After Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyer released a statement maintaining his innocence amid his ongoing investigation, the rapper took to Instagram to celebrate Easter with his 15-month-old daughter Love.

Watch: Sean “Diddy” Combs Seen for the First Time Since Federal Raids at His Homes

Sean "Diddy" Combs is making time for celebration amid his investigation. 

Days after his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal agents, the rapper shared a glimpse into his Easter celebrations with his 15-month-old daughter, Love.

"HAPPY EASTER," Combs, who turned off his Instagram comments, wrote in a March 31 post alongside several photos of his youngest child. "From Baby Love."

In the collection of snaps, Love wears several different Easter dresses, including a pink floral dress with a matching purse and a pink peacoat. Meanwhile, Combs is not pictured in the post. 

The 54-year-old shared the pics of Love—his seventh child whom he shares with model Dana Tran—shortly after his attorney, Aaron Dyer, released a statement maintaining the mogul's innocence. 

"There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," Combs' lawyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

photos
Sean "Diddy" Combs' Family Tree

The "I'll Be Missing You" singer—who is also father to Quincy, 32, Justin, 30, Christian, 25, Chance, and twins D'Lila and Jessie, 17—was not detained during the March 25 raids, and, according to his lawyer, "spoke and cooperated with authorities."

"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations," Dyer continued. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Still, the investigation of Combs is ongoing, and a source close to the situation told NBC News that the March 25 raids were connected to allegations of sex-trafficking and sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. Sources with knowledge told NBC News that firearms were found at both Combs' Miami and Los Angeles properties. 

And while the investigation continues, Combs appears to be maintaining normalcy in his personal life. In addition to his Easter celebrations with his youngest daughter, he was also spotted having a family night out at Top Golf in Miami March 28 with daughters D'Lila and Jessie. 

Read on for more information regarding the investigation. 

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Search Warrants Executed on Diddy’s L.A. and Miami Properties

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed search warrants at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties on March 25, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.  

The sources told the outlet the warrant was out of the Southern District of New York, and a spokesperson for HSI New York confirmed to E! News it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.” 

Law enforcement sources told NBC News the music mogul was in the Miami area when the search warrants were executed. 

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

News about the investigation broke after Combs faced allegations of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by multiple accusers starting in November, with the musician denying the allegations. 

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he wrote in a December statement posted on Instagram. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Diddy’s Attorney Speaks Out

The day after HSI executed the search warrants at Combs' L.A. and Miami properties, his lawyer spoke out

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated." 

Dyer noted Combs “was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”  

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” his lawyer's statement continued. “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads  to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.” 

Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images

And Dyer expressed Combs' intent to defend himself.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” he added. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Details About the Raid Revealed

As for what actually went down during the searches, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the warrant told NBC News authorities with the Department of Homeland Security seized phones from Combs’ home in Miami before he was scheduled to travel to the Bahamas, and several sources familiar with the matter added that guns were discovered during the search.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

One source familiar with the matter also told NBC News three women and one man were interviewed by prosecutors and investigators from the Southern District of New York about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms purportedly tied to Combs.

Miami-Dade Police Department

Diddy’s Associate Brendan Paul Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession

On the same day the search warrants were executed at Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties, one of his associates, Brendan Paul, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police on suspicion of drug possession, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter told NBC News

According to the Miami-Dade arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Paul was taken into custody for allegedly possessing suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana candy. 

Prison records obtained by NBC News show Paul was released on March 26 after posting bond.

“We do not plan on trying this case in the media,” Paul’s attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement obtained by the outlet, “all issues will be dealt with in court.” 

