Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Jesse Sullivan

Oh, baby! Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan's family is growing
After months of documenting their fertility journey, the Too Hot to Handle star announced she's pregnant and expecting a baby with the TikToker. The little one will join Jesse's 15-year-old Arlo, whom he welcomed during a previous relationship.
"We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you," Francesca wrote on Instagram March 31. "We've brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn't wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there's so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!"
Jesse also celebrated the news with a TikTok video that looked back at the couple's IVF experience, and he noted they wanted to share the update with fans on Transgender Day of Visibility.
"We're pregnant!" Jesse, who came out as transgender in 2019, captioned the clip. "Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration. Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!"
After making the pregnancy announcement, the pair received an outpouring of congratulatory messages.
"YAYYYY!!!" Demi Lovato commented. "So happy for you both!!!!" Added Chrishell Stause, "So so so sososososooooooo happy for you two."
The pregnancy reveal comes almost a year after Francesca and Jesse got engaged, with the couple previously noting they wanted to begin their road to expanding their family right away.
"We're going to probably make embryos, and we're going to use Arlo's, most likely, Arlo's biological other dad for the sperm," Jesse shared on a May 2023 episode of the podcast Sofia With an F. "So we would make my embryo from mine, my embryo from hers, his sperm and then we would freeze them until she's actually ready to carry."
And they expressed their hope for more than one baby. "It would be twins," Francesca continued. "It would be his egg, my egg, same sperm. That's the plan."
In fact, the Perfect Match alum and the content creator said they intended to postpone their wedding until after the birth.
"We want a huge wedding, but I think it would be so cute if we had a little baby in our arms or two babies in our arms at the wedding," Francesca exclusively told Laverne Cox at the 2024 People's Choice Awards in February. "So, hopefully we can have a baby first and then do the big wedding after."