Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Jesse Sullivan

Watch : Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan Open Up About Their IVF Journey | 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Oh, baby! Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan's family is growing

After months of documenting their fertility journey, the Too Hot to Handle star announced she's pregnant and expecting a baby with the TikToker. The little one will join Jesse's 15-year-old Arlo, whom he welcomed during a previous relationship.

"We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you," Francesca wrote on Instagram March 31. "We've brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn't wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there's so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!"

Jesse also celebrated the news with a TikTok video that looked back at the couple's IVF experience, and he noted they wanted to share the update with fans on Transgender Day of Visibility.