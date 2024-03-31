Inside Paris Hilton, Victoria Beckham and More Stars' Easter 2024 Celebrations

Watch : Paris Hilton Celebrates Easter With Adorable Photoshoot Featuring Son Phoenix

First Easter as a mom of two? That's hot.

Paris Hilton is sliving with her family this holiday, more than four months after she welcomed her second child, daughter London, with husband Carter Reum.

The Paris in Love star shared videos from their celebration on her TikTok, showing eldest son Phoenix, 14 months, at an Easter egg hunt. Paris captioned the post, "Best Easter Ever!"

She also shared pics from an Easter-themed photo shoot with Phoenix. Paris wore a short fuchsia bow front dress with matching pointed pumps and fingerless gloves. She appears sitting on stairs adorned with colorful bunny, chick and duckling toys and cutouts, as well as giant, decorated eggs, while cuddling Phoenix, who is dressed in a teddy bear-printed outfit with a brown, fuzzy bear ears hood.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot on her Instagram Stories, which shows her standing against a pink backdrop as Carter plays with their son on the floor nearby.