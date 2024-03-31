Inside Paris Hilton, Victoria Beckham and More Stars' Easter 2024 Celebrations

See photos from Easter celebrations of celebs such as Paris Hilton, David and Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

First Easter as a mom of two? That's hot.

Paris Hilton is sliving with her family this holiday, more than four months after she welcomed her second child, daughter London, with husband Carter Reum.

The Paris in Love star shared videos from their celebration on her TikTok, showing eldest son Phoenix, 14 months, at an Easter egg hunt. Paris captioned the post, "Best Easter Ever!"

She also shared pics from an Easter-themed photo shoot with Phoenix. Paris wore a short fuchsia bow front dress with matching pointed pumps and fingerless gloves. She appears sitting on stairs adorned with colorful bunny, chick and duckling toys and cutouts, as well as giant, decorated eggs, while cuddling Phoenix, who is dressed in a teddy bear-printed outfit with a brown, fuzzy bear ears hood.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot on her Instagram Stories, which shows her standing against a pink backdrop as Carter plays with their son on the floor nearby.

Paris captioned the clip, "When you and your baby have the same laugh."

Many other celebs also shared pics from their Easter festivities. Gwyneth Paltrow posted a rare pic of herself on a trip to Nashville with both her kids Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Kevin Ostajewski / @kevinostaj

Victoria Beckham also shared pics of her family, celebrating Easter with bunny ear headbands on a massive yacht. She also upped the Spice Girls nostalgia when she posted a pic of herself and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham dancing to one of her band's hits.

Read on to see stars celebrating Easter 2024:

Instagram / Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum & Phoenix

Paris, who shares son Phoenix, 14 months (pictured) and daughter London, 4 months, with husband Carter Reum (pictured), shared this behind-the-scenes look at her family's Easter 2024 photo shoot.

Instahram / Mike Sorrentino

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

The Jersey Shore star shared this family photo of himself with wife Lauren and their kids Romeo Reign, 2, Mia Bella, 14 months, and Luna Lucia, three weeks.

"Situation Family of 5." Mike wrote on Instagram. "HAPPY EASTER."

Instagram / Russell Wilson

Ciara & Russell Wilson

The two appears with kids Future, 9, Sienna, 6, Win, 3, and Amora, 3 months, in this photo the football star shared on Instagram over Easter Weekend..

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Kardashian-Jenner Family

Chicago WestDream Kardashian and True Thompson appear in one of several photos Khloe Kardashian shared from mom Kris Jenner's Easter 2024 celebration.

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Oscar winner shared this pic of herself on vacation in Nashville with her and ex-husband Chris Martin's kids Apple, 19, and Moses.

Instagram / Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba

The Honest Company founder posted his photo of herself with husband Cash Warren and their kids Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6.

Instagram / Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon shared photos from multiple Easter 2024 celebrations with his children, including this one with him and eldest kids Moroccan and Monroe, his twins with ex Mariah Carey, taken on a visit to the Easter Egg-stravaganza at St. Mary's Hospital For Children in New York City in mid-March. The event was sponsored by his and Alyssa Scott's Zen's Light Foundation.

David Hartley/Shutterstock

King Charles III & Queen Camilla

The monarch appears with his wife at the Easter 2024 church service at Windsor Castle, which marked hiis first major public appearance since revealing his cancer diagnosis in February.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams

Victoria Beckham shared this photo of her family on a yacht over Easter 2024 weekend.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham & Nicola Peltz Beckham

Victoria and her daughter-in-law dance to the fashion designer's band the Spice Girls' "Say You'll Be There."

Instagram / Rachel Fuda

Rachel Fuda

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's daughter Giuliana and Gianella Fuda welcome the Easter bunny at their New Jersey home.

Instagram / Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder

The Vampire Diaries star wrote on Instagram, "Just a dude and a bunny….Happy happy. Like the rest of you, Im patiently waiting for @paulwesley’s comment."

Paul Wesley commented, "No comment."

