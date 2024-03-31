Late Football Star Spencer Webb's Son Spider Celebrates His First Birthday

Watch : Spencer Webb's Girlfriend Gives Birth After His Death

Kelly Kay and late University of Oregon football player Spencer Webb's baby boy is no longer a baby.

The pair's son Spider Webb, their only child, celebrated his first birthday March 30, more than a year and a half after his dad's death. Kelly, 31, shared throwback pics of the now-toddler on her Instagram Stories, writing, "My lil spidey man is already 1."

Kelly did not reveal how she and her son celebrated his birthday, she noted, alongside a mirror selfie of the two, that it was a "successful bday weekend for spi!"

She continued, "Thanks for all the love & wishes. I'm going to make sure he knows one day just how loved & supported he is by everybody."

Spencer, who was nicknamed Spider and played tight end for the Oregon Ducks, died at age 22 from an accidental fall while hiking in July 2022. Kelly learned she was pregnant with their son one week after he passed away—in her arms.