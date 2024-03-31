Late Football Star Spencer Webb's Son Spider Celebrates His First Birthday

Late Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb's girlfriend Kelly Kay shared new photos of their son Spider Webb in honor of his first birthday.

Kelly Kay and late University of Oregon football player Spencer Webb's baby boy is no longer a baby.

The pair's son Spider Webb, their only child, celebrated his first birthday March 30, more than a year and a half after his dad's death. Kelly, 31, shared throwback pics of the now-toddler on her Instagram Stories, writing, "My lil spidey man is already 1."

Kelly did not reveal how she and her son celebrated his birthday, she noted, alongside a mirror selfie of the two, that it was a "successful bday weekend for spi!"

She continued, "Thanks for all the love & wishes. I'm going to make sure he knows one day just how loved & supported he is by everybody."

Spencer, who was nicknamed Spider and played tight end for the Oregon Ducks, died at age 22 from an accidental fall while hiking in July 2022. Kelly learned she was pregnant with their son one week after he passed away—in her arms.

"I was there," Kay told People in an article published April 27. "Spencer passed away in my arms. I was the one who pulled him out of the water and held his head until the paramedics got there. But unfortunately, he passed as they were arriving."

Instagram / Kelly Kay

In August 2022, a month after Spencer's death, Kelly announced her pregnancy. "We created an angel before heaven gained one. All you ever wanted was to be a father," she wrote in a message to her late partner, shared on her Instagram. "I know you'll be the best one from up above."

Instagram

She continued, "Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you."

Kelly announced Spider's birth on Instagram in March 2023. She has since shared many photos of the child. Earlier this month, she posted pics from their trip to an aquarium, and in January, a video of Spider experiencing his first snow. She captioned the post, "Making core memories."

