How Nick Cannon and His Kids Celebrated Easter 2024

It was an eggs-citing Easter 2024 for Nick Cannon and his children.
The Masked Singer host, who fathered 12 kids from six women, recently spent quality time with his children to celebrate the holiday while also paying a special tribute to his late son Zen Cannon.
Nick, 43, shared photos of himself dressed as the Easter Bunny at a photo shoot with Abby De La Rosa and their twin sons Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 16 months. His and LaNisha Cole's daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, 18 months, also joined in the fun.
"I can't wait until Onyx and Beautiful get a little older ya'll," Abby wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a pic of personalized bunny ear headbands. "They're so adorable together."
Nick also enjoyed another recent blended family outing, taking Zion and Zillion and his and Bre Tiesi's son Legendary Love Cannon, 21 months, to a Discovery Cube children's science center, as seen in a video Bre shared on her Instagram Stories. She, Nick and their toddler also posed for an Easter photo shoot.
In addition, the Wild N' Out host shared a photo of himself dressed again as the Easter Bunny and sitting on a floor with Brittany Bell's kids Golden Sagon Cannon, 7, Powerful Queen Cannon, 4, Rise Messiah Cannon, 18 months, alongside Easter baskets. He captioned the pic, "Happy Easter from Daddy Bunny!!"
Nick also honored his and Alyssa Scott's late son Zen, who passed away from brain cancer at age 5 months in 2021. He shared a video from their visit to their Zen's Light Foundation's Easter Egg-stravaganza event at St. Mary's Hospital For Children in Queens, New York.
Wearing another Easter Bunny costume, Nick also brought along his and ex-wife Mariah Carey's twins, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, 12, and took holiday photos with them, Alyssa and their daughter Halo Marie Cannon, 15 months.
"Witnessing the smiles on the children's faces served as a powerful reminder of the impact of spreading positivity and kindness. ," the TV personality, a longtime supporter of the medical center, wrote on Instagram. "Let's continue to shine our light and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most."
See photos of Nick's Easter holiday festivities with his kids: