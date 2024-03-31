How Nick Cannon and His Kids Celebrated Easter 2024

Watch : Is Nick Cannon Ready for Baby No. 13? He Says..

It was an eggs-citing Easter 2024 for Nick Cannon and his children.

The Masked Singer host, who fathered 12 kids from six women, recently spent quality time with his children to celebrate the holiday while also paying a special tribute to his late son Zen Cannon.

Nick, 43, shared photos of himself dressed as the Easter Bunny at a photo shoot with Abby De La Rosa and their twin sons Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 16 months. His and LaNisha Cole's daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, 18 months, also joined in the fun.

"I can't wait until Onyx and Beautiful get a little older ya'll," Abby wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a pic of personalized bunny ear headbands. "They're so adorable together."

Nick also enjoyed another recent blended family outing, taking Zion and Zillion and his and Bre Tiesi's son Legendary Love Cannon, 21 months, to a Discovery Cube children's science center, as seen in a video Bre shared on her Instagram Stories. She, Nick and their toddler also posed for an Easter photo shoot.