How Nick Cannon and His Kids Celebrated Easter 2024

Nick Cannon, a father of 12, celebrated Easter 2024 with his many children and also paid a special holiday tribute to his late son.

It was an eggs-citing Easter 2024 for Nick Cannon and his children.

The Masked Singer host, who fathered 12 kids from six women, recently spent quality time with his children to celebrate the holiday while also paying a special tribute to his late son Zen Cannon.

Nick, 43, shared photos of himself dressed as the Easter Bunny at a photo shoot with Abby De La Rosa and their twin sons Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 16 months. His and LaNisha Cole's daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, 18 months, also joined in the fun.

 "I can't wait until Onyx and Beautiful get a little older ya'll," Abby wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a pic of personalized bunny ear headbands. "They're so adorable together."

Nick also enjoyed another recent blended family outing, taking Zion and Zillion and his and Bre Tiesi's son Legendary Love Cannon, 21 months, to a Discovery Cube children's science center, as seen in a video Bre shared on her Instagram Stories. She, Nick and their toddler also posed for an Easter photo shoot.

photos
Meet Nick Cannon's 12 Children

In addition, the Wild N' Out host shared a photo of himself dressed again as the Easter Bunny and sitting on a floor with Brittany Bell's kids Golden Sagon Cannon, 7, Powerful Queen Cannon, 4, Rise Messiah Cannon, 18 months, alongside Easter baskets. He captioned the pic, "Happy Easter from Daddy Bunny!!"

Nick also honored his and Alyssa Scott's late son Zen, who passed away from brain cancer at age 5 months in 2021. He shared a video from their visit to their Zen's Light Foundation's Easter Egg-stravaganza event at St. Mary's Hospital For Children in Queens, New York.

Wearing another Easter Bunny costume, Nick also brought along his and ex-wife Mariah Carey's twins, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, 12, and took holiday photos with them, Alyssa and their daughter Halo Marie Cannon, 15 months.

"Witnessing the smiles on the children's faces served as a powerful reminder of the impact of spreading positivity and kindness. ," the TV personality, a longtime supporter of the medical center, wrote on Instagram. "Let's continue to shine our light and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most."

See photos of Nick's Easter holiday festivities with his kids:

Instagram / Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon, Moroccan Cannon & Monroe Cannon

Nick appears with his and ex Mariah Carey's twins, 12, at the Easter Egg-stravaganza at St. Mary's Hospital For Children in Queens, New York, more than a week before Easter 2024. The event was sponsored by his and Alyssa Scott's Zen's Light Foundation, the charity they founded after the death of their baby boy in 2021.

Instagram / Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott & Halo Marie Cannon

The three appear at the Zen's Light Foundation's Easter Egg-stravaganza event at St. Mary's Hospital For Children in Queens, New York, more than a week before Easter 2024.

Instagram / Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon, Golden Sagon Cannon, Powerful Queen Cannon & Rise Messiah Cannon

Nick shared this photo of his and Brittany Bell's children, aged 7, 3 and 18 months, on Easter Sunday, captioning his Instagram post, "Happy Easter from Daddy Bunny!!"

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa

Nick With His Kids With Abby De La Rosa & LaNisha Cole

Nick appears in costume as the Easter Bunny in a holiday photo shoot with Abby and their twin sons Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 16 months. The TV personality and LaNisha Cole's daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, 18 months, also joined in the fun.

"Happy Easter!" Abby wrote on her Instagram March 31, Easter Sunday. "There’s no [bunny] like them!"

Nick shared pics of himself with all the children on his Instagram. "@hiabbydelarosa and I created a Bunny Fantasy World for Zilly, Zion and Beautiful!!!" he captioned an image of himself with Abby and their kids. "Happy Easter from our family to yours!!"

Alongside photos of himself with Onyx, he wrote, "Happy Easter from Onyx Ice Cole Cannon!"

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa

Hoppy Family

Abby De La Rosa shared this video from her family's Easter 2024 celebration with Nick, their twin sons and daughter and his and  LaNisha Cole's daughter.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa

Easter Art

Nick enjoys some Easter canvas painting with his and Abby De La Rosa's their twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 16 months.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa

Abby De La Rosa

The influencer gets playful at the family's Easter photo shoot.

Instagram / Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon, Legendary Love Cannon, Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon

Nick enjoyed a boys' day out, holding his and Bre Tiesi's son, 21 months, and walking with his and Abby De La Rosa's twins, 16 months.

Nick and Bre also shared pics of themselves and Legendary posing with an Easter Bunny performer.

