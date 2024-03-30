Gen V Star Chance Perdomo Dead at 27 After Motorcycle Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood has lost a rising star.

Chance Perdomo, a cast member of The Boys spinoff series Gen V, has died. He was 27.

The actor, who also appeared on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, died as a result of a motorcycle accident, his reps told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement March 30. Nobody else was involved in the accident, the outlet reported.

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," the statement said. "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Two weeks before his death, Perdomo shared a photo of a motorcycle on his Instagram. He captioned his March 17 post, "Day 77. Final calm before storm. #backontheroad."

The actor was born in Los Angeles and raised in England. He began his onscreen acting career almost a decade ago.