Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg and Austin Butler Unite at Dinner Party and Talk "Numbers"

Watch : Robert De Niro, Austin Butler and Snoop Dogg Party in Malibu

The Godfather, the Doggfather and Elvis just united for an epic gathering.

Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg and Austin Butler recently got together for a dinner party at a private residence in Malibu, Calif. The rapper's son Champ Medici, born Cordell Broadus, shared photos of his dad with the actors inside the home March 29.

"Champ DeNiro Elvis Snoop," the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram. "Dinner @ the Malibu house talking numbers."

In one photo, the Elvis star, 32, sits in between Robert, 80, and Snoop, 52, on a couch by a coffee table. The three smile while the rapper, wearing a customized NBC 2024 Olympics tracksuit (he is a special NBC Olympics correspondent for the upcoming Paris Games) and holding a lighter, and Robert, dressed in a black top and khakis and holding a small dog on his lap, also show peace signs.

An open can of Sprite lies on the table in front of Snoop. Also spotted on the table: an open jar, an ashtray, a large iPhone that appears to belong to Robert, and two identical hardcover books with black binding whose title includes the words "Photography of the Motion Picture."