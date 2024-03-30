Jodie Sweetin's Look-Alike Daughter Zoie Practices Driving With Mom

Jodie Sweetin shared a photo of herself helping her eldest daughter Zoie practice her driving as she works to obtain her license, and even made a Full House reference.

By Corinne Heller Mar 30, 2024 6:50 PMTags
TVCeleb KidsNostalgiaJodie Sweetin
Watch: Jodie Sweetin Gushes Over Close-Knit "Full House" Cast

Have mercy—Jodie Sweetin is navigating life as a mom of a driver.

The Full House alum, 42, shared a selfie herself riding in a car with her look-alike daughter Zoie Herpin, who is almost 16 years old, sitting behind the wheel.

"This is me not at all worried while riding with Zo practicing her 'neighborhood driving' with her new Drivers Permit," Jodie captioned her March 30 Instagram post. "Actually… she was VERY good."

The actress then made a Full House reference, joking, "As long as she never backs the car through the kitchen…we're good."

In a 1990 episode of the sitcom, Jodie's character Stephanie, then 7 years old, enters a 1963 AMC Rambler owned by her family's friend and roommate Joey (Dave Coulier) when she is left unsupervised. She wants to turn on the radio but accidentally starts the engine instead and crashes the classic car into the kitchen of their house.

photos
25 Surprising Secrets About Full House

Zoie had begun to learn to drive last year. Her dad Cody Herpin, Jodie's ex-husband, shared an Instagram photo of the teen siting in the driver's seat of his own vehicle in July. "And This is Happening," he captioned the pic, later adding in the comments, "She's 15 and learning how to drive on my car."

Instagram / Jodie Sweetin

Trending Stories

1

What Authorities Found in Raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Home

2

See Brittany & Abby Hensel's First Dance at Wedding to Josh Bowling

3

Lizzo Seemingly Quits Hollywood Over “Lies” Told About Her

Jodie, who reprised her role of Stephanie on the Netflix sequel series Fuller House, is also a mom to daughter Beatrix, 13, who she shares with ex-husband Morty Coyle. Jodie has been married to husband Mescal Wasilewsi since July 2022.

In the comments section of her Instagram post, several people noted how much Zoie resembles her. "She def ur twin I'm not goin 2 lie I thought it was u," one person wrote, while another commented, "Oh my gosh, spitting image of you!"

See Jodie's pic and photos of other celebs with their look-alike kids:

John Parra/Getty Images for Beaches Resorts

Jodie Sweetin & Zoie Herpin

The Full House alum appears with her look-alike eldest daughter (left) and daughter Beatrix during a trip to Jamaica in 2023.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Yolanda Hadid & Gigi Hadid

Like mother like daughter. After becoming a household name on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the former supermodel Yolanda Hadid's daughter Gigi Hadid broke into the fashion industry as a teen and has been rocking runways ever since.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Clint Eastwood & Scott Eastwood

Clint Eastwood's fifth child, son Scott Eastwood, has followed in his movie star footsteps by starring in films like Suicide Squad, Snowden, The Fate of the Furious and Pacific Rim.

Larry French/Getty Images for The Jefferson Awards Foundation
Jon Bon Jovi & Jake Bongiovi

The Bon Jovi singer and his third child is his mini-me. Pictured: The two appear on either sides of with the musician's wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, and their youngest son Romeo Bongiovi at the Jefferson Awards Foundation' 2017 DC National Ceremony at the Capital Hilton in Washington, DC. in 2017.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise

The look-alike duo is all smiles while attending a 2016 performance of Finding Neverland in the Big Apple. 

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
James Marsden & Jack Marsden

Woah, the Marsden men's resemblance was uncanny at the 2017 SAG Awards.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Kim Zolciak & Brielle Bierman

Double take! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's  daughter looks like her younger sister!

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo & Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The soccer star has the cutest plus-one ever at the London premiere of Ronaldo.

Bob Levey/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Christie Brinkley & Sailor Brinkley-Cook

The teen is following in her mom's footsteps as a budding model and a bombshell!

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kate Moss & Lila Moss

Mini-me indeed! Kate's daughter clearly inherited her momma's gorgeous looks.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe

Here posing for an Instagram snap before the Hot Pursuit premiere in Los Angeles, mom and her daughter have never looked more alike!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lisa Bonet & Zoe Kravitz

The two looked nearly identical at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2015.

Instagram
Rumer Willis & Demi Moore

With their matching jumpsuits, sleek hair and glasses, the two look more like twins than mother and daughter! "That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad," Willis joked on Instagram.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Madonna & Lourdes Leon

Pictured here in 2010, the pop icon's daughter is a fashionista just like her mama!

Karwai Tang/WireImage

David Beckham & Brooklyn Beckham

We'll make another exception for this fierce father-son duo: The soccer stud-turned-model and his son are sure dreamy.

Instagram
Kelly Ripa & Lola Consuelos

The spunky morning show host celebrated her daughter's 14th birthday with this adorable pic. Look at that resemblance!

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Uma Thurman & Maya Hawke

Once upon a time in Hollywood...the Kill Bill actress twinned with her daughter on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Jay Z & Blue Ivy Carter

Little Blue stole the show at the 2017 Grammys, and she's totally #twinning with her pops!

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
Alison Sweeney & Megan Sanov

The Days of Our Lives star and her daughter get in the holiday spirit at Disney On Ice Presents Frozen at the Staples Center. 

Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp & Vanessa Paradis

The mother-daughter pair looked like virtual twinsies (especially with those matching bobs) at the Chanel fall-winter Haute Couture show in Paris.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Julianne Moore & Liv Freundlich

Like mother, like daughter! The Oscar-winner and her daughter are both redheaded beauties.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Robin Wright & Dylan Penn

The nearly identical stunning stars even dress the same!

Barry King/Getty Images
Lori Loughlin & Olivia Giannulli

The Fuller House star and her daughter are practically twins at the Summer TCA Press Tour. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images; Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
Daniel Day-Lewis & Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis

The Last of the Mohicans and Lincoln star's young adult son, whose mother is French actress Isabelle Adjani, made his big runway debut at 2015 Paris Fashion Week, walking into the Chanel show with Julianne Moore.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Gillian Anderson & Piper Maru Klotz

The two stunned on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards in London.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford

If you didn't know better, you might've guessed they were sisters!

Fred Hayes/WireImage
Tom Hanks & Colin Hanks

This apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree!

Getty Images
Mamie, Grace and Louisa Gummer & Meryl Streep

Yup, we see Meryl's graceful looks in each of her daughters!

Instagram
John Legend & Luna Legend

John Legend posted this baby photo of himself, looking exactly like baby Luna on Oct. 6, 2017

Getty Images
Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn

This bombshell mother-daughter duo never fail to turn heads.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

What Authorities Found in Raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Home

2

See Brittany & Abby Hensel's First Dance at Wedding to Josh Bowling

3

Lizzo Seemingly Quits Hollywood Over “Lies” Told About Her

4

Brittany Mahomes Appears Makeup-Free With Kids Sterling and Bronze

5

King Charles III Won't Be Seated With Royal Family at Easter Service