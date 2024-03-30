Jodie Sweetin's Look-Alike Daughter Zoie Practices Driving With Mom

Have mercy—Jodie Sweetin is navigating life as a mom of a driver.
The Full House alum, 42, shared a selfie herself riding in a car with her look-alike daughter Zoie Herpin, who is almost 16 years old, sitting behind the wheel.
"This is me not at all worried while riding with Zo practicing her 'neighborhood driving' with her new Drivers Permit," Jodie captioned her March 30 Instagram post. "Actually… she was VERY good."
The actress then made a Full House reference, joking, "As long as she never backs the car through the kitchen…we're good."
In a 1990 episode of the sitcom, Jodie's character Stephanie, then 7 years old, enters a 1963 AMC Rambler owned by her family's friend and roommate Joey (Dave Coulier) when she is left unsupervised. She wants to turn on the radio but accidentally starts the engine instead and crashes the classic car into the kitchen of their house.
Zoie had begun to learn to drive last year. Her dad Cody Herpin, Jodie's ex-husband, shared an Instagram photo of the teen siting in the driver's seat of his own vehicle in July. "And This is Happening," he captioned the pic, later adding in the comments, "She's 15 and learning how to drive on my car."
Jodie, who reprised her role of Stephanie on the Netflix sequel series Fuller House, is also a mom to daughter Beatrix, 13, who she shares with ex-husband Morty Coyle. Jodie has been married to husband Mescal Wasilewsi since July 2022.
In the comments section of her Instagram post, several people noted how much Zoie resembles her. "She def ur twin I'm not goin 2 lie I thought it was u," one person wrote, while another commented, "Oh my gosh, spitting image of you!"
