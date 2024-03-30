Jodie Sweetin's Look-Alike Daughter Zoie Practices Driving With Mom

Watch : Jodie Sweetin Gushes Over Close-Knit "Full House" Cast

Have mercy—Jodie Sweetin is navigating life as a mom of a driver.

The Full House alum, 42, shared a selfie herself riding in a car with her look-alike daughter Zoie Herpin, who is almost 16 years old, sitting behind the wheel.

"This is me not at all worried while riding with Zo practicing her 'neighborhood driving' with her new Drivers Permit," Jodie captioned her March 30 Instagram post. "Actually… she was VERY good."

The actress then made a Full House reference, joking, "As long as she never backs the car through the kitchen…we're good."

In a 1990 episode of the sitcom, Jodie's character Stephanie, then 7 years old, enters a 1963 AMC Rambler owned by her family's friend and roommate Joey (Dave Coulier) when she is left unsupervised. She wants to turn on the radio but accidentally starts the engine instead and crashes the classic car into the kitchen of their house.