Brittany Mahomes Appears Makeup-Free as She Holds Both Kids Sterling and Bronze in Sweet Photo

Watch : Patrick Mahomes Gave Brittany Mahomes This For Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Time to huddle up at the Mahomes household!

On March 29, Brittany Mahomes shared on her Instagram Stories a photo of herself holding both her and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 16, while standing in a living room inside their home. The 28-year-old mom, who appeared to be wearing no makeup, captioned the pic, "Man do I love them."

The Sports Illustrated model, who has been sharing makeup-free pics in recent days while struggling with acne and hives, also shared two photos of Sterling relaxing on a couch, captioning one image, "My teenager."

The family had celebrated their daughter's third birthday in their home state of Texas just last month, one week after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to win the 2024 Super Bowl. Brittany, Sterling and Bronze all joined Patrick on the field to celebrate their victory.

The married couple occasionally share family photos and video on Instagram. On March 23, Brittany posted pics from their night out at a performance of the Bluey Big Play touring show, based on the popular Australian animated series. There, they met the lead Bluey performer backstage.