Brittany Mahomes Appears Makeup-Free as She Holds Both Kids Sterling and Bronze in Sweet Photo

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes appears fresh-faced in a new adorable photo of herself with their daughter Sterling and son Bronze.

Time to huddle up at the Mahomes household!

On March 29, Brittany Mahomes shared on her Instagram Stories a photo of herself holding both her and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 16, while standing in a living room inside their home. The 28-year-old mom, who appeared to be wearing no makeup, captioned the pic, "Man do I love them."

The Sports Illustrated model, who has been sharing makeup-free pics in recent days while struggling with acne and hives, also shared two photos of Sterling relaxing on a couch, captioning one image, "My teenager."

The family had celebrated their daughter's third birthday in their home state of Texas just last month, one week after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to win the 2024 Super Bowl. Brittany, Sterling and Bronze all joined Patrick on the field to celebrate their victory.

The married couple occasionally share family photos and video on Instagram. On March 23, Brittany posted pics from their night out at a performance of the Bluey Big Play touring show, based on the popular Australian animated series. There, they met the lead Bluey performer backstage.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ Cutest Photos

On March 27, Brittany shared pics of herself posing with Patrick, Sterling and Bronze during a traditional family photo shoot taken in a studio. She captioned her post, which shows the four wearing white T-shirts and blue jeans, "My biggest Blessings."

Ashley Avignone, a longtime friend of mutual pal Taylor Swift, commented, "Can I get a hard copy? Thanks."

Look back at Patrick and Brittany's cutest family photos over the years:

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Huddle Up

Brittany holds Sterling and Bronze in the family's living room in March 2024.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Bonus Points for Mum & Dad

Patrick and Brittany bring their kids Sterling and Bronze to meet Bluey at the Bluey Big Play Show in March 2024.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Cool Dad

Brittany shared this pic of Patrick with their kids Sterling and Bronze in March 2024.

Instagram / Betina Gozo Shimonek

Happy Birthday Sterling

Brittany and her daughter appear at the child's third birthday party in February 2024.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Super Bowl 2024 Champion

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is joined by Brittany and their kids Sterling and Bronze on the field after he helps his team beat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving 2023

The family poses for a holiday photo.

Instagram
The Happiest Place on Earth

After winning the 2023 Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany Mahomes and their kids Sterling and Bronze went to Disneyland.

@bnpparibasopen
Game Time

The Super Bowl MVP was spotted cuddling with daughter Sterling Skye in a Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw at the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament. 

Instagram
Heart of a Champion

At State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Patrick shared a kiss with his daughter Sterling as she sucked on a WubbaNub baby cow pacifier. 

Instagram
Winners

When Patrick earned a spot in Super Bowl 2023, his wife Brittany and daughter Sterling had a front-row seat to the celebration. 

Instagram
Falling in Love

If it's fall, it's football and pumpkin season. 

Instagram
Boo

For Halloween 2022, Patrick and Brittany's family went as "The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster." 

Instagram / Brittany Matthews Mahomes
Dad's Day

"Happy Father's Day to this incredible Dada! We love you so much!" Brittany wrote on Father's Day 2022, while pregnant with the couple's second child.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Happy Birthday, Sterling

Patrick shared this pic on his little girl's first birthday.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Father & Daughter

Pool time!

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Smile!

In June, Patrick celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad and he and Brittany Matthews shared new photos of their little girl.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Flying in Style

Patrick and baby Sterling pose for another pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Taking a Trip

Patrick and his baby girl pose for a pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
More Pool Time

Dad and daughter chill out in the pool.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Chilling With Dad

Patrick kisses his baby girl.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
First Pic

In February 2021, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. They shared this first public pic as a family of three the following Easter.

