Love Lives of Selling Sunset: Where Chelsea Lazkani, Christine Quinn & More Stand

Watch : ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chelsea Lazkani Files for Divorce

Who's taking up real estate in your favorite Selling Sunset stars' hearts?

With some recent changes in the realtors' love lives, the answers may not be what you thought.

After all, in March, Chelsea Lazkani filed for divorce from husband Jeff Lazkani after seven years of marriage. The couple—who share son Maddox, 5, and daughter Melia, 3—cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for the split, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Chelsea—who met Jeff on Tinder in 2015 before tying the knot two years later—also requested joint physical and legal custody of their children.

And the 31-year-old's divorce isn't the only relationship update to come out of the Selling Sunset world as of late. Earlier this month, costar Christine Quinn's husband Christian Dumontet was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a March 19 domestic dispute. The following day, he was arrested again for showing up to the couple's house despite an emergency protective order against him.