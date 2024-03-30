Love Lives of Selling Sunset: Where Chelsea Lazkani, Christine Quinn & More Stand

Who's taking up real estate in your favorite Selling Sunset stars' hearts?
With some recent changes in the realtors' love lives, the answers may not be what you thought.
After all, in March, Chelsea Lazkani filed for divorce from husband Jeff Lazkani after seven years of marriage. The couple—who share son Maddox, 5, and daughter Melia, 3—cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for the split, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Chelsea—who met Jeff on Tinder in 2015 before tying the knot two years later—also requested joint physical and legal custody of their children.
And the 31-year-old's divorce isn't the only relationship update to come out of the Selling Sunset world as of late. Earlier this month, costar Christine Quinn's husband Christian Dumontet was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a March 19 domestic dispute. The following day, he was arrested again for showing up to the couple's house despite an emergency protective order against him.
In response, Christine requested a restraining order against Dumontent, in which the 35-year-old accused her estranged husband of throwing a bag of containing glass toward her and their 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet.
"[I] saw broken glass in our son's hair and on the floor," Christine wrote in the restraining order request documents obtained by E! News March 29. "After a few seconds our son burst into tears and began screaming. I was concerned about his health and safety."
Dumontet has since denied the assault accusations in a separate court filing, saying that he didn't throw the bag in their direction and instead "threw it to the side of the room, against the wall." Their legal dispute is ongoing.
And as for costars like Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa and Breana Tiesi? Keep reading to find out where their love lives currently stand.