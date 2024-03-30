Love Lives of Selling Sunset: Where Chelsea Lazkani, Christine Quinn & More Stand

From Chelsea Lazkani's divorce from husband Jeff Lazkani to Christine Quinn's legal issues with Christian Dumontet, check in on the love lives of the Selling Sunset realtors.

Watch: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chelsea Lazkani Files for Divorce

Who's taking up real estate in your favorite Selling Sunset stars' hearts? 

With some recent changes in the realtors' love lives, the answers may not be what you thought.

After all, in March, Chelsea Lazkani filed for divorce from husband Jeff Lazkani after seven years of marriage. The couple—who share son Maddox, 5, and daughter Melia, 3—cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for the split, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Chelsea—who met Jeff on Tinder in 2015 before tying the knot two years later—also requested joint physical and legal custody of their children. 

And the 31-year-old's divorce isn't the only relationship update to come out of the Selling Sunset world as of late. Earlier this month, costar Christine Quinn's husband Christian Dumontet was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a March 19 domestic dispute. The following day, he was arrested again for showing up to the couple's house despite an emergency protective order against him.

In response, Christine requested a restraining order against Dumontent, in which the 35-year-old accused her estranged husband of throwing a bag of containing glass toward her and their 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet.

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images / Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"[I] saw broken glass in our son's hair and on the floor," Christine wrote in the restraining order request documents obtained by E! News March 29. "After a few seconds our son burst into tears and began screaming. I was concerned about his health and safety." 

Dumontet has since denied the assault accusations in a separate court filing, saying that he didn't throw the bag in their direction and instead "threw it to the side of the room, against the wall." Their legal dispute is ongoing.

And as for costars like Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa and Breana Tiesi? Keep reading to find out where their love lives currently stand. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jason Oppenheim

Jason was on the market for a while before sparking romance rumors with tennis player Genie Bouchard in January 2024, though it's unclear where they stand.

The Oppenheim Group owner previously dated real estate agent Chrishell Stause for seven months but they broke up because, as she put it, "our ideas for family" were ultimately not "aligned."

He also dated model Marie Lou Nurk for 10 months before their split in May 2023.

Netflix
Chrishell Stause

Chrishell married nonbinary musician G Flip in May 2023.

In a May 2022 Instagram video, Chrishell opened up about her relationship with the 27-year-old. "I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she explained. "With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick."

brettoppenheim / Instagram

Brett Oppenheim

Brett sparked romance rumors with tattoo artist Samantha Abdul in 2022, after dating Australian model Tina Louise.

Though we caught a glimpse of their relationship in season five, the duo went public with their romance in April 2021 but broke up in December.

Sound like a similar timeline to Jason? Must be twin telepathy!

Netflix
Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn is married to tech CEO Christian Dumontet—who goes by Christian Richard in the show. They have been married since 2019 and welcomed their first son Christian Georges Dumontet in 2021.

The couple started their own real estate company called RealOpen, which allows buyers to purchase a home using cryptocurrency, according to the company's website. 

In March 2024, Christine accused her husband of domestic violence that "resulted in injury" of their son, she wrote in a restraining order request. He denied her abuse or domestic violence allegations.

Instagram
Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young married HGTV's Tarek El Moussa on Oct. 23, 2021. 

The day before the wedding, Tarek—who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack—wrote on Instagram, "If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day."

The two welcomed their first baby together in February 2023.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank
Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet in 2019 during season one of Selling Sunset

But while we got to see the two love birds tie the knot, Mary's rep confirmed to People that they actually had "a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term."

She shared in April 2023 that she suffered a septic miscarriage.

Todd Williamson/PATH/Shutterstock

Chelsea Lazkani

She married Jeff Lazkani in 2017 but filed for divorce in March 2024 over irreconcilable differences.

They share two children: 5-year-old Maddox Ali Levon, and 3-year-old Melia Man.

Netflix

Emma Hernan

Emma is single and ready to mingle! 

The real estate agent revealed to Today that she is "single and dating" and "open to a relationship," adding that she is "open to something moving a little bit more serious."

So what happened to Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald? After being seen flirting it up in season five, Emma says they still talk and "have a great relationship."

"TBD what happens with that," she told Today.

Amanza Smith

Amanza, who has two children with ex-husband and NFL star Ralph Brown, keeps her relationship status on the DL.

In an April 2022 E! News interview, she revealed that she's been in a secret relationship.

"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she said. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."

But by the following August, Amanza made things Instagram official.

Netflix
Maya Vander

Maya Vander has been married to her husband David Miller since 2017 and they went on to welcome children Aiden Vander and Elle Vander.

In December 2021, Maya tragically lost her third child during a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant. In May 2023, the pair welcomed a baby girl named Emma.

