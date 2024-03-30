Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm Shocks Fans With Grown Up Appearance in New Video

Kardashian fans are starting to have a hard time keeping up.
After all, social media users were shook when they saw just how much Psalm West—the 4-year-old son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—has grown since his birthday last May. In a video shared by Khloe Kardashian on March 29, the young boy stood tall next to his sister Chicago West, 6, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, as they all danced around the kitchen to North West's "Talking" collab with Kanye.
"STOP!" one fan wrote in the comments section. "When did Psalm get so biggggg? OMG the cuteness I can't."
Meanwhile, a second user remarked about how Psalm has "grown so fast."
Pointing out his new fringe, a third commenter, "Psalm is so handsome w/ the haircut."
But he wasn't the only baby boy who stole hearts. Elsewhere in the video, Khloe's son Tatum Thompson, 20 months, made a cameo as his sister boogied down to The Struts' 2014 hit "Could Have Been Me."
"Tatum is trying to figure out what's happening," one fan joked, while another user quipped about the tiny tot being his uncle Rob Kardashian's "twin."
The comments section also couldn't get enough of seeing so many Kardashian cousins in one place, with one note reading: "Awwh they are getting so big."
Indeed, the Kardashian cousins are a very tightly knit group. In fact, their family wavelength is so synced that True and Psalm both spent last summer in arm casts.
"Cousin cast club," Khloe jokingly captioned a photo of the pair after their playtime mishap in August. "Trampoline and monkey bars. They had a ball this summer."
For more cute Kardashian cousin moments, keep reading.