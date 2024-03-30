Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm Shocks Fans With Grown Up Appearance in New Video

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West's Music Milestone

Kardashian fans are starting to have a hard time keeping up.

After all, social media users were shook when they saw just how much Psalm West—the 4-year-old son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—has grown since his birthday last May. In a video shared by Khloe Kardashian on March 29, the young boy stood tall next to his sister Chicago West, 6, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, as they all danced around the kitchen to North West's "Talking" collab with Kanye.

"STOP!" one fan wrote in the comments section. "When did Psalm get so biggggg? OMG the cuteness I can't."

Meanwhile, a second user remarked about how Psalm has "grown so fast."

Pointing out his new fringe, a third commenter, "Psalm is so handsome w/ the haircut."

But he wasn't the only baby boy who stole hearts. Elsewhere in the video, Khloe's son Tatum Thompson, 20 months, made a cameo as his sister boogied down to The Struts' 2014 hit "Could Have Been Me."