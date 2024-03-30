Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm Shocks Fans With Grown Up Appearance in New Video

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4-year-old son looked so grown up as he danced with his sister Chicago West and cousin True Thompson.

Kardashian fans are starting to have a hard time keeping up.

After all, social media users were shook when they saw just how much Psalm West—the 4-year-old son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—has grown since his birthday last May. In a video shared by Khloe Kardashian on March 29, the young boy stood tall next to his sister Chicago West, 6, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, as they all danced around the kitchen to North West's "Talking" collab with Kanye.

"STOP!" one fan wrote in the comments section. "When did Psalm get so biggggg? OMG the cuteness I can't."

Meanwhile, a second user remarked about how Psalm has "grown so fast."

Pointing out his new fringe, a third commenter, "Psalm is so handsome w/ the haircut."

But he wasn't the only baby boy who stole hearts. Elsewhere in the video, Khloe's son Tatum Thompson, 20 months, made a cameo as his sister boogied down to The Struts' 2014 hit "Could Have Been Me."

photos
Psalm West's Cutest Pics

"Tatum is trying to figure out what's happening," one fan joked, while another user quipped about the tiny tot being his uncle Rob Kardashian's "twin."

The comments section also couldn't get enough of seeing so many Kardashian cousins in one place, with one note reading: "Awwh they are getting so big."

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Indeed, the Kardashian cousins are a very tightly knit group. In fact, their family wavelength is so synced that True and Psalm both spent last summer in arm casts.

"Cousin cast club," Khloe jokingly captioned a photo of the pair after their playtime mishap in August. "Trampoline and monkey bars. They had a ball this summer."

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Tribute to Moms

True Thompson and Chicago West honor their respective mothers, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, in a mischievous way.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Hugs

True and Chicago share a sweet moment.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
Ouch!

True and Psalm West wear casts after breaking their arm in August 2023.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
A True Dream

Khloe's daughter and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian pose for pics for St. Patrick's Day 2023.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
"Miracle" Family Photo

Khloe shared this photo of her daughter True, plus cousins Penelope Disick, Saint West, North West, Reign Disick, Psalm West and Dream in February 2023. She wrote, "This photo was near a miracle to get lol...a handful of other other cousins were off running and playing."

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Double Besties

Penelope Disick, North West, Dream Kardashian and True Thompson appear together in February 2023.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Just Like Dad

Chicago sings her dad Kanye West and XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle with her little brother Psalm West in October 2022...

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Psalm Sings With Chicago

...the song references his and Kim Kardashian's four children, but Chicago and Psalm did not perform those parts.

Instagram
Sleepover Crew

Khloe and True have Dream over for a sleepover in June 2023.

TikTok
Too Cool

Kylie JennerStormi Webster and Kris Jenner lip-synch one of the momager's confessional lines from The Kardashians in an October 2022 TikTok video.

Instagram
"BFFAE"

In August 2022, Kim coined the acronym "best friends forever and ever" to describe True, Chicago and Dream.

Instagram
Camp North

Penelope Disick helps North West celebrate her 9th birthday with a "Camp North"-themed getaway to the wilderness with a group of BFFs.

Instagram
Tiny Dancers

"Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!!" Khloe shared in June 2022. "I am so proud of all four of my girls!"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Meow Mix

The cousins celebrate True Thompson's fourth birthday during a cat-themed bash in April 2022.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
So Grown Up

Penelope and North snap a video during True's birthday party.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Purr-fect Party

Psalm accompanies True while playing with a furry friend.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fab Foursome

The cousins pal around in a play pen.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian
Dance Party

True and Dream have an epic dance party to Aqua's '90 hit song "Barbie Girl," which Khloe documented on Instagram.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian
Encanto Queens

The BFFs also performed and sang along to the massively popular song from Encanto "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian
Bust a Move

Could their dance moves be any cuter?!

Instagram
"250 Million Kisses"

Chicago, True and Stormi give each other hugs and kisses in an adorable pic, shared by Kim on Sept. 1. "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!" Kim thanked her fans. "I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete." 

Instagram
Hug Huddle

Chicago, True and Stormi showed off their fashion prowess in stylish outfits as they had a hug huddle on Sept. 1. 

Instagram
BFFs

Chicago looks back at aunt Khloe as she holds hands with True on Aug. 4. 

Instagram
Window Shopping

Dream, Stormi, Chicago and True adorably went window shopping at The Grove on Aug. 4. "Cousins," Khloe captioned with a purple heart emoji.

Instagram
Summer Stands

Reign, Mason, Penelope and North set up a summer lemonade stand also selling custom bracelets on Aug. 1. Even Scott received a custom "Lord" bracelet from "pooshalini" Penelope!

Instagram
Triple Trouble

"The sweetest girls," Khloe Kardashian captioned a precious moment between cousins Dream KardashianTrue Thompson and Chicago West

Instagram
Besties for Life

Former E! star Natalie Halcro's daughter also joins the photo opp. 

Instagram
Say Cheese

Dream, True and Chicago sport matching purple leotards.

Instagram
Girls Run the World

"Are you ready for this cuteness?? I'm not!! #Cousins #Sisters #GirlsRunTheWorld," proud mom (and aunt) Khloe captioned an adorable pic of daughter True and nieces Chicago and Dream.

Instagram
Spring Snapshots

Chicago, True and Dream all gaze in the camera for a pic in May 2021. The trio of cousins seem to be having fun in the sun and enjoying the spring weather!

