Abercrombie & Fitch’s Clearance Section Is Full of Cute Styles, Plus Almost Everything Else Is On Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Here we are, right in the middle of Spring Sale Season. We've got celeb-approved picks so you're ahead of the trends, some big deals on tanning products to give you that seasonal glow, and, what I'm most excited about, the sales over at Abercrombie & Fitch that are guaranteed to elevate your wardrobe. If you haven't shopped at A&F lately, welcome to the party. Their styles are chic, their fabrics feel quality and luxe, and their prices are *chef's kiss.* But, the best part, is that almost everything on the site is on sale right now, plus the already deeply discounted items in the clearance section. There's free shipping over $99 and no codes to enter.
You'll be spring-ready with a pair of wide-leg tailored pants that come in 17 different colors that's 33% off. Watch out wedding dress season, there's a bestselling, and super cute, pleated mini dress that's about to sell out – and it's down from $90 to $39. And if you want to hit the gym, there's a stretchy onesie that fits like a glove, and it's just $29.
There's so much to see and so much to click. So, start scrolling and take in all the Abercrombie & Fitch goodness. You'll be so pleased (and so will your closet).
YPB neoKNIT Jumpsuit
Made of soft, comfy, and sweat-wicking neoprene, you'll want to move (or lounge) with this jumpsuit. There's a jogger hem at the cuffs and a slash neckline that gives it an edge, and it's perfect to pair with a cropped jean or bomber jacket.
Collared Cardigan
This top-rated cardigan is a steal at $29. It's available in solid colors and stripes, and features a cropped, roomy cut that's great for layering or wearing solo. Reviewers rave that it looks cute over jeans or leggings.
Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Available in 17 colors, you're sure to find something you like with this tailored pant. It features short, tall, and regular sizing and includes an additional 2 inches through the hip and thigh for the best curvy fit.
3-Pack Seamless Fabric Going-Out Tanks
Three trendy, seamless tanks for $29? I'm listening. The set comes with one-shoulder cutout tank, a halter tank with wrap detail at the waist, and a keyhole halter tank that are made for going out on a warm night.
Essential Sunday Sweatpant
Oh so soft and comfy, these sweatpants were made for the weekend. They come in 10 colors, including cute pastels, and one reviewer reported that, "They're the comfiest sweat pants I've ever owned."
Elevated Trench Coat
Everyone needs a classic trench coat in their closet, like this one. It's water-resistant, features a double-breasted design and an adjustable tie waist, and it's top-rated amongst reviewers for its timeless look.
Soft Matte Seamless Long-Sleeve Squareneck Bodysuit
Bodysuits are having a moment right now. Score this soft, squareneck option for just $22. With a matte finish and a seamless silhouette, it's a must-have staple that goes with just about anything.
The A&F Giselle Pleated Trapeze Mini Dress
This bestselling mini dress is a great deal at $39. It features a flattering, pleated trapeze design that flows with ease, plus a halter top and an open back. So many reviewers reported that it's "beautiful" and "perfect."
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
If you're looking for a curvy fit jean, then this pair has got you covered. Featuring a straight leg and a high waist, it's stretchy and features an extra 2 inches at the hip and thigh. Reviewers rave that they're comfortable, stylish, and fit like a glove.
YPB sculptLUX Strappy-Back Onesie
At $29, this stretchy onesie is a great deal. With a sculpted design, it's meant to keep you supported and deliver a streamlined silhouette, perfect for working out or just running errands. Plus, there's a built-in shelf bra with removable pads so you don't have to wear a bra with it.
Tiered Crinkle Textured Maxi Skirt
Look no further, your perfect maxi skirt for spring has arrived. Layered in tiers of crinkle textured fabric, it features a unique design that you can dress up or down and reviewers rave that it feels luxe and high quality.
Short Bomber Jacket
A classic bomber jacket is another must-have for any closet. With a cropped length, ribbed trims, and a luxe fabric, reviewers report that it's perfect for any occasion.