Abercrombie & Fitch’s Clearance Section Is Full of Cute Styles, Plus Almost Everything Else Is On Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Here we are, right in the middle of Spring Sale Season. We've got celeb-approved picks so you're ahead of the trends, some big deals on tanning products to give you that seasonal glow, and, what I'm most excited about, the sales over at Abercrombie & Fitch that are guaranteed to elevate your wardrobe. If you haven't shopped at A&F lately, welcome to the party. Their styles are chic, their fabrics feel quality and luxe, and their prices are *chef's kiss.* But, the best part, is that almost everything on the site is on sale right now, plus the already deeply discounted items in the clearance section. There's free shipping over $99 and no codes to enter.

You'll be spring-ready with a pair of wide-leg tailored pants that come in 17 different colors that's 33% off. Watch out wedding dress season, there's a bestselling, and super cute, pleated mini dress that's about to sell out – and it's down from $90 to $39. And if you want to hit the gym, there's a stretchy onesie that fits like a glove, and it's just $29.

There's so much to see and so much to click. So, start scrolling and take in all the Abercrombie & Fitch goodness. You'll be so pleased (and so will your closet).