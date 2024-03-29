Inside Princess Beatrice’s Co-Parenting Relationship With Husband’s Ex Dara Huang

Watch : Princess Beatrice Welcomes 1st Child With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice of York and Dara Huang's co-parenting relationship deserves a crown.

After all, Dara—who shares son Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf with Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi—revealed that she's very happy with the loving family dynamic the pair have created for her 7-year-old.

"Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides," Dara told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published March 29. "I just think, 'The more, the merrier.'"

The 41-year-old—who ended her engagement with Edoardo, 40, in 2018 after three years together—went on to explain that she feels "lucky to have such positive people" around who "embrace" her son.

Dara added, "It didn't have to be so easy."

And for others hoping to balance complicated family dynamics in a similar way, Dara advised that it's "all about your point of view."

"I don't understand people who are divorced and then hold their children as collateral," she stated, "that doesn't make any sense. It's about creating a happy home and lifestyle."