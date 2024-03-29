Inside Princess Beatrice’s Co-Parenting Relationship With Husband’s Ex Dara Huang

Princess Beatrice of York and Dara Huang's co-parenting relationship deserves a crown.
After all, Dara—who shares son Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf with Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi—revealed that she's very happy with the loving family dynamic the pair have created for her 7-year-old.
"Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides," Dara told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published March 29. "I just think, 'The more, the merrier.'"
The 41-year-old—who ended her engagement with Edoardo, 40, in 2018 after three years together—went on to explain that she feels "lucky to have such positive people" around who "embrace" her son.
Dara added, "It didn't have to be so easy."
And for others hoping to balance complicated family dynamics in a similar way, Dara advised that it's "all about your point of view."
"I don't understand people who are divorced and then hold their children as collateral," she stated, "that doesn't make any sense. It's about creating a happy home and lifestyle."
This isn't the first time Dara has expressed her support for Beatrice, who gave birth to her first child, daughter Sienna Elizabeth, 2, with Edoardo in September 2021 after the couple tied the knot in 2020. In fact, the architect also gave the royal family member a special shoutout when the princess announced her engagement.
"I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice," Dara shared in a statement in 2019, "and look forward to uniting our families."
As for Beatrice, the 35-year-old has welcomed her stepson with open arms, even including him in her announcement about the birth of her daughter.
"We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi," the princess shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). "We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."
