Christine Quinn Makes First Public Appearance Since Estranged Husband's Arrest

Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn stepped out with her former costars more than a week after her husband Christian Dumontet was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Watch: Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Dumontet Arrested For Second Time

Content warning: This story discusses domestic violence.

It looks like Christine Quinn is leaning on her Selling Sunset family amid her estranged husband's legal troubles.

One week after Christian Dumontet's arrest, the realtor was joined by Oppenheimer Group's Nicole Young and Davina Potratz as she hosted a party for luxury perfume brand Xerjoff in Los Angeles. Clad in a bejeweled, strapless beige gown featuring a plunging neckline and feather embellishments, she and her pals posed for photos on the red carpet at the March 27 event.

"My favorite Selling Sunset ladies reunite for Xerjoff," Quinn wrote on her Instagram Story, while Young gushed in a grid post, "What a beautiful evening celebrating."

Meanwhile, Potratz wrote in her own Instagram post, "Unleash the power of your presence and leave them feeling scent-sational!" 

The outing marks Quinn's first public appearance since Dumontet was taken into police custody for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a March 19 domestic dispute. In a request for a restraining order against Dumontet, obtained by E! News March 29, Quinn accused the software engineer of throwing a bag of containing glass toward her and their 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet.

photos
Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Arrested

"[I] saw broken glass in our son's hair and on the floor," she wrote in the docs. "After a few seconds our son burst into tears and began screaming. I was concerned about his health and safety." According to the reality star, paramedics said her toddler had a hematoma, which typically occurs when blood pools under the skin.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Xerjoff

However, in a separate court filing from Dumontet also obtained by E! News, the 45-year-old denied assaulting his family, saying that he didn't toss the bag in their direction and instead "threw it to the side of the room, against the wall."

"Additionally, there was no glass in the bag," the document read, "as there was no broken glass in the room or anywhere in the house."

Police arrived at the couple's L.A. home shortly following the incident, with Dumontet being led out in handcuffs. On March 20, he was arrested again for showing up to the house despite an emergency protective order against him.

 

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Per online records, Dumontet is scheduled to appear in court April 11.

For now, revisit his relationship with Quinn below:

Gotham/GC Images

Romance Reveal

During the season two premiere of Selling Sunset, real estate agent Christine Quinn announced her engagement to entrepreneur Christian Dumontet.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Engagement Party

Later in the season, the couple hosted an engagement party, where Dumontet gave a speech dedicated to his bride-to-be.

"Christine, I met you in Beverly Hills not even a year ago and I absolutely fell head over heels in love with you," he said. "We were literally in the car and we had an instant banter, which is really special. You don't get that too often."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wedding Celebration

The pair tied the knot in December 2019, with Netflix cameras filming the festivities. 

Instagram/Christine Quinn

Baby Joy

In May 2021, following an emergency C-section, the couple welcomed a son named Christian Georges Dumontet.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Legal Trouble

Dumontet was arrested on March 19 and booked on assault with a deadly weapon following a call involving a domestic dispute, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News. 

A day later, he was arrested again for returning to the family's home despite Quinn being granted an emergency protective order.

In a March 26 court filing, Dumontet denied Quinn's accusations against him, stating "never been incidents of domestic violence within the relationship."

For more information on domestic abuse or to get help for yourself or someone you love, visit the website for The National Domestic Violence Hotline (http://www.thehotline.org/) or call 1-800-799-7233.

