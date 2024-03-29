Christine Quinn Makes First Public Appearance Since Estranged Husband's Arrest

Watch : Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Dumontet Arrested For Second Time

Content warning: This story discusses domestic violence.

It looks like Christine Quinn is leaning on her Selling Sunset family amid her estranged husband's legal troubles.

One week after Christian Dumontet's arrest, the realtor was joined by Oppenheimer Group's Nicole Young and Davina Potratz as she hosted a party for luxury perfume brand Xerjoff in Los Angeles. Clad in a bejeweled, strapless beige gown featuring a plunging neckline and feather embellishments, she and her pals posed for photos on the red carpet at the March 27 event.

"My favorite Selling Sunset ladies reunite for Xerjoff," Quinn wrote on her Instagram Story, while Young gushed in a grid post, "What a beautiful evening celebrating."

Meanwhile, Potratz wrote in her own Instagram post, "Unleash the power of your presence and leave them feeling scent-sational!"

The outing marks Quinn's first public appearance since Dumontet was taken into police custody for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a March 19 domestic dispute. In a request for a restraining order against Dumontet, obtained by E! News March 29, Quinn accused the software engineer of throwing a bag of containing glass toward her and their 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet.