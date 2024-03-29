Christine Quinn Makes First Public Appearance Since Estranged Husband's Arrest

Content warning: This story discusses domestic violence.
It looks like Christine Quinn is leaning on her Selling Sunset family amid her estranged husband's legal troubles.
One week after Christian Dumontet's arrest, the realtor was joined by Oppenheimer Group's Nicole Young and Davina Potratz as she hosted a party for luxury perfume brand Xerjoff in Los Angeles. Clad in a bejeweled, strapless beige gown featuring a plunging neckline and feather embellishments, she and her pals posed for photos on the red carpet at the March 27 event.
"My favorite Selling Sunset ladies reunite for Xerjoff," Quinn wrote on her Instagram Story, while Young gushed in a grid post, "What a beautiful evening celebrating."
Meanwhile, Potratz wrote in her own Instagram post, "Unleash the power of your presence and leave them feeling scent-sational!"
The outing marks Quinn's first public appearance since Dumontet was taken into police custody for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a March 19 domestic dispute. In a request for a restraining order against Dumontet, obtained by E! News March 29, Quinn accused the software engineer of throwing a bag of containing glass toward her and their 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet.
"[I] saw broken glass in our son's hair and on the floor," she wrote in the docs. "After a few seconds our son burst into tears and began screaming. I was concerned about his health and safety." According to the reality star, paramedics said her toddler had a hematoma, which typically occurs when blood pools under the skin.
However, in a separate court filing from Dumontet also obtained by E! News, the 45-year-old denied assaulting his family, saying that he didn't toss the bag in their direction and instead "threw it to the side of the room, against the wall."
"Additionally, there was no glass in the bag," the document read, "as there was no broken glass in the room or anywhere in the house."
Police arrived at the couple's L.A. home shortly following the incident, with Dumontet being led out in handcuffs. On March 20, he was arrested again for showing up to the house despite an emergency protective order against him.
Per online records, Dumontet is scheduled to appear in court April 11.
For now, revisit his relationship with Quinn below: