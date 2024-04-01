The Best Tools for Every Type of Makeup Girlie: Floor, Vanity, Bathroom & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Doing your makeup is akin to a modern day art form. From the very first flick of your mascara or stroke of your eyeshadow brush to the final spritz of your setting spray or swipe of your lip gloss, every step involved in the process involves careful concentration. Mastery of the craft is attained only through years of experience (and unsuccessfully trying to follow countless YouTube tutorials), and if you've reached this point in your face-painting journey, you'll have an immediate answer that pops in your head when we ask, "What makeup girlie are you?"

According to the internet, there are a few different types of makeup girlies. There are the floor makeup girlies, who swear by doing their makeup with the natural light filtering through their bedroom windows. There are the bathroom makeup girlies, who are unparalleled in their skills for balancing beauty tools on the edges of their bathroom sinks. There are also the desk & vanity makeup girlies, who sit down with their beauty arsenal laid out like a map in front of them. Finally, there are the on-the-go makeup girlies, who hold the secret to achieving the perfect winged liner no matter when or where they're doing their makeup.

Anyways, no matter what makeup girlie you might identify with, we've got the best tools to help you up your game and achieve flawless glam each & every time.