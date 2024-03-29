Kelly Osbourne Swaps Out Signature Purple Hair for Icy Look in New Transformation

Kelly Osbourne is going through changes.
Hair changes, that is. After spending the last six years with bold purple hair, the Fashion Police alum went to the lighter side and dyed her locks silver with a hint of pastel pink.
"Did you hear I have a new look?" Kelly captioned an Instagram photo of her new 'do March 28, prompting her hairstylist Laura Rugetti to reply in a post of her own, "YAS."
And it definitely took a glam squad to achieve this look. According to Laura, she added volume and length to Kelly's hair using her line of Hidden Crown extensions.
Meanwhile, Rosalina—a senior principal colorist based at famed hairdresser Daniel Galvin's London salon—was responsible for making the switch from a bold violet to icy rose.
The hair change follows another dramatic transformation chapter for Kelly, who lost 85 pounds over the last few years by overhauling her lifestyle and undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.
"It was a lot of work," she told E! News in September, explaining that she "felt the pressure" to lose weight after welcoming her son Sidney, now 16 months. "It was miserable. I was hungry all the time, but I'm really happy with the results."
However, Kelly also understand why other Hollywood stars have turned to Ozempic—the type 2 diabetes medication known for curbing appetite—to help drop a few pounds. In fact, she told E! in a separate interview last month that the drug is "amazing."
"There are a million ways to lose weight," she continued. "Why not do it through something that's isn't as boring as working out?"
The 39-year-old doubled down on her stance earlier this week, sharing that she once held a critical view of Ozempic until speaking to someone who used it to lose weight—other than mom Sharon Osbourne, who has also been open about using the drug to shed pounds.
"It changed their life," Kelly noted on the March 26 of her family's The Osbournes podcast. "They explained to me how it took the mental obsession with food away. It allowed them from that reprieve, allowed them to dig deeper through therapy and really figure out who they were."
She added, "If there's a medication out there that can help people lose weight, what's bad about it?"
To see Kelly's latest hair transformation—as well as more dramatic hair changes—keep reading.