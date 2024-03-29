Kelly Osbourne Swaps Out Signature Purple Hair for Icy Look in New Transformation

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Reveals Why She Supports the Ozempic Trend (Exclusive)

Kelly Osbourne is going through changes.

Hair changes, that is. After spending the last six years with bold purple hair, the Fashion Police alum went to the lighter side and dyed her locks silver with a hint of pastel pink.

"Did you hear I have a new look?" Kelly captioned an Instagram photo of her new 'do March 28, prompting her hairstylist Laura Rugetti to reply in a post of her own, "YAS."

And it definitely took a glam squad to achieve this look. According to Laura, she added volume and length to Kelly's hair using her line of Hidden Crown extensions.

Meanwhile, Rosalina—a senior principal colorist based at famed hairdresser Daniel Galvin's London salon—was responsible for making the switch from a bold violet to icy rose.

The hair change follows another dramatic transformation chapter for Kelly, who lost 85 pounds over the last few years by overhauling her lifestyle and undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.