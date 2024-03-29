Why King Charles III Won't Be Seated With Royal Family at Easter Service

Watch : King Charles III Shares Message of Gratitude as He Skips Pre-Easter Service

King Charles III's Easter Mattins Service will look different this year.

The monarch, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, and Queen Camilla will sit apart from the main congregation at St. George's Chapel on March 31 to protect his health, The Telegraph confirmed.

In years past, he and his wife were often joined by the King's sister, Princess Anne, and husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. However, Prince William and Kate Middleton are not expected to attend amid her own cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The service will be Charles' first public appearance since beginning cancer treatment, however, he has spoken to the public through pre-recorded messages. Earlier this week, while his wife attended the Royal Maundy Service March 28, he sent a video message to address his absence.

"In this country, we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare," he said, per a recording shared by NBC News. "But over and above these organizations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those that extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need."