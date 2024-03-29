Tori Spelling Files for Divorce From Dean McDermott After Nearly 18 Years of Marriage

Nine months after Dean McDermott confirmed his breakup from Tori Spelling, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum filed court documents to officially end their marriage.

By Jess Cohen Mar 29, 2024 7:14 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesTori SpellingCouplesCelebritiesDean McDermott
Watch: Tori Spelling Kisses New Man After Dean McDermott Split

It's a new season for Tori Spelling.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband Dean McDermott on March 29 after nearly 18 years of marriage. In court documents obtained by E! News, Spelling cited " irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and asked for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their kids.

Spelling, 50, and McDermott, 57, are parents to kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. Meanwhile, McDermott is also dad to 25-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustance.

According to filing, Spelling lists June 17, 2023, as her and McDermott's date of separation—the same date that he publicly announced their breakup.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote on Instagram, before deleting the post. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

"We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this," he added. "Thank you all for your support and kindness."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv

Trending Stories

1

What Authorities Found in Raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Home

2

Conjoined Twins Brittany & Abby Hensel Clap Back at "Loud" Comments

3

Sean "Diddy" Combs Seen for First Time Since Federal Raids at Homes

Since then, Spelling and McDermott—who tied the knot in May 2006—have both moved on romantically. In fact, the Scary Movie star was spotted packing on the PDA with Ryan Cramer in late 2023, while McDermott has been spending time with account executive Lily Calo.

And it appears everyone is on good terms. "I'm blessed, having everybody get along and come together for the greater good of the kids," the actor recently told Page Six. "It's a beautiful thing."

E! News has reached out to Spelling and McDermott for comment and has not heard back.

Keep reading to revisit their family photos over the years...

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2017

Festive Fam

Tori and Dean's kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau enjoyed a visit to Santa's Secret Workshop in 2017.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Spooky Season

The family had a scary good time at a Halloween celebration in 2019.

Brian To/FilmMagic

Giddy Up

Tori and Dean took their daughter Stella and son Liam to the Bony Pony Ranch in California in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ice to Meet You

The family hit the ice rink in 2013.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Summer Squad

With school out at the time, Tori and Dean had some summer fun with their children at the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in 2018.

Getty Images

Story Time

Dean and Liam sat down to read Tori's Uncharted TerriTORI during its 2010 release.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Hit the Stage

Stella and Liam got a taste of the spotlight—literally!—when they joined their parents onstage at a Yo Gabba Gabba Live! show in 2011. 

Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Santa's Little Helpers

Tori and Dean brought their kids to meet Santa Claus in 2014.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2015

Blended Family

Dean's son Jack from his marriage to Mary Jo Eustace joined the family for Christmas celebrations in 2015.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Mediaplacement

Best Choice

The clan rolled up in style to the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in August 2019. 

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Welcome to Mommywood

Tori and Dean's oldest kids Liam and Stella were on hand to celebrate the release of the actress' Mommywood book 1in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

One Cool Baby

Little Hattie looked so cool in her shades at the release of her mom 2012 book celebraTORI.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for L.O.L. Surprise!

'Tis the Season

 Stella, Beau and Hattie helped spread holiday cheer with their parents at a disco-themed Christmas party in 2019.

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images

Next Level Outing

The family attends the Hollywood premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in2019. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

What Authorities Found in Raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Home

2

Conjoined Twins Brittany & Abby Hensel Clap Back at "Loud" Comments

3

Sean "Diddy" Combs Seen for First Time Since Federal Raids at Homes

4

Tori Spelling Files for Divorce From Dean McDermott

5

See Brittany & Abby Hensel's First Dance at Wedding to Josh Bowling