Tori Spelling Files for Divorce From Dean McDermott After Nearly 18 Years of Marriage

Watch : Tori Spelling Kisses New Man After Dean McDermott Split

It's a new season for Tori Spelling.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband Dean McDermott on March 29 after nearly 18 years of marriage. In court documents obtained by E! News, Spelling cited " irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and asked for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their kids.

Spelling, 50, and McDermott, 57, are parents to kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. Meanwhile, McDermott is also dad to 25-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustance.

According to filing, Spelling lists June 17, 2023, as her and McDermott's date of separation—the same date that he publicly announced their breakup.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote on Instagram, before deleting the post. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."