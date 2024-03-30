Save 70% on These Hidden Deals From Free People and Elevate Your Wardrobe

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Savvy shoppers don't wait for the sales to come to them. A true shopper looks for the deals herself, even when there technically isn't a sale. Truthfully, that's when you can find the best prices— and less competition from your fellow shoppers. I did the investigation so you don't have to. I found a treasure trove of deals in the Free People sale section that deserve a place in your wardrobe.
There are lots of trendy pieces you can wear this spring and summer. And, of course, it's never too soon to shop ahead for the fall and winter. Whether you're in search of bohemian dresses, cozy sweaters, or versatile separates, I've scoured the site to compile the best deals that will take your wardrobe to new heights without breaking the bank. Get ready to indulge in some guilt-free shopping. These Free People finds are just too irresistible.
Free People Moonlight Midi by free-est
Embrace the radiant allure of sunshine with this statement-making dress. With its eye-catching hue, you will undoubtedly turn heads wherever you go. It also comes in bright green.
Free People Olivia Lace Top
Made with intricate lace detailing, this top exudes timeless elegance and charm. The bell-shaped sleeves add a touch of sophistication to any ensemble. It also comes in black.
Free People Tanya Sweater Maxi by free-est
Indulge in the epitome of cozy chic with a royal blue sweater dress. Its slim yet relaxed silhouette is designed to flatter, while the slit adds a touch of edge.
FP Movement Back It Up Onesie
This onesie offers both comfort and style in one piece. With its flattering silhouette and super-stretchy fabric, it's designed to fit and flatter all body types. Choose from 4 colors.
Free People Marguerite Pullover by free-ist
Boasting a relaxed, oversized fit, this pullover radiates effortless style, while the surplus V-neckline and dropped shoulders offer a hint of relaxed sophistication. Choose from 4 colorways.
Free People Fast Lane Denim Moto Jacket
With its zip-front closure, high neckline, side pockets, and defined seaming throughout, this jacket combines classic style with contemporary edge.
Free People Lady Lux Bodysuit
This delicate bodysuit is perfect for layering. No matter how you style this, it elevates any outfit. Choose from several colors.
Free People Mckenna Velvet Midi Dress
You'll adore this luxurious feel and flattering silhouette of a dress you can effortlessly transition from day to night. There are 4 stunning colorways.
Free People Scout Denim Set
Whether worn together for a coordinated look or separately to mix and match, this set promises endless possibilities for both casual and elevated ensembles. PS, this is a perfect look for Stagecoach or Coachella.
Free People Loveship Sweater Mini
With its slouchy, slightly oversized fit and exaggerated turtleneck, this dress combines comfort with style effortlessly. It's the perfect staple to transition your wardrobe from winter to spring.
Free People Lemon Meringue Midi Dress
Adorned with a colorful print all over and oversized patch-pocket detailing, this midi exudes laid-back charm. Perfect for warmer weather, it can be easily dressed up or down for both day and night, offering endless styling possibilities.
Free People Monarch Sweatshirt
It doesn't get more comfortable than this, whether you're lounging at home or running around. This cozy sweatshirt delivers unparalleled warmth and chic appeal no matter how you style it.
Vicenza First Friday Slouch Boots
These wear-with-everything boots elevate any ensemble with an instant dose of coolness. Choose from 3 colors.
Free People It's Fate Midi Dress
Exude "chic without even trying" vibes with this floral-printed dress that delivers style and comfort. There are 3 pretty prints to choose from.
We The Free Bare With Me Denim Skirt
Here's a versatile staple for any season. Its high-rise, A-line silhouette flatters the figure, while the front pieced paneling adds a contemporary edge.
We The Free Edison Wide-Leg Coverall
You just found your new go-to piece for effortless style. With button-up closures, a classic collar, and oversized workwear pockets, this one-piece exudes utilitarian chic. It comes in two colors.
What are the current discounts at Free People?
Technically, Free People does not have a sale right now. However, there are lots of hidden discounts in the Free People sale section.
What is Free People's returns policy?
Free People gladly accepts unworn, unwashed, or defective merchandise purchased on freepeople.com for return or exchange. Free People merchandise purchased at independent boutiques and department stores must be returned to the location where it was purchased. Please contact the individual boutique or store for their return policy.
Are there any Free People promo codes?
At the moment, there are no Free People promo codes. However, you can get find major discounts in the Free People sale section.
How much is Free People shipping?
Free People has free Standard Shipping on all United States orders. You can upgrade your shipping options for an additional cost.