See Conjoined Twins Brittany and Abby Hensel's First Dance at Wedding to Josh Bowling

Abby Hensel had a picture-perfect wedding day.
In a newly resurfaced video of her November 2021 wedding, Abby danced with her husband Josh Bowling, along with her sister Brittany Hensel—with whom she is a dicephalic parapagus conjoined twin—for the special day.
The video, shared by Josh's mom Heidi Bowling, showed Abby and Josh lip syncing to their first song, "Losing Control" by Matt Simmons and sharing several kisses on the dance floor.
For their special day, Abby and her sister—who are conjoined from the belly button down—donned matching half-up half-down hairstyles with sparkly clips, and a white gown with lace lining around the sleeves and back. For his part, Josh wore a simple gray suit and glasses.
The video, first shared on Nov. 14, 2021 to Heidi's Facebook profile, comes just days after it was confirmed that Abby had tied the knot with the military veteran and nurse. And while the news surprised some who are unfamiliar with Abby and Brittany's life, the 34-year-old sisters quickly shut down the online chatter.
In a March 28 TikTok video, Abby and Brittany shared a slideshow of ancient sculptures of conjoined twins soundtracked to "Real Love Baby" by Father John Misty.
"The internet has been extra LOUD today," the sisters wrote in the caption. "We have always been around."
And while the women appear to be referring to conjoined twins in general, Brittany and Abby also maintained fairly public identities up until the last few years—appearing in several documentaries about their lives and starring in a short-lived reality series, Abby & Brittany, on TLC in 2012.
Additionally, the women have always made it clear that their dating lives are not up for public speculation.
As Abby put it in a 2006 documentary, Joined For Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16, "The whole world doesn't need to know who we're dating or what we're gonna do and everything."
However, the sisters have been open about their desire to start a family of some kind in the future—and in her marriage to Josh, Abby also became the stepmom to his 8-year-old daughter, Isabella.
"Yeah, we're going to be moms," Brittany added in the 2006 documentary. "We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet."
Read on for more about Abby and Brittany Hensel's lives.