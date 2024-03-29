See Conjoined Twins Brittany and Abby Hensel's First Dance at Wedding to Josh Bowling

Abby Hensel and her sister Brittany Hensel shared a sweet first dance with Abby’s husband Josh Bowling in a video taken during their November 2021 wedding.

Watch: Conjoined Twins Brittany & Abby Hensel Respond to "Loud" Comments

Abby Hensel had a picture-perfect wedding day. 

In a newly resurfaced video of her November 2021 wedding, Abby danced with her husband Josh Bowling, along with her sister Brittany Hensel—with whom she is a dicephalic parapagus conjoined twin—for the special day. 

The video, shared by Josh's mom Heidi Bowling, showed Abby and Josh lip syncing to their first song, "Losing Control" by Matt Simmons and sharing several kisses on the dance floor. 

For their special day, Abby and her sister—who are conjoined from the belly button down—donned matching half-up half-down hairstyles with sparkly clips, and a white gown with lace lining around the sleeves and back. For his part, Josh wore a simple gray suit and glasses. 

The video, first shared on Nov. 14, 2021 to Heidi's Facebook profile, comes just days after it was confirmed that Abby had tied the knot with the military veteran and nurse. And while the news surprised some who are unfamiliar with Abby and Brittany's life, the 34-year-old sisters quickly shut down the online chatter.

In a March 28 TikTok video, Abby and Brittany shared a slideshow of ancient sculptures of conjoined twins soundtracked to "Real Love Baby" by Father John Misty

"The internet has been extra LOUD today," the sisters wrote in the caption. "We have always been around."

And while the women appear to be referring to conjoined twins in general, Brittany and Abby also maintained fairly public identities up until the last few years—appearing in several documentaries about their lives and starring in a short-lived reality series, Abby & Brittany, on TLC in 2012. 

Facebook

Additionally, the women have always made it clear that their dating lives are not up for public speculation. 

As Abby put it in a 2006 documentary, Joined For Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16, "The whole world doesn't need to know who we're dating or what we're gonna do and everything."

However, the sisters have been open about their desire to start a family of some kind in the future—and in her marriage to Josh, Abby also became the stepmom to his 8-year-old daughter, Isabella

"Yeah, we're going to be moms," Brittany added in the 2006 documentary. "We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet."

Read on for more about Abby and Brittany Hensel's lives.

Origin / YouTube

Abby and Brittany’s Surprise Arrival

Abby and Brittany were born on March 7, 1990. Their mother, Patty Hensel, shared in a 2007 documentary Extraordinary People: The Twins Who Share a Body that she only expected to deliver one baby when she gave birth based on scans. Abby and Brittany were initially born with three arms, but had one removed as it wasn’t functional. 

Patty and her husband Mike Hensel were told Abby and Brittany were inseparable as babies. And while Patty explained that separation may have been possible as the girls matured, the parents chose to keep them conjoined as they were able to live a full, healthy life together.

"We never wish we were separated," Abby and Brittany both explained in the 2007 documentary. "Because then we wouldn't get to do the things we can do—play softball, meet new people, run." 

A Singular Bond 

In the 2007 documentary, Abby and Brittany explained that they are often able to anticipate what the other will say when curating an email or online message. In fact, they tend to refer to themselves as one person, unless they disagree. In those cases, they'll say "Abby says" or "Brittany says."

They also now share singular social media accounts, which are private and mostly inactive. 

Abby and Brittany Understand the Curiosity—To a Point

Abby and Brittany have long expressed their understanding of people's curiosity toward their life. Still, they admitted to feeling frustration at the reaction they’re met with in public, especially people taking their photo without permission.

“We absolutely hate when people take pictures of us” Abby explained in 2007. “And we will throw a fit about it, and make them embarrassed.”

Additionally, while doctors were curious about their health and growing process as children, Mike and Patty Hensel did not allow any unnecessary tests be done on their daughters. Brittany and Abby also said the doctor's office was their least favorite place to go at the time. 

“While they are unique, the family wants to treat them like they are just like anyone else,” the family’s doctor Joy Westerdahl explained in 2007. “I have to be mindful of the family’s wishes not to get too involved.”

Abby’s Blended Family  

After marrying Josh Bowling, a nurse and veteran, Abby gained another family member—his 8-year-old daughter Isabella. The couple officially tied the knot on November 13, 2021. And while the news was shocking to the public, Abby and Brittany have always had starting a family on their minds.  

"Yeah, we're going to be moms," Brittany said in Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 in 2006. "We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet."

Their Foray Into Reality TV 

Now in their thirties, Abby and Brittany have maintained their privacy since Abby & Brittany aired in 2012. The one-season reality series depicted the young women's lives as they wrapped up college and entered into adulthood. 

Life Outside the Spotlight 

Abby and Brittany began working as a teacher shortly after graduating college. When they were initially hired, they shared they were not in a salaried position, but were given separate contracts, and split their pay.

They currently teach fifth grade together at an elementary school in Minnesota. 

“Math and science is kind of my strong point,” Abby explained on an episode of Abby & Brittany. “Where Brittany is more focused on the language arts, reading—stuff like that.”

