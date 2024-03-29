See Conjoined Twins Brittany and Abby Hensel's First Dance at Wedding to Josh Bowling

Watch : Conjoined Twins Brittany & Abby Hensel Respond to "Loud" Comments

Abby Hensel had a picture-perfect wedding day.

In a newly resurfaced video of her November 2021 wedding, Abby danced with her husband Josh Bowling, along with her sister Brittany Hensel—with whom she is a dicephalic parapagus conjoined twin—for the special day.

The video, shared by Josh's mom Heidi Bowling, showed Abby and Josh lip syncing to their first song, "Losing Control" by Matt Simmons and sharing several kisses on the dance floor.

For their special day, Abby and her sister—who are conjoined from the belly button down—donned matching half-up half-down hairstyles with sparkly clips, and a white gown with lace lining around the sleeves and back. For his part, Josh wore a simple gray suit and glasses.

The video, first shared on Nov. 14, 2021 to Heidi's Facebook profile, comes just days after it was confirmed that Abby had tied the knot with the military veteran and nurse. And while the news surprised some who are unfamiliar with Abby and Brittany's life, the 34-year-old sisters quickly shut down the online chatter.