2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards are here, and singers including Lainey Wilson, Green Day, Lance Bass and more are rocking the red carpet.

These celebrity looks are in perfect harmony.  

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards are here, and some of music's favorite stars have been brought to The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the April 1 ceremony hosted by Ludacris.

Among the early arrivals were Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and NSYNC's Lance Bass, who will be presenting during the ceremony, as well as musicians Lainey Wilson, Flavor Flav and Green Day.

Plus, TikTokers Jesse Sullivan and Francesca Farago stepped out in edgy black looks on the red carpet just one day after announcing they're expecting their first baby together.

Heading into the evening, Taylor Swift earned the top number of nominations with a total of nine, including nods for Song of the Year, with "Cruel Summer," Pop Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year. 

She's followed closely by Jelly Roll, 21 Savage and SZA, who each earned eight nominations, with Olivia Rodrigo following with seven. 

The iHeart Radio Music Awards are special in that a few of the categories are awarded based on fan voting. Some of these include Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Social Star Award, Best Fan Army and TikTok Bop of the Year. 

This year's ceremony also includes two special honors for two of the most influential women in music: Beyoncé—hot off the release of Cowboy Carter—will receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award while Cher will be honored with the Icon Award. 

In the Pop Artist of the Year category, it's a sweep by female artists with Taylor, SZA, Olivia joined in the category by Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat.

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Similarly, male artists dominated in the Hip-Hop Artist of the Year category, with nominations for Drake, Future, Gunna, Lil Durk and 21 Savage. 

But until all the awards are handed out, keep reading to see all celeb fashion at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. 

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Avril Lavigne

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jelly Roll

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jared Leto

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

T-Pain

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jessica Betts

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

JoJo Siwa

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jesse Sullivan, Francesca Farago

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Tate McRae

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Niecy Nash-Betts

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Morgan Franklin

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Ludacris

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Ben Higgins

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lance Bass

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

AJ McLean

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Natalie Jane

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Doechii

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Kathy Swarts, Susan Noles

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Lana Rae

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Liu Yuxin

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Blanco Brown

Jesse Grant / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

DJ Swagrman

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Megan Ryte

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Bailey Spinn

