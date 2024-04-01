2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

Watch : Ludacris Promises Big Stars and Surprises at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

These celebrity looks are in perfect harmony.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards are here, and some of music's favorite stars have been brought to The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the April 1 ceremony hosted by Ludacris.

Among the early arrivals were Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and NSYNC's Lance Bass, who will be presenting during the ceremony, as well as musicians Lainey Wilson, Flavor Flav and Green Day.

Plus, TikTokers Jesse Sullivan and Francesca Farago stepped out in edgy black looks on the red carpet just one day after announcing they're expecting their first baby together.

Heading into the evening, Taylor Swift earned the top number of nominations with a total of nine, including nods for Song of the Year, with "Cruel Summer," Pop Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year.

She's followed closely by Jelly Roll, 21 Savage and SZA, who each earned eight nominations, with Olivia Rodrigo following with seven.

The iHeart Radio Music Awards are special in that a few of the categories are awarded based on fan voting. Some of these include Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Social Star Award, Best Fan Army and TikTok Bop of the Year.