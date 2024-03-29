Ariana Madix Announces Bombshell Next Career Move: Host of Love Island USA

Following her Broadway debut in Chicago, Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix revealed she's headed to paradise to host season six of Peacock's Love Island USA.

By Brett Malec Mar 29, 2024 5:39 PMTags
TVReality TVVanderpump RulesLove Island USAPeacockNBCUAriana Madix
Watch: Ariana Madix Dishes on Making Her Broadway Debut in 'Chicago'

Ariana Madix is returning to the Love Island USA villa with an impressive new title.

In fact, following her recent Broadway debut in as Roxy Hart in Chicago, the Vanderpump Rules star announced that she's stepping in to host the upcoming sixth season of the hit Peacock reality dating competition series.

"Talk about a bombshell," Madix shared in a March 29 Instagram video. "This summer I'm trading rhinestone buckles for bikinis. I'm hosting the next season of Love Island USA streaming this summer on Peacock. I can't wait to stir up some trouble in paradise."

A self-professed Love Island superfan, Madix made her debut on the series last year with a special cameo on season five. During the July 25 appearance, the 38-year-old hosted of the game "Mr. and Mrs." as the contestants answered personal questions about their date.

And, yes, she made sure to poke fun at her messy breakup from ex Tom Sandoval in the wake of his cheating scandal (a.k.a. Scandoval).

photos
Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai's Cutest Pics

"I can't wait to see who's actually been taking the time to get to know one another," Madix told the islanders, "because, take it from me, it's important to know who you're dating or sharing a bed with." 

She added, "And if they're not the one for you, trust me, it's better to find out sooner rather than later."

Madix will be replacing former Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland. The Modern Family star recently addressed speculation she wouldn't be returning for another season.

Sara Mally/Peacock

"I'm disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer," Hyland wrote on Instagram March 27. "I have committed to an exciting project that will be announced soon that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA."

"While I'm sad I can't return," she concluded, "I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season!"

While fans wait to see Madix host the new season of Love Island USA this summer, keep reading for a status check on all of the show's couples.

Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Millie Court & Liam Reardon: Back Together

The 2021 Love Island UK champs brought their love story out of the villa and into the real world in August 2021, after their loyalty was put to the test in Casa Amor during season seven. 

The lovebirds announced their breakup on social media in July 2022, but reconciled almost a year later. 

Millie and Liam starred in a McDonald's campaign togetherIn August 2023, before jetting off to the U.S. for a vacation at Universal Studios Florida and Walt Disney World.

 

Instagram / Johnny Middlebrooks

Cely Vazquez & Johnny Middlebrooks: Split

The two found love on season two of Love Island USA, which aired in summer 2020. They announced their breakup in January 2021.

Instagram/Elizabeth Weber

Zac Mirabelli & Elizabeth Weber: Split

Ah, young love. The winners of the inaugural season of the U.S. version (who paired up on day one and never parted) dated for several months before calling it quits at the end of 2019. "The breakup was mutual and we have left on amicable terms," Zac wrote on his Instagram Stories. "We simply wanted different things."

In her own statement, Elizabeth added, "Although I had wished things could've turned out differently life doesn't always work out the way we could've hoped sometimes."

Instagram/Dylan Curry

Dylan Curry & Alex Stewart: Split

The runner-ups dated for several months before calling it quits in late November 2019, posting statements on their respective Instagram Stories. "Alex and I are no longer together," the lacrosse coach shared. "Sometimes it just doesn't work out."

Alex explained that "heartbreak is hard," adding, "Our story was a Fairytale romance for me, but sometimes things just don't work out."

Instagram/Ray Gantt

Caro Viee & Ray Gantt: Split

While they didn't win, the fan-favorite couple tried making long-distance work, traveling to spend the holidays together. However, Caro publicly announced that she ended the relationship in a July 2020 YouTube video. "I just don't feel like he was committed to the relationship like I was," she said. "So that's why I decided to break up with him."

Instagram/Cashel Barnett

Kyra Green & Cashel Barnett: Split

After delivering one of the U.S. version's most unexpected couplings, with Kyra choosing to leave the show to see if she still had a shot with Cashel after sending him home…except he had already come back, the musically inclined couple, who started their own YouTube channel, split in October.

But by the end of November, they had reconciled, confirming to fans on Instagram that they were back together.

Alas, they ended their relationship for good (at least for now?) in February 2020, with Cashel learning on the #NoFilter podcast that Kyra had unfollowed on him on social media. "We had a good go," he said. "I think we're just in different places in our lives...I think she blocked my number, to be honest."

Cash is now dating Alexandra Karacozoff.

Instagram/Weston Richey

Weston Richey & Emily Salch: Split

Despite the other couples in the villa and most of America not fully believing in their future, Weston and Emily managed to date IRL for a bit before going their separate ways. While neither publicly commented on the split, Emily revealed in an Instagram post that she was spending Valentine's Day solo.  

Instagram/Jess Harding

Jess Harding & Sammy Root: Split

The Love Island UK couple walked away from the villa as winners on season 10, but called it quits just two months later in October 2023.

According to Sammy, the breakup came as a "total shock."

"We had a private conversation but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven't had a chance to speak in person," he wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. "To be totally clear—I at least wanted to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward."

Sammy added, "Despite how all this has played out today, I think Jess is an amazing woman and genuinely wish her the best."

Instagram/Paige Turley

Finley Tapp & Paige Turley: Split

The winners of the first-ever winter season of Love Island coupled up almost immediately, staying together despite all of the obstacles the villa presented.

They moved in together in 2020, but called it quits three years later. 

'We're still really good friends," Paige shared during a June 2023 appearance on Love Island: After Sun. "I think we drifted apart."

Instagram/Luke Trotman

Luke Trotman & Siânnise Fudge: Split

Winter Love Island 2020's Siânnise and Luke found love in the villa and, after coming in second place on their season, went on to date for about a year before ultimately breaking up in November 2021.

Instagram/Callum Jones

Callum Jones & Molly Smith: Split

The scaffolder became one of the most hated men in the U.K. when he dumped fan-favorite Shaughna Phillips for Molly during his stay at Casa Amor, with the public eventually voting the pair out of the villa.

And while the two stayed together for three years once off the island, they reportedly went their separate ways in September 2023.

Instagram/Nas Majeed

Nas Majeed & Eva Zapico: Still Together

While he started off season six as a fan-favorite, Nas ended up losing support after breaking things off with Demi Jones to be with Eva post-Casa Amor.

Nas and Eva, however, remained together despite being voted off the show, and they made their relationship official in July 2020. 

The pair sparked engagement rumors in August 2023 when Eva was spotted with a ring on that finger during a romantic getaway in Greece.

Instagram/Luke Abbott

Luke Abbott & Demi Jones: Split

One of the winter season's most unexpected couples went on to come in third place, though they split a couple of months after leaving the villa.

"We've completely called it off now. I think it was brought about more from his behalf than mine, but we're mutual and friendly," Demi told MailOnline in June 2020. "With lockdown, it drove us apart and we live so far away from each other. I feel like there wasn't a lot of effort made with communication, so we drifted as a result."

Luke has since coupled up with season five's blonde bombshell Lucie Donlan, with the pair confirming their romance in July 2020.

Instagram/Jessica Gale

Ched Uzor & Jessica Gale: Split

Season six's low-key pair came in fourth place, going on to date for several months before breaking up in June 2020. 

"To confirm, myself and Ched have split, we are still good friends and I wish him all the best x," Jess informed her Instagram followers. "Thanks for all the support you have given us since the villa."

Instagram/Amber Gill

Amber Gill & Greg O'Shea: Split

Sigh, this one stung. Don't you just hate it when the winning couple is one of the first ones to split? After getting together just weeks before the finale, with Greg being one of the last Islanders to join the villa, the fan-favorite pair managed to win season five. But they broke up just weeks later. 

After some mild controversy and back and forth between the couple over how exactly the split went down (apparently Greg, a rugby player based in Ireland, ended it via text), Amber said on Loose Women, "I think the careers and the distance was always a factor. It was always something that we knew about, so I don't know what changed. I kind of wanted to make it work, but it is what it is, really."

As for Greg, he defended himself, saying on RTE's The Late Late Show, "She lives in the UK, every brand wants to work with her, every event wants her there, of course, she deserves all of it and I decided to come back to Ireland and do my thing here."

Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury: Still Together

After a dramatic start to their romance, the Instagram influencer and the boxer quickly became season five's most solid couple...which is why it was so surprising when they came in second.

But the young couple are still together and seem happier than ever, welcoming daughter Bambi in January 2023 before getting engaged exactly six months later.

Instagram/Curtis Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins: Split

Arguably one of season five's most polarizing pairs after enduring their fair share of drama, Curtis and Maura proved their doubters wrong: the couple is still together, with Maura currently competing on Dance On Ice in the UK and Curtis, a professional ballroom dancer, landing a gig on Greatest Dancer. They are one of just two remaining couples from their season in the villa.

"I think trust one another, don't believe everything you read in the press and one main thing: don't let fame get to your head," Maura said on UK's This Morning of how they've made their relationship work. "You just need to stay grounded."

Unfortunately, the pair broke up in March 2020. 

"Curtis and I have made the decision to separate," Higgins wrote in a note posted to her Instagram Stories. "We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship."

Instagram/Ovie Soko

Ovie Soko & India Reynolds: Split

While they got together later than a majority of the couples in the villa, with the fan-favorite Ovie making his debut during the infamous Casa Amor episodes and India joining even later, the pair made it to the finals, coming in third place. 

Shortly after winners Amber, Ovie's BFF, and Greg announced their split, the professional basketball player and the model quietly parted ways as well. 

"Obviously it's difficult, but any break up is difficult," India told the MailOnline. "It's even more difficult when it's in front of the rest of the world, but I'll be fine. I'm lucky I've got a really close group of girlfriends, they've been really looking after me."

Instagram/Joe Garratt

Lucie Donlan & Joe Garratt: Split

Fans were surprised when Lucie and Joe, who first paired up together on day one before he was voted out of the villa and she quickly moved on by dating multiple other men in the villa (and admitting to having serious feelings for a taken Tommy), revealed they were dating after their season ended.

But just like their initial romance, the surfer and the sandwich maker's second attempt fizzled out, with the couple splitting in early December 2019.

Instagram/Belle Hassan

Anton Danyluk & Belle Hassan: Split

While they were the second season five couple to call it quits soon after their time in the villa came to an end, Anton and Belle remained friends, though he ruled out any chance of a romantic rekindling.

"No, definitely not, it's just not that type of relationship," the fitness app creator told Mail Online. "We're so friendly now, it would be like dating your sister, effectively. It's not that kind of relationship anymore."

Instagram/Camilla Thurlow

Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt: Married

Just when viewers were worried all hope was lost for season three fan-favorite Camilla, Jamie, a Calvin Klein model who also read books (a.k.a. a villa unicorn), entered late in the game and it was clear who he had shown up for. Swoon. 

While they ultimately finished in second, Camilla and Jamie have been going strong ever since their first meeting in 2017. In fact, they even started their own company, Love Jamila.

The couple married in September 2021 and share two daughters: Nora Belle (born May 27, 2022) and Nell Sophia (born Oct. 27, 2020).

Instagram/Dom Lever

Dom Lever & Jess Rose: Married

remain in the game) and the cheating allegations that followed, Dom and Jess proved to be one of the series' strongest love stories, continuing their relationship after he was voted off the show. 

The season three couple wed in October 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Presley, one year later. They added to their brood again in June 2022 with the birth of their second son, whose name has not been publicly revealed.

Instagram/Nathan Massey

Talk about the ultimate Love Island success story: season two's winning pair after meeting in the villa in 2015.

After Cara learned she was pregnant with their first child in May 2017, the couple briefly split before reconciling and welcoming their son, Freddie, in December 2017. Nathan proposed to Cara in July 2018, bringing her back to the place where it all began—the villa, of course—to pop the question.

The duo exchanged vows in June 2019 and welcomed daughter Delilah in July 2020.

Instagram/Olivia Bowen Buckland

Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland: Married

After coming in second place on the 2016 season, Alex and Olivia got engaged the following year, with Olivia even appearing on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress to find her dream wedding gown. 

The season two pair exchanged vows in a September 2018 ceremony, with their wedding process and life was newlyweds being documented for TLC's Olivia and Alex Said Yes and then Olivia and Alex: Happily Ever After.

