Ariana Madix Announces Bombshell Next Career Move: Host of Love Island USA

Watch : Ariana Madix Dishes on Making Her Broadway Debut in 'Chicago'

Ariana Madix is returning to the Love Island USA villa with an impressive new title.

In fact, following her recent Broadway debut in as Roxy Hart in Chicago, the Vanderpump Rules star announced that she's stepping in to host the upcoming sixth season of the hit Peacock reality dating competition series.

"Talk about a bombshell," Madix shared in a March 29 Instagram video. "This summer I'm trading rhinestone buckles for bikinis. I'm hosting the next season of Love Island USA streaming this summer on Peacock. I can't wait to stir up some trouble in paradise."

A self-professed Love Island superfan, Madix made her debut on the series last year with a special cameo on season five. During the July 25 appearance, the 38-year-old hosted of the game "Mr. and Mrs." as the contestants answered personal questions about their date.

And, yes, she made sure to poke fun at her messy breakup from ex Tom Sandoval in the wake of his cheating scandal (a.k.a. Scandoval).