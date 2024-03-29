Ariana Madix Announces Bombshell Next Career Move: Host of Love Island USA

Ariana Madix is returning to the Love Island USA villa with an impressive new title.
In fact, following her recent Broadway debut in as Roxy Hart in Chicago, the Vanderpump Rules star announced that she's stepping in to host the upcoming sixth season of the hit Peacock reality dating competition series.
"Talk about a bombshell," Madix shared in a March 29 Instagram video. "This summer I'm trading rhinestone buckles for bikinis. I'm hosting the next season of Love Island USA streaming this summer on Peacock. I can't wait to stir up some trouble in paradise."
A self-professed Love Island superfan, Madix made her debut on the series last year with a special cameo on season five. During the July 25 appearance, the 38-year-old hosted of the game "Mr. and Mrs." as the contestants answered personal questions about their date.
And, yes, she made sure to poke fun at her messy breakup from ex Tom Sandoval in the wake of his cheating scandal (a.k.a. Scandoval).
"I can't wait to see who's actually been taking the time to get to know one another," Madix told the islanders, "because, take it from me, it's important to know who you're dating or sharing a bed with."
She added, "And if they're not the one for you, trust me, it's better to find out sooner rather than later."
Madix will be replacing former Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland. The Modern Family star recently addressed speculation she wouldn't be returning for another season.
"I'm disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer," Hyland wrote on Instagram March 27. "I have committed to an exciting project that will be announced soon that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA."
"While I'm sad I can't return," she concluded, "I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season!"
While fans wait to see Madix host the new season of Love Island USA this summer, keep reading for a status check on all of the show's couples.
