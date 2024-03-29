Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Made This NSFW Sex Confession Before Carl Radke Breakup

Details about Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's pre-breakup sex life continue to get bleaker and bleaker.
One week after Lindsay revealed that they were only sleeping together once every few weeks before he called off their engagement last August, the publicist is now shedding more light on their lack of intimacy.
During Summer House's latest after show, Lindsay recounted to BFF Gabby Prescod a red flag she noticed last summer during a double date with costars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke.
"Amanda asked Carl, 'What is the most surprising thing that you have learned about Lindsay since you've been dating?'" she recalled in the March 28 clip. "Because we were friends, then dating and whatever. And Carl goes, 'Lindsay's more sexual than I thought.' I'm like, 'You're just now figuring this out?'"
The revelation shocked Gabby.
"I had just met you last summer and you were the person that I made out with the most," she reacted to Lindsay's comments. "So I'm like, 'If that's a surprise for him, he doesn't know anything either.'"
Lindsay explained the lack of sex wasn't typical for her, noting, "In a relationship, I want to have sex with my partner. I want to get weird."
Then, Gabby revealed a NSFW confession Lindsay made to her during their relationship troubles last year.
"You told me earlier, you were like, 'I want to give him more blowjobs,'" Gabby shared. "And I was like do it. I've never heard someone say I want to give a blowjob."
Lindsay quipped, "I would have done anything!"
As for Carl's take on their bedroom issues?
"I think people that are vocal and they're sex positive and all about sex, it's actually the opposite," he shared on the after show, also noting they only had sex once in last year's summer house. "I think she would promote like she's all about sex, sex, sex, and I experienced something different in the relationship. When we did have sex, I thought it was pretty good. But the last seven, eight months of our relationship, every week being in couple's therapy, the conflict and the ups and downs, it was hard sometimes to come together and do that."
