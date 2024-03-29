Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Made This NSFW Sex Confession Before Carl Radke Breakup

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Backtracks on Carl Radke "Cocaine" Comments

Details about Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's pre-breakup sex life continue to get bleaker and bleaker.

One week after Lindsay revealed that they were only sleeping together once every few weeks before he called off their engagement last August, the publicist is now shedding more light on their lack of intimacy.

During Summer House's latest after show, Lindsay recounted to BFF Gabby Prescod a red flag she noticed last summer during a double date with costars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke.

"Amanda asked Carl, 'What is the most surprising thing that you have learned about Lindsay since you've been dating?'" she recalled in the March 28 clip. "Because we were friends, then dating and whatever. And Carl goes, 'Lindsay's more sexual than I thought.' I'm like, 'You're just now figuring this out?'"

The revelation shocked Gabby.

"I had just met you last summer and you were the person that I made out with the most," she reacted to Lindsay's comments. "So I'm like, 'If that's a surprise for him, he doesn't know anything either.'"