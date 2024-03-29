Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Made This NSFW Sex Confession Before Carl Radke Breakup

Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke detailed their troubles in the bedroom while discussing what led to him calling off their engagement last year.

Details about Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's pre-breakup sex life continue to get bleaker and bleaker.

One week after Lindsay revealed that they were only sleeping together once every few weeks before he called off their engagement last August, the publicist is now shedding more light on their lack of intimacy.

During Summer House's latest after show, Lindsay recounted to BFF Gabby Prescod a red flag she noticed last summer during a double date with costars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke.

"Amanda asked Carl, 'What is the most surprising thing that you have learned about Lindsay since you've been dating?'" she recalled in the March 28 clip. "Because we were friends, then dating and whatever. And Carl goes, 'Lindsay's more sexual than I thought.' I'm like, 'You're just now figuring this out?'"

The revelation shocked Gabby.

"I had just met you last summer and you were the person that I made out with the most," she reacted to Lindsay's comments. "So I'm like, 'If that's a surprise for him, he doesn't know anything either.'"

Summer House Season 8 Cast Photos

Lindsay explained the lack of sex wasn't typical for her, noting, "In a relationship, I want to have sex with my partner. I want to get weird."

Then, Gabby revealed a NSFW confession Lindsay made to her during their relationship troubles last year.

Bravo

"You told me earlier, you were like, 'I want to give him more blowjobs,'" Gabby shared. "And I was like do it. I've never heard someone say I want to give a blowjob."

Lindsay quipped, "I would have done anything!"

As for Carl's take on their bedroom issues?

A Timeline of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Breakup

"I think people that are vocal and they're sex positive and all about sex, it's actually the opposite," he shared on the after show, also noting they only had sex once in last year's summer house. "I think she would promote like she's all about sex, sex, sex, and I experienced something different in the relationship. When we did have sex, I thought it was pretty good. But the last seven, eight months of our relationship, every week being in couple's therapy, the conflict and the ups and downs, it was hard sometimes to come together and do that."

See their drama continue to play out when Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's romance pre-split.

Instagram
September 2021: More Than Friends?

Before going public, Carl and Lindsay attended costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's September 2021 wedding as each others' dates.

Sasha Israel/Bravo
2022: Officially Dating

After being friends and costars for years, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard confirmed they were officially a couple at the start of 2022.

Instagram/@carlradke
August 2022: Engaged

Carl got down on one knee and proposed to Lindsay in August 2022 in Southampton while filming season seven of Summer House.

Instagram/@carlradke
September 2022: Italian Getaway

The Bravolebrities enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy. "One of the most beautiful places I've ever visited! And breathtaking (literally)," he shared on Instagram. "Finally getting through our travel photos with so many highlights but hiking through Cinque Terre was incredible. Bellisimo! "

Instagram/@carlradke
December 2022: Happy Holidays

Carl and Lindsay rang in Christmas 2022 surrounded by familymembers.

Instagram/@carlradke
February 2023: Wedding Planning

Carl and Lindsay opened up about planning their Mexico wedding in February 2023.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

Instagram/@carlradke
April 2023: Montauk Mayhe\m

The duo lets loose with their Summer House costars in Montauk in April 2023.

Instagram/@carlradke
May 2023: Date Night

Carl and Lindsay attend a friends wedding in Florida.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Festivals & Friends

The duo attend the Palm Tree Music Festival in New York with fellow Summer House couple Kory Keefer and Sam Feher.

Instagram/@carlradke
Summer 2023: Summer Lovin'

Carl and Lindsay are all smiles while celebrating summer.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Bravo Besties

In honor of Andy Cohen's birthday, Carl shared a tribute to the Bravo bigwig.

Instagram/Carl Radke
August 2023: Bridal Bash

The lovebirds celebrated Lindsay's bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher

Charles Sykes/Bravo
August 2023: Splitsville

Less than three months before they were supposed to say "I do," news of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came to light in August 2023.

Instagram/@lindshubbs
September 2023: Lindsay Speaks Out

Exactly two weeks after the split news came to light, Lindsay broke her silence and revealed she's "heartbroken" and humiliated" with how Carl ended things.

"My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 14. "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

