Self-Care Essentials to Help You Recover & Get Back on Track After Spring Break

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You did it, queen — you successfully got through Spring Break 2024. You stuffed your suitcases full of resort-ready 'fits, hoarded your gals through crowded TSA lines, had the time of your life splashing around on the beach or roasting s'mores on the campfire, and safely made it back home. But, now that you're back, it seems like there's a whole mountain of backlogged emails to respond to, clothes to unpack, routines to get back into, so on & so forth.
We know how much of a struggle it can be trying to find your rhythm after coming back from vacation, and that's why we've rounded up some essential picks to help you get back into the swing of things as easily as possible. From practical habit trackers to nourishing skincare & haircare to soothing tea for your tummy, these essentials will have your back so you can have the happiest-ever-after to your spring break trip.
Kaicn Habit Tracker Calendar
This nifty habit tracker will help you get back into the swing of things after returning from your spring vacay, from making sure you're sufficiently hydrating to hitting your step goals to completing your chores & more. Each undated page includes space for tracking up to 12 daily habits, along with weekly and monthly sections.
Eight Saints Lip Trick Vanilla Lip Mask
If you just got back from your spring break, your lips may be struggling just a bit (especially if you vacationed somewhere sunny). I absolutely love this Eight Saints lip mask, and it's my go-to holy grail for those times when my lips are feeling especially chapped — and I say that as someone who's tried her fair share of lip masks throughout the years, including the more popular ones out there.
One Amazon shopper says: "This has got to be the best lip mask I have tried. It's super moisturizing and smells great it even tastes good if you accidentally get a lick. I find myself wearing it morning and night because it makes my lips so soft and hydrated. They don't crack as often in the cold winter months I use to be a big fan of Laneige but I grab for this one more."
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask - 24 Pairs
You'll be bringing back enough luggage from your spring vacay already — no need to add under-eye bags to your packing list. Revive your tired eyes with these viral, bestselling eye masks that are as pretty as they are effective. They're infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, horse chestnut, fructose, and glycerin to help depuff, minimize fine lines & more.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics - 36 Count
Speaking of skin struggles, if you're experiencing an onset of blemishes resulting from your travels, these shopper-loved pimple patches with 105,00+ five-star reviews on Amazon have you covered. The hydrocolloid stickers work to absorb pimple gunk in just hours, and each pack comes with 36 patches.
Keys Soulcare Deeply Replenishing Squalane Facial Oil
If we're talking nourishing beauty that will help you revive your skin, then Keys Soulcare is the name of the game. The brand was founded by Alicia Keys, and this facial oil is one of the bestselling picks. It hydrates and replenishes your skin using a powerful blend of ingredients like squalane, prickly pear seed oil & pomegranate seed oil.
AeroGarden Sprout
One of the ways you can prioritize your wellness and regain a sense of balance in your life after an exciting spring vacay is by slowing things down with this internet-fave AeroGarden Sprout. It features three pods for growing plants five times faster than typical soil, and you can choose from various colors and seed pod options. Plus, this AeroGarden kit is currently $20 off from its retail price when you add to cart!
Righteous Roots RX Hair Oil
Give your hair a post-spring break spa treatment with this top-rated hair oil that's formulated with 11 essential oils. If your strands are struggling from heat damage, dryness, tangles, or frizziness, this nourishing treatment won't disappoint.
Inala Power Potion Rice Water Drops
Additionally, if you're struggling from breakage, scalp irritation, and/or thinning from intensive styling or traveling in general, future you will thank you for trying out this scalp treatment serum. The oil-free formula is crafted with the brand's signature rice water complex, which works to strengthen hair, encourage growth, replenish hydration, stimulate the scalp & more.
MZOO Sleep Eye Mask
One of the most important things you can do for your health after you arrive back from spring break is to get enough sleep each night. This top-rated sleep mask has 72,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and it features a unique contoured design that effectively blocks out light while still allowing your eyes to blink freely.
Bedsure Queen Sheets - Rayon Derived From Bamboo
Speaking of sleep, these luxe bedsheets from Bedsure will help keep you cool as you catch some quality zzz's after your spring break trip. They're made from rayon derived from bamboo, so they're moisture-wicking, thermo-regulating, and ultra-breathable.
Yuni Beauty My Om World Aromatic Body Mist
With just a small here & there, this Yuni Beauty body mist will envelope with you with a soothing aromatherapy blend deisgned to help you relax, refresh, and rejuvenate. It's formulated without harmful ingredients like parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and formaldehyde.
Re:Chi Re:Fresh Tea - Digestion + Bloat
Going on a vacay can do quite the number on your tummy; soothe and heal with this elevated Re:Chi tea. It's crafted with a blend of key ingredients — including hawthorn berry, barley sprout, and radish sprout — that are designed to provide relief from bloating and digestive discomfort.
Yiclick Exfoliating Washcloth Towel - Pack of 3
If you're feeling a bit icky after returning from your spring trip, an "everything shower" may be just what you need. Trust me when I say, these exfoliating washcloths will be so effective at scuffing away dirt, grime, & buildup on your skin that you'll feel like a newborn baby afterward.
Joah Beauty Cooling Gel Mist
If your face has been burnin' up because of all the fun in the sun you had on your spring vacay, this cooling gel mist is a beauty essential you don't want to miss out on. It performs double duty by delivering instant hydration while also visibly reducing redness thanks to a soothing blend of Centella asiatica, mint, and aloe vera extract.
Miva Recovery Bottle - Dusty
Staying hydrated and working out are two incredibly important solutions for getting back on track after spring break. Combine the best of both worlds with this Miva Recovery bottle that functions as both an insulated water bottle and as a roller/massager.
The Woobles Penguin Crochet Kit
Take a break from your hectic day and unwind with this crochet kit that comes with everything you need to create an adorable penguin. It's made for beginners and is the perfect low-stakes activity to help you decompress and prioritize your mental health — and hey, you get a cute little buddy at the end of it all!
Jigsaw Surf Co. Forget Me Not Puzzle
Or, unwind with this stunning 450-piece puzzle featuring a surfboard shape with an all-over forget-me-not print. The puzzle kit also comes with wax (puzzle glue) and a scraper, so you can convert the puzzle into a chic piece of home decor that's perfect for spring & summer.
Baimei IcyMe Cryotherapy Ice Roller and Gua Sha Facial Tools
Keep your cool with this shopper-approved ice roller & gua sha duo. They're designed to help you reduce puffiness, relieve sunburns, decrease wrinkles, shape your jawline & more, according to the brand.
