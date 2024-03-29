Is Taylor Swift Featured on Beyoncé’s New Album? Here’s the Truth

Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter just dropped with a number of musical collaborators, and fans speculated that Taylor Swift was among them.

By Brahmjot Kaur Mar 29, 2024 4:28 PMTags
MusicBeyoncéTaylor SwiftCelebrities
Watch: Beyoncé Reveals ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tracklist

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter might have a slew of iconic collaborators, but one singer isn't on the list.

Amid speculation that Taylor Swift performed the ethereal background vocals of the catchy soft-rock number "Bodyguard," noting that she was credited on the music platform Genius, E! News has learned that the "Karma" singer is actually not featured on the project's eighth track. 

Although Taylor isn't on the album, there's no bad blood between the Grammy winners, as the two have continuously supported one another's careers. In fact, Beyoncé attended Taylor's Eras Tour film premiere in October and the "Bejewled" singer returned the favor a month later, attending the Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premiere.

While Taylor doesn't have her name on Bey's recent endeavor, musicians including Willie Nelson, Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are featured, along with daughter Rumi Carter, 6.

Ahead of Cowboy Carter's release March 29, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for "Texas Hold 'Em." And while the milestone came with criticism, Dolly couldn't help but gush over the "XO" singer's achievement.

photos
Beyoncé's Renaissance Film Premiere in London: Stars on the Red Carpet

"I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album," Dolly wrote on Instagram in February. "So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single."

Beyoncé even revealed that her motivation behind the album was, in part, an unwelcoming experience years ago.

John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS

Trending Stories

1

Conjoined Twins Brittany & Abby Hensel Clap Back at "Loud" Comments

2

What Authorities Found in Raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Home

3

Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Husband Split 3 Months After Her Prison Release

"The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre," she reflected on Instagram March 19, "forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."

Want to learn more about Queen Bey's country album? Grab your cowboy hats and keep reading.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“Ameriican Requiem”

Within the first single on Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé lays it all out for her critics, seemingly referencing the backlash she faced after she performed at the CMA Awards in 2016. 

“They used to say I spoke, ‘Too country’ / And the rejection came, said I wasn't, 'Country 'nough,'” she sings, “Said I wouldn't saddle up, but / If that ain't country, tell me, what is? / Plant my bare feet on solid ground for years / They don't, don't know how hard I had to fight for this.” 

At the time, fans noted that the CMA Awards appeared to take down footage of her surprise performance alongside The Chicks. However, in a statement to E! News, the organization shared they took down a promotional clip instead.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

“Dolly P” & “Jolene”

Not only did the Grammy winner take Dolly Parton’s hit “Jolene” and make it her own: “Jolene, I'm a woman too / Thе games you play are nothing new / So you don't want no hеat with me, Jolene,” but she also recruited the country star for an interlude that tipped its hat at another well-known character: Becky with the good hair. 

“Hey miss Honey B, it's Dolly P,” Dolly says, “You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? / Reminded me of someone I knew back when / Except she has flamin' locks of auburn hair / Bless her heart / Just a hair of a different color but it hurts just the same.” 

Though Beyoncé made it clear that her take is more of a stern warning: “But you don't want this smoke, so shoot your shot with someone else (You heard me).”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

“Sweet Honey Buckin”

On this track, the 32-time Grammy winner made note of one snub that stood out noticeably during the 2024 Grammys: Her not winning Album of the Year for Renaissance.

In fact, when her husband Jay-Z took the stage that night, he couldn’t help but call it out then and there—a moment that she doesn’t hesitate to highlight. 

“A-O-T-Y, I ain't win (Let's go) / I ain't stuntin' 'bout them,” she sings, “Take that s--t on the chin/ Come back and fuck up the pen (Yeah).” 

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

“Protector”

One of her more melodic singles, “Protector” opens up with none other her daughter Rumi asking about a lullaby.

The singer—who is also mom to Rumi’s twin brother Sir and their oldest sibling Blue Ivy—reflects on her role as a mom. “Born to be a protector, mm-hmm / Even though I know someday you're gonna shine on your own.”

“I will be your projector, mm, mm-hmm / An apricot picked right off a given tree,” she notes. “I gave watеr to the soil / And now it feeds me, yeah, yеah (Yeah) / And there you are, shaded underneath it all / I feel proud of who I am /Because you need me.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

“Amen”

Rounding out her 27-song album is “Amen,” which leads fans right back to the opening declaration of starting anew and making an experience all her own. 

“Say a prayer for what has been /We'll be the ones to purify our Fathers' sins,” she sings, “American Requiem / Them old ideas (Yeah) are buried here (Yeah).”

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Conjoined Twins Brittany & Abby Hensel Clap Back at "Loud" Comments

2

What Authorities Found in Raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Home

3

Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Husband Split 3 Months After Her Prison Release

4

Tyler Stanaland Responds to Claim He Was “Unfaithful" to Brittany Snow

5

Why Ruby Franke’s Estranged Husband Says He Was a “Resident Exorcist”