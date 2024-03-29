Riley Strain Honored at Funeral Service

Watch : Riley Strain's Death Appears "Accidental," Police Say

Riley Strain's loved ones are saying goodbye.

A week after the University of Missouri student's body was found in the Cumberland River in Nashville, TN., his family held his funeral service March 29 in Springfield, Mo.

His burial will take place privately at a later time, according to his obituary, but the March 29 memorial included a visitation at 11 a.m. CT, as well as a celebration of life immediately following at 2 p.m. CT. Riley's family had requested loved ones to wear green and "dress comfortably" for the occasion to honor the 22-year-old's "love of life."

Additionally, the color green is emblematic for Riley, whose family claimed he'd often say, "Green makes you look good."

The college student—who was studying business and financial planning at Mizzou—went missing during a Delta Chi fraternity trip to Nashville on March 8. He was last seen, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, shortly after being asked to leave Luke Bryan's Luke's 32 Bridge Bar at around 9 p.m. that evening.