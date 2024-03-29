Riley Strain Honored at Funeral Service

Riley Strain's loved ones are saying goodbye.
A week after the University of Missouri student's body was found in the Cumberland River in Nashville, TN., his family held his funeral service March 29 in Springfield, Mo.
His burial will take place privately at a later time, according to his obituary, but the March 29 memorial included a visitation at 11 a.m. CT, as well as a celebration of life immediately following at 2 p.m. CT. Riley's family had requested loved ones to wear green and "dress comfortably" for the occasion to honor the 22-year-old's "love of life."
Additionally, the color green is emblematic for Riley, whose family claimed he'd often say, "Green makes you look good."
The college student—who was studying business and financial planning at Mizzou—went missing during a Delta Chi fraternity trip to Nashville on March 8. He was last seen, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, shortly after being asked to leave Luke Bryan's Luke's 32 Bridge Bar at around 9 p.m. that evening.
Riley was missing for two weeks before his body was discovered on March 22 by workers who had been searching for him, Nashville authorities confirmed. After a preliminary autopsy, authorities claimed there was no foul play suspected in his death, and declared it "accidental."
Riley's family, however, later ordered another autopsy and the coroner found there was no water in the 22-year-old's lungs.
"I'm not a crime drama person by no means," family friend Chris Dingman told News Nation March 27. "But usually water in the lungs means that you know, they were alive when they went into the water."
And while Riley's family themselves have not commented on the findings of the follow-up autopsy, his mother, Michelle Whiteid, gave a statement after her son's body was found.
"I just ask that you mommas out there hug your babies tight tonight, please," Michelle said at a March 22 press conference. "Please, for me."
Riley is also survived by his stepfather Chris Whiteid, father Ryan Gilbert, and stepmother Milli Gilbert, as well as siblings Brooke Dunbar and Brock Hale.
"Riley Strain's presence will be profoundly missed," his obituary reads. "But his joyous approach to life and the happiness he brought to those around him will forever be remembered."
