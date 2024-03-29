Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Husband Ryan Anderson Split: Untangling Their Eyebrow-Raising Relationship

After less than two years of marriage, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was released from prison in December, announced that she and husband Ryan Anderson are going through a separation.

By Elyse Dupre Mar 29, 2024 2:50 PMTags
BreakupsCouplesCelebritiesGypsy Rose Blanchard
Watch: Gypsy Rose Blanchard SHOWS OFF New Family Addition

Gypsy Rose Blanchard appears to be starting a new chapter without husband Ryan Anderson

Three months after she was released from prison, the 32-year-old reportedly announced their breakup, according to multiple outlets.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," Gypsy wrote in a statement obtained by People that had been shared on her private Facebook account. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this."

As for the reason for the split? "I am learning to listen to my heart," she continued, per the outlet. "Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

E! News has reached out Gypsy's team for comment but has yet to hear back.

The separation comes nearly two years after Gypsy and Ryan wed while she was serving time in prison for acting with ex Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who, per Gypsy's testimony, abused her and led her to believe she had medical conditions she did not actually have.

photos
Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Life After Prison Release

As Gypsy—who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder—and Ryan previously explained to People, they first connected in 2020 when he sent her a letter after watching the documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest about her case. And she's spoken about why she considered him the one. 

"He's down to earth," Gypsy told E! News in January. "He's genuine. He's a big teddy bear. He's so lovable. And he makes me laugh. That's the one thing that most attracted me to him is the fact that he could make me laugh in any situation."

In fact, she said she and Ryan had discussed adding to their crew in the future.

"Ryan and I have talked about starting a family and I just don't know when," she continued. "It'll happen when it's meant to."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Conjoined Twins Brittany & Abby Hensel Clap Back at "Loud" Comments

2

Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Husband Split 3 Months After Her Prison Release

3

Tyler Stanaland Responds to Claim He Was “Unfaithful" to Brittany Snow

After Gypsy served 85 percent of her sentence in accordance with Missouri law and was released from prison in December, she and Ryan offered peeks into their romance. From their red carpet appearances and selfies with pup Pixie to that Instagram post in which Gypsy noted "the D is fire," the two continued to make headlines.

And while Gypsy still has her upcoming docuseries, she recently took a step back from the spotlight by deleting most of her public social media accounts

"I don't see myself as famous," she said in a TikTok video earlier this month, "especially for what? I did something bad. I mean, I'm trying to make myself a better person now, but I don't get it. That's not me. I'm not famous. I'm not anything. I'm just Gypsy, just normal Gypsy."

To look back at Gypsy and Ryan's time together, keep reading.

Instagram

Newlyweds

Gypsy Rose Blanchard married Ryan Anderson in 2022 while serving her time in a Missouri prison for the second-degree murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

Instagram

Prison Penpals

The pair met when Ryan, a special education teacher from Louisiana, decided to write a letter to Gypsy in prison in 2020. By May of that year, they had begun emailing back and forth.

"We've been able to build this emotional bond that within two seconds of talking on the phone, he knows my emotions," Gypsy previously told People. "And he'll be like, 'Are you OK? Do you want to talk about it?' So I'm thankful that I have a man that is open enough with his own emotions so I could let my emotions flow."

Instagram

First Look

Ryan unveiled the "first picture of me that I sent to my wife" while she was behind bars. As he put it, "clearly she was smitten, haha."

Instagram

New Bling

Gypsy showed off the gold wedding ring from Ryan after she got out of prison, writing on Instagram, "Finally get to wear my beautiful wedding ring." 

Instagram

Ringing in 2024

Gypsy captioned this moment on social media, "New Years Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Nothing But Love

Gypsy defended Ryan from critics on social media following her release. "Ryan, don’t listen to the haters," she wrote on Instagram in January 2024. "I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you.

She added, "besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire happy wife happy life."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Conjoined Twins Brittany & Abby Hensel Clap Back at "Loud" Comments

2

Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Husband Split 3 Months After Her Prison Release

3

Tyler Stanaland Responds to Claim He Was “Unfaithful" to Brittany Snow

4

What Authorities Found in Raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Home

5

Ruby Franke’s Husband Reveals Alleged Rules He Had to Follow at Home