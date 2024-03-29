Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Husband Ryan Anderson Split: Untangling Their Eyebrow-Raising Relationship

Gypsy Rose Blanchard appears to be starting a new chapter without husband Ryan Anderson.
Three months after she was released from prison, the 32-year-old reportedly announced their breakup, according to multiple outlets.
"People have been asking what is going on in my life," Gypsy wrote in a statement obtained by People that had been shared on her private Facebook account. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this."
As for the reason for the split? "I am learning to listen to my heart," she continued, per the outlet. "Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."
E! News has reached out Gypsy's team for comment but has yet to hear back.
The separation comes nearly two years after Gypsy and Ryan wed while she was serving time in prison for acting with ex Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who, per Gypsy's testimony, abused her and led her to believe she had medical conditions she did not actually have.
As Gypsy—who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder—and Ryan previously explained to People, they first connected in 2020 when he sent her a letter after watching the documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest about her case. And she's spoken about why she considered him the one.
"He's down to earth," Gypsy told E! News in January. "He's genuine. He's a big teddy bear. He's so lovable. And he makes me laugh. That's the one thing that most attracted me to him is the fact that he could make me laugh in any situation."
In fact, she said she and Ryan had discussed adding to their crew in the future.
"Ryan and I have talked about starting a family and I just don't know when," she continued. "It'll happen when it's meant to."
After Gypsy served 85 percent of her sentence in accordance with Missouri law and was released from prison in December, she and Ryan offered peeks into their romance. From their red carpet appearances and selfies with pup Pixie to that Instagram post in which Gypsy noted "the D is fire," the two continued to make headlines.
And while Gypsy still has her upcoming docuseries, she recently took a step back from the spotlight by deleting most of her public social media accounts.
"I don't see myself as famous," she said in a TikTok video earlier this month, "especially for what? I did something bad. I mean, I'm trying to make myself a better person now, but I don't get it. That's not me. I'm not famous. I'm not anything. I'm just Gypsy, just normal Gypsy."
To look back at Gypsy and Ryan's time together, keep reading.