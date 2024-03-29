Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Husband Ryan Anderson Split: Untangling Their Eyebrow-Raising Relationship

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard SHOWS OFF New Family Addition

Gypsy Rose Blanchard appears to be starting a new chapter without husband Ryan Anderson.

Three months after she was released from prison, the 32-year-old reportedly announced their breakup, according to multiple outlets.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," Gypsy wrote in a statement obtained by People that had been shared on her private Facebook account. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this."

As for the reason for the split? "I am learning to listen to my heart," she continued, per the outlet. "Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

E! News has reached out Gypsy's team for comment but has yet to hear back.

The separation comes nearly two years after Gypsy and Ryan wed while she was serving time in prison for acting with ex Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who, per Gypsy's testimony, abused her and led her to believe she had medical conditions she did not actually have.