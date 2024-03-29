How Travis Kelce Continues to Proves He’s Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Fan

It's a love story and Travis Kelce will always say yes.
In fact, the NFL star never misses an opportunity to prove he's girlfriend Taylor Swift's biggest fan.
Which is why when "Bad Blood" (Taylor's version, obviously) came on while Travis was on the golf course, the 34-year-old was quick to bust a move.
As seen in footage shared to social media March 28 by former NBA player Chandler Parsons, Travis uses his golf club as an air guitar as he sings along to the iconic 1989 track.
The sweet moment comes as the pair's romance has been flying high around the world—most recently with a little rest and relaxation in The Bahamas.
Coming during a break in the international leg of Taylor's Eras Tour, the couple's sun-kissed vacation has included romantic sea excursions and time relaxing on the white sands and swimming in the turquoise waters.
And throughout it all, Taylor and Travis were seen packing on the PDA while reveling in their lavender haze.
The Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs player—sure to take advantage of every free moment they have while Travis is in his off season and Taylor has her break from touring—also enjoyed a March 24 lunch in Malibu where they dined at Nobu after their Bahamas vacation.
This isn't the first time the pair have jet-set like Bonnie and Clyde in order to be with one another.
During the NFL season, Taylor made an effort to be in the stands at a number of his Kansas City games, while he likewise flew to support her around the world during her Eras Tour.
As Taylor herself put it to Time in December, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care. And we're just proud of each other."
