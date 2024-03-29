How Travis Kelce Continues to Proves He’s Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Fan

Watch : Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Taking On The World Together During Bahamas Vacation

It's a love story and Travis Kelce will always say yes.

In fact, the NFL star never misses an opportunity to prove he's girlfriend Taylor Swift's biggest fan.

Which is why when "Bad Blood" (Taylor's version, obviously) came on while Travis was on the golf course, the 34-year-old was quick to bust a move.

As seen in footage shared to social media March 28 by former NBA player Chandler Parsons, Travis uses his golf club as an air guitar as he sings along to the iconic 1989 track.

The sweet moment comes as the pair's romance has been flying high around the world—most recently with a little rest and relaxation in The Bahamas.

Coming during a break in the international leg of Taylor's Eras Tour, the couple's sun-kissed vacation has included romantic sea excursions and time relaxing on the white sands and swimming in the turquoise waters.

And throughout it all, Taylor and Travis were seen packing on the PDA while reveling in their lavender haze.