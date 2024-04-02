Meet Morgan Riddle: The Influencer Growing the Tennis Fanbase Alongside Boyfriend Taylor Fritz

Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz are influencing the game of tennis.
The YouTuber and the athlete—currently ranked 13th in the world—have been helping to bring a younger audience to the sport since the start of their relationship in 2020.
"We actually met on Raya, the dating app," Morgan, known to fans online as @moorrgs, recently told E! News. "It was during COVID. I had just moved to LA a few weeks before, so I didn't really know anybody and I was kind of just hoping to grow my network and meet friends."
But then, "I met him and I started traveling with him on the tour a few months later," the 26-year-old continued. "And now it's been almost four years of that."
And while the Minnesota native wasn't a tennis fan prior to meeting Taylor, she's a total pro now.
"I really came from a hockey family," the Celsius partner shared. "And when I was growing up, I was not a sports kid at all. I was like a speech and debate, theater kid. Now I would consider myself an expert on tennis. I know every single player, I know their strengths and weaknesses, I can tell you anything about the sport, really."
And Morgan has taken fans along for the ride throughout her foray into the tennis world, posting everything from her courtside fashion to her relationship on her social media pages. In fact, she's created a community of online followers—specifically a female audience—who've become devoted tennis fans solely from her content.
"I think one of the reasons I've been able to grow so quickly is because I'm very much myself on there," Morgan, who's also very open about her mental health journey online, told E!. "And I think one of the reasons that I've been able to develop such a strong, like connection with my community on there is because I am very open and honest and vulnerable about things."
In addition to her personal vlogs, Morgan has also been teaming up with some of her favorite brands, including Celsius.
"Celsius is the first brand partner that I ever started working with," Morgan noted of the brand, which served up refreshing mocktails Racket Refresher and Match Point Mojito during the tournament. "I think something kind of unique to tennis and my lifestyle too is the travel and the constant jetlag and always feeling exhausted. So always having a little pick me up is really great. I'm a big fan."
She'll need that extra energy in the months ahead, as she and Taylor continue to travel the world.
"I'm working with Wimbledon again this year, which I'm super, super excited about," Morgan, who also teamed up with the London tournament last year, teased. "All of that content will still be really catering to the younger female demographic, because they're such an important part of the fanbase. They're the ones who make the memes, they're the ones who start the podcasts, they're the ones who do outfit inspo on TikTok."
Indeed, those social media posts help to grow the sport even more.
"It's super important," Morgan added. And she's doing her part, "inspiring other girls to make the memes and start the podcasts and just get really interested in the sport. Whether it's for the real sporting side of it, or if it's the lifestyle and fashion side of it, it doesn't really matter. Anything sort of works towards growing the sport and growing the fanbase."
As both Morgan and Taylor prepare for the next tournament, on and off the court, keep reading to revisit their winning romance...