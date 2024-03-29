Save 70% on Tan-Luxe Self-Tanning Drops, Get a $158 Anthropologie Dress for $45, and More Weekend Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Discover the ultimate weekend indulgence with a handpicked selection of unbeatable sales and deals. From must-have beauty products to trendy fashion finds and essential home items, I have done the research so you can relax and treat yourself. With your paycheck freshly deposited, it's the perfect time to indulge in some guilt-free shopping.

Here are the best offers of the weekend. Make the most of your well-deserved break.

E! Shopping Editor Picks