Save 70% on Tan-Luxe Self-Tanning Drops, Get a $158 Anthropologie Dress for $45, and More Weekend Deals

Discover the ultimate weekend indulgence with a handpicked selection of unbeatable sales and deals. From must-have beauty products to trendy fashion finds and essential home items, I have done the research so you can relax and treat yourself. With your paycheck freshly deposited, it's the perfect time to indulge in some guilt-free shopping.
Here are the best offers of the weekend. Make the most of your well-deserved break.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
This Weekend's Best Beauty Deals
Tan-Luxe The Glow Getter Edit
This luxurious set has everything you need to achieve a flawless, sun-kissed glow effortlessly. With self-tanning drops for your face and body, you'll be radiant from head to toe. Just mix in with your moisturizer or body lotion to customize your level of bronze.
More Beauty Deals
Bluemercury: Save 50% on Kosas, La Mer, Mario Badescu, Clinique and more from Bluemercury.
Dermstore: Get a $606 worth of serums for just $150: SkinMedica, Murad, PCA Skin, Paula's Choice, Grande Cosmetics, and more.
Farmacy Beauty: Save 20% on all products from Farmacy Beauty.
ghd: Save 30% on ghd hair tools.
NYX Cosmetics: Nab 20% discounts from NYX Cosmetics.
Peter Thomas Roth: Get 25% off supersized Peter Thomas Roth skincare products.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Soko Glam: Take 20% off K-Beauty essentials (discount applied at checkout).
Tan-Luxe: Save up to 70% on instant and gradual tanning products from Tan-Luxe.
Tarte Cosmetics: Use the promo code FAM30 to score 30% off Tarte Cosmetics, including the iconic Tarte Shape Tape Concealer.
T3: Save 75% on T3 hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, and more.
Ulta: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off IT Cosmetics, Tarte Cosmetics, MAC, Benefit Cosmetics, and more top brands from Ulta.
This Weekend's Best Fashion Deals
By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Square-Neck Denim Babydoll Mini Dress
Embrace effortless sophistication with this must-have addition to your closet. Its square neckline and long sleeves offer a modern twist on a classic silhouette, perfect for both casual outings and special occasions. Choose from several colors.
Get an EXTRA 50% off Anthropologie sale styles (discount applied at checkout).
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many trending styles from Abercrombie.
Anthropologie: Take an EXTRA 50% off Anthropologie sale styles (discounts applied at checkout).
ASOS: Take 30% off spring essentials from ASOS.
Banana Republic Factory: Save 50-70% on Banana Republic fashions.
Bare Necessities: Get 25% off during the Bare Necessities Spring Flash Sale.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
Boohoo: Take 40% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags, shoes, and accessories.
Cozy Earth: Save 25% on comfy loungewear and more from Cozy Earth.
Everlane: Take 20% off spring essentials from Everlane.
Free People: Save up to 70% on top-selling Free People styles.
HerRoom: Save up to 60% on thousands of bras, panties, sleepwear, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Nab an EXTRA 60% off J.Crew sale styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 50% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade: Shop 40% off markdowns from Kate Spade.
Kate Spade Outlet: Save 70% on Kate Spade bags, accessories, and more. Plus, get an extra 20% off select styles.
Lounge Underwear: Take 60% off Lounge Underwear bras, panties, pajamas, and more.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Shop major deals from the Marshalls Vacation Shop.
Michael Kors: Get 75% off Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Save 50% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Take an EXTRA 25% off clearance styles from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Score 50% off Easter styles from Old Navy.
Quay Australia: Take 30% off Quay Australia sunglasses.
Reebok: Use the promo code STEAL to get up to 65% off Reebok.
Skechers: Get 25% off Skechers Foamies.
Soma: Save 25% on Soma bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
Steve Madden: Use the code FRIENDS30 to get 30% off Steve Madden shoes.
TJ Maxx: Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these major discounts on dresses.
Urban Outfitters: Take an EXTRA 40% off Urban Outfitters sale styles.
VICI: Use the code MAR25 to get 25% off sitewide when you shop at VICI.
Windsor: Score 70% off spring fashions from Windsor.
This Weekend's Best Home Deals
The Original Korcci Microwaveable Silicone Popcorn Popper
Ditch unhealthy microwave popcorn bags and enjoy freshly popped kernels in minutes with this versatile and eco-friendly alternative. Here's the ultimate kitchen essential for movie nights and snack cravings. Made from high-quality silicone, this collapsible popper is durable and easy to clean, making it a convenient choice for busy households.
More Home Deals
Avocado Mattress: Save $800 on certified organic mattresses from Avocado Mattress.
Cuisinart: Get $80 off Cuisinart bestsellers.
Dreamcloud: Score 50% off Dreamcloud mattresses.
Leesa: Score 20% off Leesa mattresses and get 2 free pillows.
Nectar Sleep: Get 40% off Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Take 25% off on my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors.
Purple: Get $400 off a Purple mattress.
Sur La Table: Get 30% off cookware from Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and more.
Vitruvi: Save 30% sitewide. PS, I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and I could not be more obsessed.
Wayfair: Get big-time deals on furniture and decor from Wayfair.
West Elm: Get 60% off home finds from West Elm.
What are the best deals happening today?
Take an EXTRA 25% off clearance styles from Nordstrom Rack. Get an EXTRA 50% off Anthropologie sale styles (discounts applied at checkout). Save up to 70% on instant and gradual tanning products from Tan-Luxe. Use the promo code FAM30 to score 30% off Tarte Cosmetics. Take 60% off Lounge Underwear bras, panties, pajamas, and more. You only have 24 hours to get 50% off IT Cosmetics, Tarte Cosmetics, MAC, Benefit Cosmetics, and more top brands from Ulta.
Get How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
