Why Ruby Franke’s Estranged Husband Says He Became a “Resident Exorcist” for Her Former Business Partner

Watch : Ruby Franke’s Husband Details Alleged Rules He Had to Follow at Home

Ruby Franke's estranged husband is coming forward with more details on her case.

During an interview released last week by Washington County prosecutors, Kevin Franke—who filed for divorce from his wife in November—alleged that he acted as the "resident exorcist" for her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt.

Kevin claimed that when Jodi moved in with the couple in 2021 after they had separated but were living under the same roof, strange things—like lights flickering, stuff floating and random loud noises—began to occur, calling his home a "crazy house."

"It was weird, and I hated it," he explained to authorities. "I became the resident exorcist, that was the title I came up with myself—I thought was kind of funny."

When Jodi began going into a "trance," Kevin alleged that he would take care of it by giving her "blessings."

As he put it, "It was my job."

Eventually, Kevin claimed that Jodi's issues—which would occur at night—became so frequent that Ruby began sleeping in her room with her.

Kevin—who shares six children with Ruby—added, "It continued like that until I wanted to move on with my life."