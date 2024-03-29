Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Husband Ryan Anderson Break Up 3 Months After Her Prison Release

Three months after Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison, she shared that she and husband Ryan Anderson are going through a separation.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and husband Ryan Anderson are going their separate ways.    

Three months after her prison release, the 32-year-old appears to have announced the couple's split.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," Gypsy wrote in a statement obtained by People that had been written on her private Facebook account. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

And she's leaning on her inner circle during this time. 

"I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this," she reportedly added. "I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

E! News has reached out to Gypsy's team for comment but has yet to hear back.

Gypsy and Ryan first connected while she was serving time in prison for acting with ex Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard—who, as Gypsy testified, allegedly abused her and made her receive medical treatments she did not need.

After watching the documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest about the case, Ryan sent Gypsy—who was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in 2016 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder—a letter in 2020 and they married two years later, per People.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And Gypsy—who was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after serving 85 percent of her sentence in accordance with state law—had spoken their relationship.

"He's just so genuine," she told E! News in January. "He's down to earth. He's a big teddy bear. He's so lovable. The one thing that most attracted me to him is the fact that he could make me laugh in any situation."

After Gypsy was released from prison, she and Ryan gave glimpses into their life together, such as by attending red carpet events, posting selfies and her defending him from any "haters" in a post that could have made a few followers blush. But recently, Gypsy shared that she was deleting most of her public social media accounts.

"With the public scrutiny as bad as it is," she said in a TikTok video earlier this month. "I just don't want to live my life under a microscope."

To look back at Gypsy and Ryan's romance, keep reading.

Instagram

Newlyweds

Gypsy Rose Blanchard married Ryan Anderson in 2022 while serving her time in a Missouri prison for the second-degree murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

Instagram

Prison Penpals

The pair met when Ryan, a special education teacher from Louisiana, decided to write a letter to Gypsy in prison in 2020. By May of that year, they had begun emailing back and forth.

"We've been able to build this emotional bond that within two seconds of talking on the phone, he knows my emotions," Gypsy previously told People. "And he'll be like, 'Are you OK? Do you want to talk about it?' So I'm thankful that I have a man that is open enough with his own emotions so I could let my emotions flow."

Instagram

First Look

Ryan unveiled the "first picture of me that I sent to my wife" while she was behind bars. As he put it, "clearly she was smitten, haha."

Instagram

New Bling

Gypsy showed off the gold wedding ring from Ryan after she got out of prison, writing on Instagram, "Finally get to wear my beautiful wedding ring." 

Instagram

Ringing in 2024

Gypsy captioned this moment on social media, "New Years Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Nothing But Love

Gypsy defended Ryan from critics on social media following her release. "Ryan, don’t listen to the haters," she wrote on Instagram in January 2024. "I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you.

She added, "besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire happy wife happy life."

