Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Husband Ryan Anderson Break Up 3 Months After Her Prison Release

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She Deleted Her Social Media Accounts

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and husband Ryan Anderson are going their separate ways.

Three months after her prison release, the 32-year-old appears to have announced the couple's split.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," Gypsy wrote in a statement obtained by People that had been written on her private Facebook account. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

And she's leaning on her inner circle during this time.

"I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this," she reportedly added. "I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

E! News has reached out to Gypsy's team for comment but has yet to hear back.

Gypsy and Ryan first connected while she was serving time in prison for acting with ex Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard—who, as Gypsy testified, allegedly abused her and made her receive medical treatments she did not need.