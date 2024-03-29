Breaking Down Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter: Grammys, Critics and a Nod to Becky

"This ain't a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album."
Less than two weeks before the release of Cowboy Carter, which serves as the second act following its predecessor Renaissance, Beyoncé made it known that not only was the genre-bending project made over the course of more than five years, but it came after a moment in time where she explained she felt excluded.
(Fans have speculated that this refers to the backlash she faced after performing at the 2016 CMA Awards).
"It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed," she wrote in a March 19 Instagram post revealing the cover art, "and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive."
In fact, she teases diving into that rich archive in songs like "Ameriican Requiem." (Plant my bare feet on solid ground for years / They don't, don't know how hard I had to fight for this).
But nonetheless as she previously explained, that experience proved to quite the stepping stone for something bigger—a body of work that even includes her and Jay-Z's daughter, Rumi, 6.
"The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre," she wrote, "forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."
And from collaborations with fellow artists including Miley Cyrus and Willie Nelson—and a memorable appearance from Dolly Parton drawing parallels between Jolene and Becky with the good hair—Cowboy Carter has fans saddling up for a musical adventure.
"I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound," the 32-time Grammy winner explained in her post. "I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE…I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop."
Read on to find out more about every standout mention from the album, including not winning Album of the Year at the Grammys to her take on entering the country world.