Breaking Down Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter: Grammys, Critics and a Nod to Becky

Watch : Beyoncé Reveals ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tracklist

"This ain't a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album."

Less than two weeks before the release of Cowboy Carter, which serves as the second act following its predecessor Renaissance, Beyoncé made it known that not only was the genre-bending project made over the course of more than five years, but it came after a moment in time where she explained she felt excluded.

(Fans have speculated that this refers to the backlash she faced after performing at the 2016 CMA Awards).

"It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed," she wrote in a March 19 Instagram post revealing the cover art, "and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive."

In fact, she teases diving into that rich archive in songs like "Ameriican Requiem." (Plant my bare feet on solid ground for years / They don't, don't know how hard I had to fight for this).