Tyler Stanaland Responds to Claim He Was “Unfaithful” in Brittany Snow Marriage

Tyler Stanaland has entered the chat.

Following his ex Brittany Snow's emotional appearance on Call Her Daddy—during which she detailed her divorce from the Selling the OC star—the realtor is responding to claims he was unfaithful during their four years together.

"Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation," he wrote on his March 28 Instagram Story. "A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that."

He continued, "I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth."

And while noting he will not comment further on the issue, Tyler added of his ex-wife, "I wish her nothing but the best."

While on Call Her Daddy, Brittany addressed watching Tyler's dynamics with his fellow castmates while starring on the Selling Sunset spinoff.

"I did not know what was going on," the Pitch Perfect alum told Alex Cooper on the March 27 episode. "I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking."