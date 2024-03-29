Tyler Stanaland Responds to Claim He Was “Unfaithful” in Brittany Snow Marriage

Tyler Stanaland has entered the chat.
Following his ex Brittany Snow's emotional appearance on Call Her Daddy—during which she detailed her divorce from the Selling the OC star—the realtor is responding to claims he was unfaithful during their four years together.
"Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation," he wrote on his March 28 Instagram Story. "A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that."
He continued, "I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth."
And while noting he will not comment further on the issue, Tyler added of his ex-wife, "I wish her nothing but the best."
While on Call Her Daddy, Brittany addressed watching Tyler's dynamics with his fellow castmates while starring on the Selling Sunset spinoff.
"I did not know what was going on," the Pitch Perfect alum told Alex Cooper on the March 27 episode. "I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking."
Brittany and Tyler were married for two years before they separated in September 2022, with Brittany filing for divorce the following January.
During season one of Selling the OC, which aired in August 2022, Tyler's relationships with his costars became a focal point, including an off-camera interaction with Kayla Cardona.
The following season of the Netflix series—which aired in September 2023—showed Tyler's increasingly close relationship with costar Alex Hall. The two ultimately shared a kiss in the season's finale.
"Of course I saw it—I watched it with my dog," Brittany said of seeing the events unfold on the reality series. "What people think happened, happened—now I can laugh about it. It's insane and it's so funny."
But today, the John Tucker Must Die star is leaving the past—and all its participants—in the past.
"I'm collectively calling them ‘they' because I don't know any of them except my ex-husband," she said of the Selling the OC cast. "They took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head. And I don't want to give them any more time or energy because then they would win and they would get what they wanted—which was getting my time and energy and attention."
