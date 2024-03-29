Tyler Stanaland Responds to Claim He Was “Unfaithful” in Brittany Snow Marriage

Tyler Stanaland is telling his side of the story over claims he was unfaithful during his marriage to Brittany Snow.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Mar 29, 2024 12:28 PMTags
DivorcesBrittany SnowCouplesCelebritiesPitch PerfectSelling Sunset
Watch: Brittany Snow Reflects on “Shocking” Divorce Drama With Ex Tyler Stanaland

Tyler Stanaland has entered the chat. 

Following his ex Brittany Snow's emotional appearance on Call Her Daddy—during which she detailed her divorce from the Selling the OC star—the realtor is responding to claims he was unfaithful during their four years together. 

"Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation," he wrote on his March 28 Instagram Story. "A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that."

He continued, "I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth."

And while noting he will not comment further on the issue, Tyler added of his ex-wife, "I wish her nothing but the best."

While on Call Her Daddy, Brittany addressed watching Tyler's dynamics with his fellow castmates while starring on the Selling Sunset spinoff. 

"I did not know what was going on," the Pitch Perfect alum told Alex Cooper on the March 27 episode. "I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking."

photos
The Love Lives of Selling Sunset Stars

Brittany and Tyler were married for two years before they separated in September 2022, with Brittany filing for divorce the following January. 

During season one of Selling the OC, which aired in August 2022, Tyler's relationships with his costars became a focal point, including an off-camera interaction with Kayla Cardona.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Conjoined Twins Brittany & Abby Hensel Clap Back at "Loud" Comments

2

Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Husband Split 3 Months After Her Prison Release

3

Ruby Franke’s Husband Reveals Alleged Rules He Had to Follow at Home

The following season of the Netflix series—which aired in September 2023—showed Tyler's increasingly close relationship with costar Alex Hall. The two ultimately shared a kiss in the season's finale. 

"Of course I saw it—I watched it with my dog," Brittany said of seeing the events unfold on the reality series. "What people think happened, happened—now I can laugh about it. It's insane and it's so funny."

But today, the John Tucker Must Die star is leaving the past—and all its participants—in the past.

"I'm collectively calling them ‘they' because I don't know any of them except my ex-husband," she said of the Selling the OC cast. "They took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head. And I don't want to give them any more time or energy because then they would win and they would get what they wanted—which was getting my time and energy and attention."

Keep reading to relive Brittany and Tyler's romance. 

Brittany Snow/Instagram

August 2018: Instagram Official

The two first began dating in 2018 after Tyler Stanaland decided to shoot his shot in the most modern way: By sliding into Brittany Snow’s DMs. By that August, they were Instagram official, with the Pitch Perfect star sharing an image of their feet, captioning her post, "music that's good for the sole.” 

And by the following Valentine's Day, it was clear that they love continued to blossom. 

"I couldn't have dreamed a more incredible human if I tried," Tyler captioned a February 2019 post. "Thank you for all that you are and for keeping my sun weathered face hydrated. Happy Valentine’s Day. Love you to the moon and back." 

Gotham/GC Images

February 2019: Pitch Perfect Engagement

But Valentine’s Day wasn’t the only occasion the couple were ready to celebrate, as they had also gotten engaged. 

"A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," Brittany captioned a post that February. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt." 

The realtor also echoed his excitement about their next chapter.

"A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask," he began his post. "Forever?" He added, "Luckily she said yes and we've spent the last little while celebrating the old fashioned way, together and with close friends and family."

David Crotty/Getty Images

March 2020: Marriage Milestone

Fast-forward to the following year and the two more than happy to say “I do” in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in Malibu, California. 

As an eyewitness told E! News at the time of their ceremony, “Brittany and Tyler held hands as they recited their vows. At the end of the ceremony, they held umbrellas and posed for photos. Then they walked through the vineyard with their wedding party and toasted with champagne and beers. They both looked very happy and excited about their day."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

September 2022: Calling It Quits

The couple announced their separation after two years of marriage in 2022."

After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Brittany wrote on Sept. 14, which Tyler echoed in a matching post. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

They continued, "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

March 2024: Moving On

While the reality star’s dating life took center stage on Selling the OC after his split from Brittany, the Someone Great star remained tight-lipped about her personal life. However, in March 2024, she confirmed she was single and open to dating, detailing her life following her divorce.

 “I was not aware of lot of things and I’ll say that,” she said during an episode of Call Her Daddy. “So, I will say what people think happened, happened and I think that there’s also in my experience with this and how I’ve processed it, there’s a lot of grace that I give myself.”

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Conjoined Twins Brittany & Abby Hensel Clap Back at "Loud" Comments

2

Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Husband Split 3 Months After Her Prison Release

3

Ruby Franke’s Husband Reveals Alleged Rules He Had to Follow at Home

4

What Authorities Found in Raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Home

5

Tish Cyrus Dealing With "Issues" in Dominic Purcell Marriage