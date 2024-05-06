Why Justin Timberlake Didn't Attend the 2024 Met Gala With Jessica Biel

Watch : Justin Timberlake Confirms NSYNC Collaboration On New Album!

Justin Timberlake was bringing sexy back somewhere else.

The "Better Place" singer was missing from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, leaving Jessica Biel to attend the event alone in a stunning pink gown covered with thousands of petals. (See all the celebrities at the annual ball here.)

But Justin had a very good reason for missing fashion's biggest night's night: He is in San Jose for a performance of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, his rep confirmed to E! News.

And while he missed this date night, there will certainly be more for the parents of Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

"Justin always says, 'We cannot stop dating, we have to keep dating,'" Jessica said on Today with Hoda and Jenna in July. "And he's right. You have to go on date nights. You have to take that time for yourself."

Aside from date nights, Justin, 43, has also been busy recently promoting his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, and reuniting with *NSYNC for a surprise performance, where the former boy band sang their new collaboration, "Paradise," as well as some of their greatest hits.