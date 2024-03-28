Amanda Bynes Addresses Her Weight Gain Due to Depression

Amanda Bynes recently opened up about her health journey, sharing that she gained 20 pounds after experiencing a months-long depression.

By Leah Degrazia Mar 28, 2024 10:48 PMTags
Amanda BynesHealthCelebritiesWeight Gain
Amanda Bynes is getting candid about her health. 

In fact, the She's the Man star shared that her mental health has recently caused her to put on some weight. 

"I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," Amanda wrote in a March 28 Instagram Story. "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean." 

And now that the 37-year-old is feeling better mentally, she also opened up about her specific goals in regards to her physical fitness. 

"I weigh 162lbs right now," Amanda continued, "and want to get back to 110lbs."

But this isn't the first time Amanda's been forthcoming about important changes in her life. Back in December, the What I Like About You actress explained that she was shutting down the podcast she started alongside co-host Paul Sieminski—called Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcastjust one week after its pilot episode aired. 

photos
Amanda Bynes: Then & Now

"Even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now," Amanda explained in a Dec. 17 TikTok. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, say like Jack Harlow, or Drake, or Post Malone, so maybe one day if we're able to get those types of guests we will resume the podcast. But for now I'm taking a pause on it."

Instagram Stories/ Amanda Bynes

The Amanda Show alum later shared that she was pivoting careers to become a nail technician, saying she was "so excited to start doing nails" before revealing she had failed her license exam three times. 

In a March 6 follow-up video, Amanda confidently told fans, "I'll keep retaking it until I get the license."

TikTok

While we wait to see what's in store for Amanda's next chapter, take a look back at some of her most iconic film and TV roles. 

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Marianne, Easy A

Snow White goes Greek in this modern day interpretation of the fairytale classic, where Amanda moves into a house with seven dorks—see what they did there?—after finding out that the sorority life isn't for her.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Sydney White, Sydney White

Amanda totally nailed the role of a holier-than-thou mean girl.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Host, The Amanda Show

The actress picked up an impressive three Favorite TV Actress wins at the Kids' Choice Awards for her role in the sketch series.

Sam Urdank/Universal Pictures/THA/Shutterstock

Kaylee, Big Fat Liar

Amanda made her big film debut in this film and she certainly didn't disappoint—the film brought in a whopping $48 million. Those numbers don't, ahem, lie!

Wb-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Holly, What I Like About You

Aww, remember when Amanda played Jennie Garth's fresh-faced and cheeky younger sister in this television series?

Dreamworks Skg/Kobal/Shutterstock

Viola, She's the Man

The young star was nearly unrecognizable when she played a teen boy in this take on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. We're sure even the Bard would've appreciated her entertaining performance. 

David James/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Penny Pingleton, Hairspray

The multitalented gal proved she could sing just as well as she could act in this remake of the '80s classic. 

Shutterstock

Daphne Reynolds, What a Girl Wants

While what a gal does actually want may be up for debate, we're sure we want to see more of Amanda taking on comedic roles like this one. Plus, the fact that Brit hottie Colin Firth played her dad didn't hurt either.  

