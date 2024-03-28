Amanda Bynes Addresses Her Weight Gain Due to Depression

Amanda Bynes is getting candid about her health.
In fact, the She's the Man star shared that her mental health has recently caused her to put on some weight.
"I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," Amanda wrote in a March 28 Instagram Story. "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."
And now that the 37-year-old is feeling better mentally, she also opened up about her specific goals in regards to her physical fitness.
"I weigh 162lbs right now," Amanda continued, "and want to get back to 110lbs."
But this isn't the first time Amanda's been forthcoming about important changes in her life. Back in December, the What I Like About You actress explained that she was shutting down the podcast she started alongside co-host Paul Sieminski—called Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast—just one week after its pilot episode aired.
"Even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now," Amanda explained in a Dec. 17 TikTok. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, say like Jack Harlow, or Drake, or Post Malone, so maybe one day if we're able to get those types of guests we will resume the podcast. But for now I'm taking a pause on it."
The Amanda Show alum later shared that she was pivoting careers to become a nail technician, saying she was "so excited to start doing nails" before revealing she had failed her license exam three times.
In a March 6 follow-up video, Amanda confidently told fans, "I'll keep retaking it until I get the license."
While we wait to see what's in store for Amanda's next chapter, take a look back at some of her most iconic film and TV roles.