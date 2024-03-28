Conjoined Twins Brittany and Abby Hensel Respond to "Loud" Comments After Josh Bowling Wedding Reveal

Watch : Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel is Married

Brittany and Abby Hensel aren't going anywhere.

Amid news of Abby's marriage to Josh Bowling, the conjoined twins—whose inspiring journey has been told in numerous documentaries—let others know that they'll never be silenced. In fact, as the 34-year-old sisters pointed out, their story is one that stands the test of time.

"The internet is extra LOUD today," Brittany and Abby captioned a March 28 TikTok video showing various ancient sculptures of conjoined twins. "We have always been around."

Brittany and Abby first gained national attention in 1996, when they appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show to share how they navigate life through their unique dynamic. Though they each can sleep, eat and talk separately, Brittany—who is anatomically joined to her sibling from the belly button down—operate one body, resulting in the siblings needing to be highly in sync with one another.

Their case was also explored in the 2007's Extraordinary People: The Twins Who Share a Body. As discussed in the doc, Brittany controls the left limbs while Abby controls the right. They also each have their own heart, brain, set of lungs, stomach and kidney, but share other organs such as the liver and the bladder.